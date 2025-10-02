It’s rare to see a rocker and a TV legend working out at the same gym, but that’s exactly what happened when Rick Springfield recently ran into Dick Van Dyke, 99, in Malibu, California.

Springfield posted a photo on Instagram Sept. 26 of both men posing and said he was at the gym because he was “filming an episode of Men’s Health” when he noticed Van Dyke “working out on every machine.”

“Dick has lived in Malibu for about 30 years and is an awesome human being,” the “Jessie’s Girl” singer said. “I thought I was doing well at 76, but Dick got up from the chest press machine and did a little dance step before I left! Amazing!”

Both Springfield and Van Dyke have recently made headlines due to health concerns.

In July, Springfield talked to the Today show about a brain injury he sustained from a stage fall 25 years ago while performing a stunt at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Award-winning musician said at the time he broke his wrist and thought everything else “seemed to be OK.” . But a recent full-body MRI revealed he has a lingering brain injury from that fall.

Springfield didn’t elaborate on the details of the injury and said, “We’re just watching it.”

Meanwhile, Van Dyke had to withdraw from a comedy show appearance in June because he was feeling under the weather, according to his wife, Arlene Silver.

Van Dyke and Silver normally cohost the Vandy Camp, a fan event, along with his musical quartet, the Vantastix at the Arlene and Dick Van Dyke Theater at California’s Malibu High School.

Appearing solo at the venue, Silver told the crowd that Van Dyke wouldn’t be in attendance. “When you’re 99 ½ years old, you have good days and bad days ... and unfortunately, today is not a good day for him and he’s sick that he can’t be here,” she said at the time, according to People.com.

However, Van Dyke did make a livestream appearance during the event.

