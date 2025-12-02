For decades, Dave Coulier was best known as goofy Uncle Joey on Full House and its reboot, Fuller House. Now, the 66-year-old is stepping into a new role, one fueled by resilience, reinvention — and a renewed appreciation for caregivers. After two cancer diagnoses turned his world upside down, Coulier was motivated to create a holistic wellness product marketplace called Awear﻿Market﻿.﻿ “My healthy journey didn’t start until I was punched in the face with cancer,” he says.﻿

Coulier was diagnosed in October 2024 with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma. After finishing chemotherapy, he received a shocking second cancer diagnosis during a routine follow-up. “It’s freaky. …I was going in for my six-month PET scan to just kind of say, ‘OK, you’re cancer-free,’” Coulier recalls. However, the scan revealed some irregularities, leading to a biopsy and further tests. Soon after, Coulier learned he had p16-positive carcinoma on the back of his tongue, a new cancer unrelated to his non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“‘So if I didn’t have the original cancer, we might not have discovered this cancer,’” Coulier recalls asking the doctor. “He said, ‘Probably, but you would have had one heck of a sore throat at some point.’”

The double diagnosis pushed Coulier to learn more about his health. “I really wanted to discover why my lymphatic system crashed, why my body finally said, ‘That’s it, I’m out, you’re getting cancer.’ I wanted to know why, why, why,” he says.

It’s the “why” of it all that has brought Coulier to the next chapter in his life. On Giving Tuesday (Dec. 2), he’ll launch Awear﻿Market. ﻿The online shopping portal will feature products from vetted small businesses from around the world, Coulier says. Products will include natural dog food, clean makeup, protein bars, wellness essentials, and outerwear. “We’re going to make better hats. We’re going to do organic underwear. We’re going to do nutrition that just has coconut sugar in it. No additives, no dyes,” Coulier says. Customers will have the option to round up their purchases for nonprofit organization V Foundation for Cancer Research, which provides financial support for cancer research and which recently made Coulier an ambassador.

Coulier keeps busy at his home in Lake St. Clair, Michigan: “We have five acres, and it takes a lot of work. It’s kind of like a little farm on the water.” Melissa Coulier

In a recent interview with AARP from his home on Lake St. Clair in Michigan — apologetic that nausea from treatments caused him to log in late to the video call — Coulier talked about becoming a grandfather, the two sides of caregiving and his upcoming plans with John Stamos, 62, and his Full House family.

I’m sorry you’re not feeling well. “How are you feeling?” was going to be my first question.

I’m [used to being] always on time. Please forgive me. I’m having a little nausea today, which was kind of unexpected since I haven’t had any, but it just kind of hit me out of left field, so I apologize.

Coulier with his wife, Melissa. “I have a wonderful wife who is at my side, and she takes amazing care of me.” Courtesy Dave Coulier

Today’s nausea notwithstanding, overall, how are you feeling?

Pretty good for a guy with cancer. I feel great, and I think it’s largely in part [because] I have a wonderful wife [Melissa Coulier, 42] who is at my side, and she takes amazing care of me and is a really positive light for me every hour of every day.

Is there a timeline when you should theoretically feel better?

The side effects can be lingering for months after you’re done with your treatments. My last treatment is on December 31, 2025 — so, happy New Year.

And so that’s the treatment you’re in now?

I’m in radiation now. Yeah. Last year at this time, I was in the middle of chemotherapy.

I am sorry. That’s a lot. At AARP, we focus a great deal on caregivers and caregiving. It’s not always easy to be on one end or the other. Are you a good patient?

I’m not always a “patient patient” because I don’t like what this is doing to the people around me. And I’m a very self-sufficient person. I like to work. I like to keep busy. And sometimes it’s almost like you’re on a team and the coach puts you on the bench and you’re just watching the entire game go by. That’s how I feel when I’m going through these treatments. So I get frustrated. It’s venting that frustration, and how I choose to do it, which becomes very important.