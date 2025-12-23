​For years, millions of older Americans have lived with constant anxiety about the cost of the medications they need to stay healthy. Folks across the country have faced impossible choices between filling a prescription or paying for everyday essentials like groceries and gas. These are tough financial decisions that also affect people’s health, independence and quality of life.

This reality is beginning to change. Thanks to persistent advocacy by AARP, older Americans now see historic reforms that are already saving them money and will continue to do so in the years ahead.

A major turning point came in 2022, when Congress passed legislation that included landmark prescription drug pricing reforms. This was the result of years of advocacy and gave Medicare something it had never had before: the power to negotiate lower drug prices for older Americans. For decades, drug companies fought hard to block this reform, spending millions on lobbying and advertising to maintain the status quo. But AARP refused to back down. We launched a full-scale campaign to mobilize our members and volunteers, tell the stories of real people struggling with high prices, and make sure lawmakers understood what was at stake. The result was a law that delivered both immediate and long-term relief for millions of Americans.

Relief began quickly. In 2023, Medicare beneficiaries began receiving free vaccines, including shingles and flu shots, and insulin costs were capped at $35 per month. For many, this change meant hundreds of dollars in annual savings and the ability to stick to their treatment plans without worrying about the next bill.