Legendary country singer Dolly Parton, 79, has postponed several of her upcoming Las Vegas concerts due to health issues that are preventing her from performing.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer made an official announcement on social media because she wanted “the fans and public to hear directly from” her.

“Unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts,” she said on Instagram. “As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”

The shows originally planned for Dec. 4 to Dec. 13 have been rescheduled for September 2026.

Parton even managed to include a touch of the humor and charm she’s famous for.

Referring to her doctors, she wrote, “As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

The “Jolene” singer said that because of the procedures, she’s “not going to be able to rehearse” and “put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see.”

Parton will continue working on projects in her hometown of Nashville, but she just needs “a little time to get show ready.”

“And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet,” she added.

This recent announcement comes after she canceled an appearance on Sept. 17 at her theme park, Dollywood, after developing an infection from a kidney stone.

Parton has had a difficult year since her husband, Carl Dean, died on March 3 in Nashville. She said in July that she was struggling to write music because she was grieving. “My husband passed away three months ago,” she said when she was a guest on reality TV star Khloé Kardashian’s Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. “When you asked me if there’s stuff that I’ve started, haven’t finished — several things I’ve wanted to start but I can’t do it.… I will later. I’m just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas, but I think I won’t finish it,” she said.

Dean and Parton met at a laundromat shortly after she moved to Nashville at the age of 18. Two years later, they married on Memorial Day in 1966 in Georgia. Known for avoiding the spotlight, Dean owned an asphalt-paving business.