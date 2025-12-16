What to Do If You Can’t Afford Your Health Insurance

Millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance are bracing for steep price hikes in the new year. Monthly costs for marketplace plans are expected to more than double on average due to rising premiums and expiring tax credits, and older adults are among those expected to be hit hardest, given the already higher costs of their health plans.

Soaring prices are causing many to consider downgrading their coverage or skipping it altogether, a recent KFF poll found. In fact, 1 in 4 poll respondents said they would be very likely to go uninsured if the amount they pay for health insurance each month doubled.

What are your options when you can’t afford your usual health insurance? AARP consulted several experts for their advice.

The risks of going uninsured

An estimated 26 million Americans, or 8 percent of the U.S. population, lacked health insurance in 2023, according to the Commonwealth Fund. And multiple sources expect millions more to be uninsured in 2026 for a few reasons, including premium price hikes.

This puts people “at much greater risk of being unable to obtain routine care, and certainly care for chronic or acute conditions if they don’t have the coverage that provides financial protection to do so,” says JoAnn Volk, a research professor at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

And in a crisis, the cost of being uninsured can be devastating. “The risk of something like a heart attack, developing cancer or just falling increases dramatically as you become older, and they’re not predictable,” says Gerard Anderson, a professor in the department of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “So if you go without insurance, you’re going to end up with a bill anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000. And if you can’t afford insurance, you probably can’t afford a $25,000 or $100,000 [bill].”

Today, fixing a broken leg can cost up to $7,500, and an average three-day hospital stay is around $30,000, according to HealthCare.gov. Comprehensive cancer care can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Explore all options, including more restrictive plans

The window to enroll in marketplace coverage that begins Jan. 1 has closed, but you still have until Jan. 15 to change or select a plan that kicks in Feb. 1.

If you can’t afford your current coverage in the new year, shop around for other plans, and consider a lower-tier option, such as a bronze plan, experts say. These plans typically have lower monthly premiums and higher deductibles, which means your monthly bill is lower, but you’ll have to pay more out of pocket before your insurance kicks in.

“Even plans that have high deductibles or copayments can provide incredibly valuable coverage for care that would be completely unaffordable otherwise if you have high health care needs, which is always a risk for people as we age,” says Katherine Baicker, an expert in health care policy and provost at ﻿the University of Chicago. “So I would urge people to look around for plans that still offer good catastrophic coverage, even if the up-front coverage is less generous than they would have liked.”

Catastrophic coverage mostly protects you from very large medical bills — for example, from an accident, serious illness or hospital stay.