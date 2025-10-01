The eligibility criteria and application process differ from state to state, so you should start the process by ﻿contacting the unemployment office for the state where you worked, not where you live. Because you can’t predict how long you’ll be out of work—and it often takes older adults longer to find new jobs—you should apply for benefits immediately after a job loss. Depending on the state, you can collect benefits for as few as 12 weeks (Florida, Kentucky and North Carolina) or as long as 28 weeks (Montana).

The amount of money you can receive in unemployment benefits varies widely based on the state and how much you were earning in your recent employment. The ﻿ Unemployment Benefits Finder by CareerOneStop, a job-search website run by the U.S. Department of Labor, can give you more details about the benefits for the state where you’ll be applying. You will have to pay federal taxes on any unemployment benefits you collect.

Figure out ﻿health﻿ insurance. According to the federal Office of Personnel Management, health care and life insurance benefits will continue for furloughed employees for up to 365 days. Most laid off workers are eligible for a 31-day extension of their Federal Employees’ Healthcare Benefits (FEHB), according to the nonprofit federalpay.org. After that period ends, former federal workers can opt to apply for Temporary Continuation of Coverage insurance. TCC, which can be used for up to 18 months, provides the same level of benefits the worker received through their FEHB coverage. People who enroll in TCC, however, will have to pay the premium amount the government had been paying, in addition to their own share. The TCC insurance also adds a 2﻿ percent administrative fee.

Federal employees are not eligible for COBRA, the temporary health insurance option offered to employees who have been laid off from private businesses. Once TCC coverage ends, former federal employees may be eligible for Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans. Visit HealthCare.gov to explore ACA options.

Losing a job may also qualify you to be added immediately to your spouses's or partner's employer-provided health insurance. Your spouse or partner should check their plan's rules on eligibility and qualifying life events.

Start a ﻿job search. Applying for jobs can be difficult because many employers use software known as applicant tracking systems (ATS) to catalog and pre-screen all the resumes they receive. That obstacle can be especially challenging for federal workers who might be applying for roles with private businesses.

“There are a lot of differences between federal resumes and corporate resumes,” says John Mullinix, head of growth marketing for Ladders, a job search website for higher-paying jobs. “Federal resumes are longer. They're, like, 46 pages. They kind of want to know everything that you did, every little responsibility you had when you were in that position. A corporate resume is a little bit different.”

Mullinix suggests that some federal workers may want to use a professional service to rewrite their resume. For those that revise their resume on their own, “you want to focus on quantifiable metrics, usually only one of two pages, and you want to say what impact that you had, versus ‘I managed six people, or I managed a team of 25’,” Mullinix says. “[Corporate employers] want to know that you were effective in whatever you did to drive an outcome.”

In addition to promoting skills they already have, some federal workers might want to build new skills before applying for private sector jobs, especially if they are finding it hard to land a new job. “If you're applying to all the jobs, you're following up, you're doing the networking but not getting hired, you might just not have the skills that are needed to be competitive now,” Mullinix says. “You might need to acquire new skills, or you might need to change careers into a less competitive industry. And that's not something that you should be afraid of.”

AARP resources Skills Builder for Work and AARP.org/work can provide guidance that can help you reach your career and job search goals.

As with many job searches, patience should be part of the process for many federal workers. Some might benefit from trying part-time or contract work while they seek a full-time position. “Most people will take three to six months to find a new job,” says Vota. The wait can be “so much easier if you have [an interim] job, because you're not under a lot of stress … I do counsel people to think about getting a job now, to bring an income so you have a level of income coming in, a level of self-worth, a level of focus. Then work at finding the job and then the career role that you had that you want to have again.﻿"

Some states are eager to hire federal workers

Federal workers might consider applying for roles in state or local government. In many cases, the job responsibilities could overlap. Several states already have launched initiatives to recruit displaced federal workers. Those states include:

Editor’s note: This story originally published on April 4, 2025. It has been updated with additional information about furloughs of federal workers that began Oct. 1, 2025.