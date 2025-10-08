Javascript is not enabled.

Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore Just Got Bangs — Should You?

This classic hairstyle could be an emerging fall trend

By

Andre Ellington and Cindy Clark Kramer,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 08, 2025
a collage with nicole kidman and barber scissors
Nicole Kidman debuted her new 'do at Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris, France.
AARP (Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images, Getty Images)

Looks like bangs are no longer on the fringe for these Hollywood stars.

Actress Nicole Kidman, 58, debuted a flirty new style — wispy bangs atop long, golden waves — on Oct. 6 at the Chanel spring/summer 2026 fashion show, where she was named a returning ambassador for the luxury brand.

Kidman’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told WWD the look was inspired by 1970s “iconic French-girl nonchalance.” (Others dubbed the style “breakup bangs,” referring to Kidman’s recent split from country star Keith Urban. )

On the flip side, Demi Moore’s new do has a little more substance. The 62-year-old AARP Movies for Grownups award winner posted a picture of the thick, eyebrow-grazing style on Instagram, writing: “Bangs — now and then. Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days!”

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos said on Instagram he had “chills” when he was asked to create Moore’s banger look for her role as the fictional Barbara Gucci in The Tiger, a short film written and directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn for fashion brand Gucci. As for the Striptease reference, fans will recall the actor sporting a nearly identical hairstyle in her role as single mom and stripper Erin Grant in the 1996 film.

Both Kidman and Moore prove that you don’t have to stick with just one tried-and-true hairstyle.

“Bangs can work for anybody,” says Peggy Ioakim, celebrity hair artist at Karma by Erwin Gomez in Washington, D.C. The key is being aware of factors like your face shape and hair type, she says.

“Back in the day, it used to be that when you got older, you wore your hair short,” says Ioakim. “Now, there’s no age that determines a style. I like to think we have evolved. … There are no more rules when it comes to hair and age. You wear your hair the way that makes you feel your best, most confident self.”

How to tell if bangs are right for you:

1. Consider your face shape

Certain face shapes can pull off certain types of bang﻿s better than others, but there are bangs to suit every face. “When you know what face shape you are, you can figure out which type of bang works for you,” says Ioakim.

Square- or heart-shaped faces might do best with a fringe style, while round faces might benefit from sideswept or curtain bangs. Got an oval face? You’re in luck, as most any bang type will work.

2. Keep hair texture in mind

“The hair texture also determines what type of bang works best for your face,” says Ioakim. ﻿

For wavy or curly hair, layered bangs enhance natural texture and shape. For straight hair, on the other hand, long, sideswept bangs blend well and are easier to style, resulting in a sleek look.

3. Work with your stylist

“It’s always helpful when clients bring me pictures of the look they are trying to achieve,” says Ioakim. “That way we can discuss what may and may not work for their face shape and hair texture and figure out what type of bang would work best.” Important to note: Ioakim does not recommend cutting bangs yourself. “Do not try this at home!” she says.

4. Think about different ways to style

Sure, they look fabulous on the red carpet, but bangs can be dressed up or down. “This is such a versatile style,” says Ioakim. “What’s fun about this look is it can be worn with your hair down, or it also can work great with a high pony.”

And if you find your bangs are no longer bangin’, not to worry. “The best part,” says Ioakim: “The bangs will always grow out.”

Andre J. Ellington is an award-winning writer based in Michigan. His work has been featured in Newsweek, HuffPost and Yahoo News.

Cindy Clark Kramer, an AARP contributor in Washington, D.C., was an entertainment reporter for 18 years at USA Today.

