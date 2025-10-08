Looks like bangs are no longer on the fringe for these Hollywood stars.

Actress Nicole Kidman, 58, debuted a flirty new style — wispy bangs atop long, golden waves — on Oct. 6 at the Chanel spring/summer 2026 fashion show, where she was named a returning ambassador for the luxury brand.

Kidman’s hairstylist, Adir Abergel, told WWD the look was inspired by 1970s “iconic French-girl nonchalance.” (Others dubbed the style “breakup bangs,” referring to Kidman’s recent split from country star Keith Urban. )

On the flip side, Demi Moore’s new do has a little more substance. The 62-year-old AARP Movies for Grownups award winner posted a picture of the thick, eyebrow-grazing style on Instagram, writing: “Bangs — now and then. Thank you @gucci for letting me bring back the fringe for the first time since the Striptease days!”

Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos said on Instagram he had “chills” when he was asked to create Moore’s banger look for her role as the fictional Barbara Gucci in The Tiger, a short film written and directed by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn for fashion brand Gucci. As for the Striptease reference, fans will recall the actor sporting a nearly identical hairstyle in her role as single mom and stripper Erin Grant in the 1996 film.

Both Kidman and Moore prove that you don’t have to stick with just one tried-and-true hairstyle.

“Bangs can work for anybody,” says Peggy Ioakim, celebrity hair artist at Karma by Erwin Gomez in Washington, D.C. The key is being aware of factors like your face shape and hair type, she says.

“Back in the day, it used to be that when you got older, you wore your hair short,” says Ioakim. “Now, there’s no age that determines a style. I like to think we have evolved. … There are no more rules when it comes to hair and age. You wear your hair the way that makes you feel your best, most confident self.”

How to tell if bangs are right for you: