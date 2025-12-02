Javascript is not enabled.

‘Full House’ Star Dave Coulier Opens Up About Life After Two Cancer Diagnoses

The actor, 66, says he’s determined to turn his health setbacks into a positive

By

Gayle Jo Carter,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 02, 2025
dave coulier posing for a portrait
“Allow people to love you,” says Dave Coulier about going through cancer. “There are many people who genuinely want to help in a sincere way.”
Melissa Coulier

For decades, Dave Coulier was best known as goofy Uncle Joey on Full House and its reboot, Fuller House. Now, the 66-year-old is stepping into a new role, one fueled by resilience, reinvention — and a renewed appreciation for caregivers. After two cancer diagnoses turned his world upside down, Coulier was motivated to create a holistic wellness product marketplace called Awear﻿Market﻿.﻿ “My healthy journey didn’t start until I was punched in the face with cancer,” he says.﻿

Coulier was diagnosed in October 2024 with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After finishing chemotherapy, he received a shocking second cancer diagnosis during a routine follow-up. “It’s freaky. …I was going in for my six-month PET scan to just kind of say, ‘OK, you’re cancer-free,’” Coulier recalls. However, the scan revealed some irregularities, leading to a biopsy and further tests. Soon after, Coulier learned he had p16-positive carcinoma on the back of his tongue, a new cancer unrelated to his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 

“‘So if I didn’t have the original cancer, we might not have discovered this cancer,’” Coulier recalls asking the doctor. “He said, ‘Probably, but you would have had one heck of a sore throat at some point.’” 

The double diagnosis pushed Coulier to learn more about his health. “I really wanted to discover why my lymphatic system crashed, why my body finally said, ‘That’s it, I’m out, you’re getting cancer.’ I wanted to know why, why, why,” he says.

It’s the “why” of it all that has brought Coulier to the next chapter in his life. On Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), he’ll launch Awear﻿Market. ﻿The online shopping portal will feature products from vetted small businesses from around the world, Coulier says. Products will include natural dog food, clean makeup, protein bars, wellness essentials, and outerwear. “We’re going to make better hats. We’re going to do organic underwear. We’re going to do nutrition that just has coconut sugar in it. No additives, no dyes,” Coulier says. Customers will have the option to round up their purchases for nonprofit organization V Foundation for Cancer Research, which provides financial support for cancer research and which recently made Coulier an ambassador.

dave coulier posing for a portrait outdoors in front of water
Coulier keeps busy at his home in Lake St. Clair, Michigan: “We have five acres, and it takes a lot of work. It’s kind of like a little farm on the water.”
Melissa Coulier

In a recent interview with AARP from his home on Lake St. Clair in Michigan — apologetic that nausea from treatments caused him to log in late to the video call — Coulier talked about becoming a grandfather, the two sides of caregiving and his upcoming plans with John Stamos, 62, and his Full House family.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I’m sorry you’re not feeling well. “How are you feeling?” was going to be my first question.

I’m [used to being] always on time. Please forgive me. I’m having a little nausea today, which was kind of unexpected since I haven’t had any, but it just kind of hit me out of left field, so I apologize. 

dave coulier and his wife melissa in their home
Coulier with his wife, Melissa. “I have a wonderful wife who is at my side, and she takes amazing care of me.”
Courtesy Dave Coulier

Today’s nausea notwithstanding, overall, how are you feeling?

Pretty good for a guy with cancer. I feel great, and I think it’s largely in part [because] I have a wonderful wife [Melissa Coulier, 42] who is at my side, and she takes amazing care of me and is a really positive light for me every hour of every day.

Is there a timeline when you should theoretically feel better?

The side effects can be lingering for months after you’re done with your treatments. My last treatment is on December 31, 2025 — so, happy New Year. 

And so that’s the treatment you’re in now?

I’m in radiation now. Yeah. Last year at this time, I was in the middle of chemotherapy.

I am sorry. That’s a lot. At AARP, we focus a great deal on caregivers and caregiving. It’s not always easy to be on one end or the other. Are you a good patient?

I’m not always a “patient patient” because I don’t like what this is doing to the people around me. And I’m a very self-sufficient person. I like to work. I like to keep busy. And sometimes it’s almost like you’re on a team and the coach puts you on the bench and you’re just watching the entire game go by. That’s how I feel when I’m going through these treatments. So I get frustrated. It’s venting that frustration, and how I choose to do it, which becomes very important. 

What would you tell people who are just getting a diagnosis of cancer or another illness that knocks them for a loop?

Allow people to help you. A lot of times, we don’t want help for the basic reason that I just stated — I’m very self-sufficient, and we’re not used to giving up control of our lives. So allow people to love you. There are many people who genuinely want to help in a sincere way. And they want to see you get through whatever you’re going through. 

What would you say to the caregivers? What do you want them to know? 

It’s important to keep dialogue going with people around you. Maintain your friendships and continue with your daily routines. Don’t just drop all that stuff. Just really try to live your life as well, because that will make a much healthier relationship through all of this. 

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter, just wrote about having cancer. Like you, she chose to be open about it. What motivates that? 

For me personally, having a voice meant that I could help people. It is hard for some people because you’re coming from such a weak position when you’re sick like this. And no one really wants to be a champion when you’re going through it. For me, it was a light-bulb moment of “I think I can help a lot of people by being honest, by disclosing exactly what I’m going through.”

My message hasn’t changed, even with this second diagnosis of carcinoma, which came out of left field. Early screening saved my life not just once but again, the second time. Had I not listened to my doctors, I would be in a world of hurt right now.

dave coulier smiling with his infant grandson
Coulier with his grandson, Chance. “I never thought I would fall in love with another little boy like I have," he says.
Courtesy Dave Coulier

Instead, you’re a new grandfather. How’s that?

It’s wonderful. I have one son [Luc, 35, whose mother is Coulier’s ex-wife Jayne Modean], and I never thought I would fall in love with another little boy like I have [with my grandson, Chance Lee]. And I’ve just fallen so in love with this little guy. I’m like, wow, that’s the light that I have to always look at.﻿ That’s going to give me strength because I need to be a great grandpa for him.

Before your diagnosis, were you living a healthy life? 

Well, it depends on how far we want to go back. It wasn’t really until 2016. I was a big drinker. I’ve been sober now, it’ll be six years January 1. I ate whatever I wanted. I’ve been an athlete my whole life. So I’m like, ﻿﻿‘I’ll just burn that hamburger off. I’ll burn this slice of pizza.﻿﻿’

My healthy journey really didn’t start until I was punched in the face with cancer. And then I started looking around, thinking, “Oh my gosh, everything in my life is toxic in some way.﻿” And I thought, Oh, I can listen to my wife and Melanie [Coulier﻿ and Melanie Samuels are the cofounders of Live Well Lead Well, a holistic wellness company] and I can start eating better, which I did. 

the cast of the t v show full house
Coulier, top left, remains proud of “Full House,” which ran from 1987 to 1995. “We really just tried to do the best and funniest shows that we could," he says. “And we had such incredible love and chemistry on our show, where we all still talk to each other.”
Bob D'Amico/ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Have you gotten a lot of support from your Full House family through your journey? 

Yes. John Stamos flew here to Michigan. I had lost all my hair, and so John got together with Melissa and said, “I want to make Dave laugh. I’m going to wear a bald cap and surprise Dave.” And it made me laugh so hard. Seeing John Stamos, who has this amazing ﻿s﻿hock of hair, bald, is really funny. And that he would go to that length to surprise me in my own home was pretty special.﻿ I’m gonna see John in two weekends.

Where will you be hanging out with John? 

We’re doing Steel City Con Dec. 5 and 6. We’ve done a couple of [celebrity conventions] before. The first one we did was me, John and Bob [Saget, who died in 2022] at Mega﻿Con in Orlando, and we just thought, This is the craziest thing. We hear these stories from kids who are adults now: “I grew up watching the show, and now my kids will sit with me and watch Full House,” and “I had a really tough childhood, and I was bullied.”﻿ We never thought we’d be heroes to like a whole generation of kids. When you get that kind of feedback, it’s like, “I’m going back.” 

The shows resonate with me. And my 19-year-old daughter and grownup niece are huge fans. We have the DVD﻿s, the box sets. It still makes them feel good.

And that wasn’t intentional. We didn’t write scripts saying, “We really want to get into the heads of kids and make kids feel good.” We just tried to do the best and funniest shows that we could. And we had such incredible love and chemistry on our show, where we all still talk to each other. And I always hear those kinds of stories. It’s video comfort food for kids. They feel very safe there. We’re really proud of that.

If you said, “We’re going to do a Fuller, Fuller House,” everybody would be on board. I mean, they just can’t get enough. 

We’ll never say never. There might be a Fullest House, but that’s for another story! 

bob saget john stamos and dave coulier in a scene from fuller house
(From left) Bob Saget, John Stamos and Coulier in “Fuller House,” which ran from 2016 to 2020.
Mike Yarish/Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

What do you think Bob would have said to you?  

Bob would have made a joke that was very dark. I probably have 50 of them. Of those, I can probably say one or two that are quotable. But Bob would have said something, man, “You’re getting a lot of press with all this cancer. What kind of cancer are you getting next?” That would have been Bob.

What has kept you going through the worst days?

I lost my mom, my sister Sharon, and my niece Shannon all to cancer [like Coulier, they had the inherited BRCA1 mutations]. I watched the strength that they had throughout their journeys. And I went through it with them. 

Before my niece Shannon passed away at 29, she started a charity called Bras for a Cause. And it was women breast cancer survivors who make these incredible bras themselves. And then they do a runway show and model their bras. And I thought, She’s doing this when her body has been ravaged by chemotherapy.

I just looked back at the strength that my mom, my sister and my niece had and I thought, That’s where I’m going to pull my strength from. I’m going to watch what these three women went through. [Holding back tears] I’m sorry, I’m getting a little choked up. They gave me the strength to be able to make it through this and [to] try and help other people like they did. 

What are you hopeful for? 

I’m hopeful that my voice can make a difference, that early detection is everything. We’re seeing cancers at much earlier stages in people’s lives. Kids are getting colon cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Before I got my cancer diagnosis, I was going to hospitals and visiting kids. You see that, and it just crushes you. I hope that my voice can help some people realize that you don’t want to go through this. If you do the work on the front end, you’re not going to have to live this horrible back end. 

What are you looking forward to getting back to when treatments are done, in the new year?

Well, after December 31 I’m going to start playing ice hockey again. I built our home here. I went to contractor school during COVID and learned how to be a builder. And so we purchased this property here in Michigan. I have a tractor. We’re on Lake St. Clair, which is in the chain of the Great Lakes. So we have five acres, and it takes a lot of work. It’s kind of like a little farm on the water. So I love doing that. 

This is the area where you’re originally from?

It is, yeah. So Full House, full circle. I moved back home [from L.A.] because I have always loved the water. So I love fishing. I love boating. I love golf. I love playing hockey. And I love working here.

%{postComment}%

Gayle Jo Carter is a former entertainment editor at USA WEEKEND, who during her 30-year reporting and editing career, has worked at USA TODAY, Voice of America and Feature Story News. When not interviewing high-profile people, she’s teaching reformer Pilates classes and doing her best to raise two empathetic, curious, healthy young people to adulthood.

