AARP’s Favorite TV Shows of 2025

As 2026 looms, it’s time to take stock of all the great shows that lit up our TVs this year. We checked in with three AARP critics to celebrate the very best of TV-watching in 2025. Plus, six on our list are also AARP Movies for Grownups Award nominees. ﻿

From absorbing historical dramas to a hilarious satire of the movie business (with one sci-fi hit from the creator of Breaking Bad stirred in), here are AARP’s 12 favorite shows of 2025, presented in alphabetical order.

Every show is streamable on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, Hulu or PBS Passport, so you can go back and catch up … maybe even before New Year’s!

Adolescence (Netflix)

Cocreator and star Stephen Graham’s Emmy-​festooned series about a family turned upside down when their 13-year-old son is arrested for killing a classmate “remains a devastating and nuanced meditation on every parent’s worst nightmare,” says AARP critic Chris Nashawaty about the four-episode limited series that earned AARP’s Movies for Grownups nominations for best TV series or limited series as well as best actor for Graham, 52. The series is Netflix’s second most popular show of all time, notching more than 14﻿0 million views so far.

Michael Shannon as doomed U.S. President James Garfield in “Death by Lightning.” Larry Horricks/Netflix

Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Blending 19th-century American history with can’t-change-the-channel emotional pull, Netflix’s four-episode limited series about the assassination of U.S. President James Garfield (Boardwalk Empire’s Michael Shannon, 51) by delusional malcontent Charles Guiteau (Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, 51) hit small screens after this year’s Emmy season. But don’t sleep on this thrilling dive into the past. Death by Lightning is “a wonderful historical drama that’s often as funny as it is horrifying,” says AARP critic Tim Appelo.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder share a love-hate relationship in “Hacks.” HBO Max

Hacks, Season 4 (HBO Max)

How does HBO Max’s dark ensemble comedy continue to be one of the streamer’s winningest shows? “Jean Smart keeps her hit show fresh by delving even deeper into her stand-up-comic character’s intergenerational love-hate relationship with her protégée (Hannah Einbinder),” says Nashawaty about the star, 74, who is nominated for another Movies for Grownups best-actress award this year (she first won one in 2022), along with the series. “No one wears the twin masks of comedy and tragedy better.” Add those accolades to four Emmys for her role, and you’ve got a show as unstoppable — not to mention full of wisecracks and surprisingly tender moments — as veteran Vegas comic Deborah Vance.

