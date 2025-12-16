What to Do If You Can’t Afford Your Health Insurance

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

What you need to know about hormone therapy for women.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

What to Do If You Can’t Afford Your Health Insurance

Millions of Americans are facing higher premium prices in the new year, and many say the cost is out of reach

By

Rachel Nania,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 16, 2025
a yellow path separating two people above the captiol dome
AARP (Getty Images 2)

Millions of Americans who buy their own health insurance are bracing for steep price hikes in the new year. Monthly costs for marketplace plans are expected to more than double on average due to rising premiums and expiring tax credits, and older adults are among those expected to be hit hardest, given the already higher costs of their health plans.

Soaring prices are causing many to consider downgrading their coverage or skipping it altogether, a recent KFF poll found. In fact, 1 in 4 poll respondents said they would be very likely to go uninsured if the amount they pay for health insurance each month doubled.

What are your options when you can’t afford your usual health insurance? AARP consulted several experts for their advice.

The risks of going uninsured

An estimated 26 million Americans, or 8 percent of the U.S. population, lacked health insurance in 2023, according to the Commonwealth Fund. And multiple sources expect millions more to be uninsured in 2026 for a few reasons, including premium price hikes.

How AARP is fighting for you

Nearly 5 million Americans ages 50 to 64 get their health care through the marketplaces. AARP has been urging Congress to make the enhanced premium tax credits permanent rather than letting them expire.

“Given the various additional economic pressures all Americans are facing today, families simply cannot afford to pay thousands of dollars more in health care premiums. We stand ready to work with Congress to extend the tax credits and develop meaningful, long-term policies to improve affordability for consumers and address the high costs of health care system wide,” AARP said in a Dec. 3 letter to lawmakers.

This puts people “at much greater risk of being unable to obtain routine care, and certainly care for chronic or acute conditions if they don’t have the coverage that provides financial protection to do so,” says JoAnn Volk, a research professor at Georgetown University’s Center on Health Insurance Reforms.

And in a crisis, the cost of being uninsured can be devastating. “The risk of something like a heart attack, developing cancer or just falling increases dramatically as you become older, and they’re not predictable,” says Gerard Anderson, a professor in the department of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “So if you go without insurance, you’re going to end up with a bill anywhere from $25,000 to $100,000. And if you can’t afford insurance, you probably can’t afford a $25,000 or $100,000 [bill].”

Today, fixing a broken leg can cost up to $7,500, and an average three-day hospital stay is around $30,000, according to HealthCare.gov. Comprehensive cancer care can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Explore all options, including more restrictive plans

The window to enroll in marketplace coverage that begins Jan. 1 has closed, but you still have until Jan. 15 to change or select a plan that kicks in Feb. 1.

If you can’t afford your current coverage in the new year, shop around for other plans, and consider a lower-tier option, such as a bronze plan, experts say. These plans typically have lower monthly premiums and higher deductibles, which means your monthly bill is lower, but you’ll have to pay more out of pocket before your insurance kicks in.

“Even plans that have high deductibles or copayments can provide incredibly valuable coverage for care that would be completely unaffordable otherwise if you have high health care needs, which is always a risk for people as we age,” says Katherine Baicker, an expert in health care policy and provost at ﻿the University of Chicago. “So I would urge people to look around for plans that still offer good catastrophic coverage, even if the up-front coverage is less generous than they would have liked.”

Catastrophic coverage mostly protects you from very large medical bills — for example, from an accident, serious illness or hospital stay.

Most Popular

Another aspect to be aware of when comparing plans is that options with so-called narrow networks may be less expensive. These plans use a smaller, more selective group of providers and facilities “but use that as a mechanism for lowering the premiums,” Baicker says.

“So look at all of those features of a plan, and make a decision about what makes the most sense based on your priorities and your health care needs and what’s available and affordable,” she adds.

Check subsidy, Medicaid eligibility

Be sure to check if you qualify for subsidies for marketplace insurance. While expanded premium tax credits are expiring, some people whose household income falls within a specific range will still be eligible for savings on their health coverage. You can see if you qualify on HealthCare.gov.

It’s also a good idea to see if you qualify for Medicaid or other public insurance programs, Baicker says. “Because eligibility rules are different in every state, and people might be eligible for care based on their income or disability status or veteran status.”

Some states have nonprofit organizations that can help people who are disabled or elderly or have low income find affordable health care plans.

You can check your state’s eligibility requirements on Medicaid.gov.

Community clinics provide routine care

For routine care, there are clinics in almost every community that provide health services at a free or reduced rate, Anderson says. Just know: “They are not equipped to handle the more sophisticated services,” he says.

You can also check with local providers about subsidized or sliding-scale coverage, Baicker says. “There are lots of clinics that have a mission to offer care to people who couldn’t otherwise afford it,” she adds.

You can search for health centers near you using findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov.

Research costs

If you know you need a high-cost service — say, a routine but expensive surgery — you can compare costs at various facilities in your area.

Hospitals are required to post the prices of their services, including the discounted rate for cash payments, on their websites, explains Frank McStay, an assistant research director with the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy. It’s part of a price transparency law that took effect in 2021. Just know that some reports have found that not all hospitals are compliant with the rule.

“It’s not consumer-friendly yet,” McStay says, but consumers can try to get a sense of how much they may have to pay for services in the coming year. You can also compare prices between hospitals, McStay adds, and pinpoint the more affordable providers in your area.

Additionally, nonprofit hospitals are required to provide some level of financial assistance, Volk says. “So if you have a bill that you can’t afford, you should find out what the hospital’s financial assistance policy is,” she adds.

Have a high-deductible plan? Consider an HSA 

Health savings accounts (HSAs) are designed for people enrolled in high-deductible plans. The account allows you to set aside pretaxed money from your paycheck and use it to help pay for certain medical costs before your insurance kicks in.

They tend to “work better for people who have enough money to sock away in them,” Volk says, and aren’t as beneficial to people with lower incomes.

“The problem, of course, is you have to put the money aside in advance, and many people don’t have three or $4,000 to put aside in advance,” Anderson adds.

McStay says HSAs are absolutely another tool to help with routine care. “But by no means should people think of it as the only tool,” he says.

Beware of scams

Unfortunately, many companies sell discount and limited coverage products that are disguised as insurance solutions. Beware of anything that’s a high-pressure sales tactic, Volk says, such as an offer that’s good today but gone tomorrow.

If a company can’t produce a “summary of benefits and coverage,” which is a standard template summarizing what your plan covers, that’s another warning sign, Volk says. 

Also, find out how long the company behind the product in question has been in operation. “If they are coming into the market new, I would be very concerned that they’ll be there tomorrow,” Anderson says. And be cautious of health insurance ads on social media that offer cash or other perks.

Finally, if you want help or have questions and are shopping for a plan in the marketplace, “find a broker in your community that comes with a recommendation from someone in your neighborhood or has a brick-and-mortar shop downtown, where you have to go in and look them in the eyes to help you understand your plan options,” Volk says.

%{postComment}%

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All