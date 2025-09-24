A happy and fulfilling retirement means different things to different people.

For you, it may mean transitioning from a full-time career into meaningful part-time work. Or perhaps you envision yourself spending more time with family, starting a garden or making regular visits to the golf course.

Once you determine what will give you peace of mind in retirement, it’s important to know how to get there financially. We’ll help you get started with this 10-step retirement planning checklist.

Step 1: Define your retirement

You probably have some idea of how you’d like to spend retirement. Here’s where you write your objectives down, listing the most important goals first.

For now, don’t focus on budget — focus on ideas, and be as specific as you can. For example, instead of “travel,” list things like “trips to the lake” or “Mediterranean cruise.” Instead of “stay involved in my community,” write down “volunteer with kids one day a week.”

Try to limit the list to five top goals. Keep a scrapbook or start a journal detailing how you envision your retirement. Be practical: Make sure all your financial needs are met as you brainstorm and rule out unnecessary expenses. The more descriptive you are, the more tangible your retirement will be. This will help keep you focused on a realistic set of goals, which will make them more attainable.

Step 2: Take stock of your ‘assets’ — including hidden ones

You know your paycheck, bank balances and retirement accounts. But what about nontraditional assets that could help fund your retirement? Maybe you collect antiques or restore cars. Perhaps you’re an accomplished pianist or have a half-written novel you want to finish.

Turn your hobbies and skills into retirement income — whether it's selling collectibles, teaching music or art, offering cooking classes, or tutoring online. Write down your passions and unique assets, then think about how they could generate part-time earnings.

Step 3: Evaluate your health

To get the most out of your retirement — and life in general — you want to be as healthy as possible. A little preventive medical attention can go a long way.

Schedule your checkups and preventive exams now, from an annual physical to dental cleaning. At each appointment, work with your provider on a plan to improve or maintain your health. Commit (or recommit) to eating healthy, exercising and getting enough sleep.

Healthy living doesn’t have to be a chore. Many healthy foods are delicious and satisfying, and exercise can be fun. (Walk on the beach, anyone?) Commit to staying mentally sharp with brain games, puzzles and books.

Staying in close contact with family and friends will also help you maintain your health both physically and mentally and can aid in fighting off any blues that may arise once you are retired.

Step 4: Create a retirement budget you can live with

Your budget should include: