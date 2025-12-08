Must-See Moments From the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Secure your digital life by taking Senior Planet from AARP’s free Digital House Cleaning Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Must-See Moments From the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors

Get the inside preview on America's top cultural awards show, airing Dec. 23

By

Cindy Clark Kramer,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 08, 2025
the kennedy center honorees posing for a group portrait
Kiss members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss (standing) and Sylvester Stallone, George Strait, Gloria Gaynor and Michael Crawford (seated) were recognized for their achievements in the performing arts during the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Jonathan Thorpe/CBS

The Kennedy Center was abuzz on Sunday night for the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors. President Donald Trump presided over the festivities, which honored actor Sylvester Stallone, 79, Tony Award–winning stage actor Michael Crawford, 83, disco singer Gloria Gaynor, 82, country music artist George Strait, 73, and the rock band Kiss. Trump delighted in his role as the evening’s host, acknowledging the event as “one of the most important evenings in the American cultural realm.”

​While some things were different, including a showy new set, redesigned medallions presented to the honorees and the president hosting the event, the general format of the show remained the same. In keeping with tradition, the honorees didn't know who was going to show up to salute them until showtime. That’s part of the fun, seeing their faces light up when their famous friends step onto the stage. And this year, while Hollywood star power was noticeably dimmed, the audience didn’t seem to mind — their enthusiasm for Trump was on full display. The gala performance will air at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 23 on CBS and Paramount+, but in the meantime, here’s what everyone is talking about:

president donald trump speaking at the 2025 kennedy center honors
President Donald J. Trump hosts the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Mary Kouw/CBS

President Trump shakes things up by hosting

​President Trump, who did not attend the event during his first term, walked the red carpet with first lady Melania Trump to pose for photos and answer questions prior to the show.

He kicked things off by being the first person to take to the stage. “This is the first time a U.S. president has ever hosted this phenomenal event,” said Trump, who was elected as chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier this year. Trump spoke highly of the five honorees, calling them “really amazing people … personally, I love them all … and this is a very exciting evening." ​The president mostly kept the focus on the honorees, touting a $257 million plan to renovate the historic performing arts venue. The Kennedy Center “is going to be bigger and better and more beautiful than ever before,” he said.​

sylvester stallone, president donald trump and first lady melania trump at the 2025 kennedy center honors
Sylvester Stallone, President Donald J. Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Tracey Salazar/CBS

​​​Sylvester Stallone honored by his brother Frank and actors Kurt Russell and Garrett Hedlund

​After the president introduced Stallone in a pre-recorded message (as he would all the nominees), Kurt Russell, 74, took to the stage to speak about his friend Stallone, his costar in the 1989 action movie Tango & Cash. “I wondered out loud, ‘Where in the hell did they find this boxer who is such a great actor?’ ” Russell recalled thinking when he first saw Rocky. Reminiscing upon their time working together on a movie set, Russell said that he “treated me like his little brother. He took care of me.” Calling Stallone an “Italian stallion,” Russell said that “the story of Sly Stallone is the story of the American Dream.” Stallone’s brother Frank Stallone, 75, also appeared onstage to salute the actor in an emotional tribute. “You’ll always be my hero, and I love you so much,” said Frank, fighting back tears. “We went from nowhere to somewhere at the Kennedy Center with the president of the United States, and God has blessed us.” Actor Garrett Hedlund, who costars with Stallone in the TV series Tulsa King, said Stallone was “a man who I’ve admired from afar as long as I can remember.… You are literally a hero, Sly.” He called Stallone a “humble soul who truly cares about everyone.”

Most Popular

michael crawford, sylvester stallone, president donald trump and first lady melania trump at the 2025 kennedy center honors
Michael Crawford, Sylvester Stallone, President Donald J. Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Tracey Salazar/CBS

​Michael Crawford saluted by Kelsey Grammer and Broadway’s best

​After Trump introduced Crawford as a “once-in-a-generation talent with an unbelievable voice, who defined a role that will live forever in Broadway history, and, frankly, in musical history," actor Kelsey Grammer, 70, appeared onstage singing, “Hello, Michael!” to the tune of “Hello, Dolly!” (Crawford is well-known for playing naive clerk Cornelius Hackl in the 1969 movie version of the famed Broadway musical, as well as his Tony Award–winning starring role in the stage production of The Phantom of the Opera.) Grammer spoke of Crawford’s “sheer commitment to excellence” and how he has “inspired generations of performers.” In a powerful performance amplified by dramatic red lighting, singers David Phelps and Laura Osnes performed the title song from Phantom.

miranda lambert performing onstage at the 2025 kennedy center honors
Miranda Lambert performs at the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Mary Kouw/CBS

​George Strait gets starriest salute

George Strait is “just incredible.," said the president in his introduction. “George never chased the spotlight; the spotlight chased him.” Vince Gill, 68, appeared onstage and said that “with George, what you see is what you get.” The country music community showed up for Strait in perhaps the segment of the evening with the biggest star power: Brooks & Dunn performed Strait’s signature hit “Amarillo by Morning,” Miranda Lambert belted out “Run” and Gill sang “Troubadour.”

debbie winans performing onstage at the 2025 kennedy center honors
Debbie Winans performs at the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Mary Kouw/CBS

​Gloria Gaynor’s music lights up the night

​Of disco queen Gaynor, Trump noted “we will always find inspiration in her three simple words: I will survive.” Singer Elle King said Gaynor’s voice is one “that transcends more than just words … turns pain into power. She is herself, and nothing connects to an audience more than authenticity and truth.” King went on perform Gaynor’s hit anthem, “I Will Survive,” under a giant disco ball with gold-lame-clad backup dancers. Social media influencer and singer Montana Tucker called Gaynor a “musical culture shifter who took the mantle and had your finger on the nerve of an entire genre;” Deniece Williams, 75, sang a medley, and Jason Crabb, Chris Blue and Debbie Winans performed songs from Gaynor’s gospel album.

cheap trick performing onstage at the 2025 kennedy center honors
Cheap Trick performs at the 48th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.
Mary Kouw/CBS

​Kiss brings everyone to their feet in finale

​As is customary to save the biggest musical group for a splashy grand finale, the evening culminated with the tribute to rock band Kiss. Trump's introduction to the band said they “pushed the boundaries of rock ’n’ roll with spectacular, full-scale productions, elaborate costumes, extensive makeup and explosive pyrotechnics.” He added, “Congratulations to a great rock ’n’ roll institution.”

​Garth Brooks, 63, sporting his traditional honoree rainbow medallion, which he received in 2021, said how the music of Kiss was “speaking to the youth of the world.” He performed the band’s classic hit “Shout It Out Loud” and encouraged everyone to get on their feet. Magician Criss Angel said the band’s “profound effect on pop culture has stood the test of time.… (They) revolutionized rock music as we know it.” Angel said that when he was young,  the group inspired him to “dare to be different.… The magic of Kiss is the magic of love.” The band and its music “made me feel that anything is possible.” And in a somber moment, original lead guitarist Ace Frehley, who died in October after he was injured during a fall, was remembered with a single red guitar emanating smoke in the center of the stage (Frehley was known for having a guitar with smoking special effects). Marcus King performed “Beth,” and Cheap Trick ended the night with a rousing performance of “Rock and Roll All Nite" that brought the audience to their feet, while dancers with Kiss-esque painted faces danced and shook their long hair in the aisles for the grand finale.

%{postComment}%

Cindy Clark Kramer, an AARP contributor in Washington, D.C., was an entertainment reporter for 18 years at USA Today.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All