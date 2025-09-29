Defending What You’ve Earned

The newspaper called it a “Dessert Storm.” In July 2001, AARP’s volunteer advocates visited every member of Congress—all 535—and delivered each a layer cake with one slice missing. The message: It was Medicare’s birthday, and the health insurance program had no prescription drug benefit. To AARP, this meant Medicare was missing a critical piece, and that’s what the cakes symbolized. Two years later, in part because of long-standing AARP advocacy—including those attention-getting cakes—Congress passed a drug benefit, Medicare Part D, and President George W. Bush signed the bill into law.

Not every AARP member was happy about the victory, though, because of who had signed the bill. I remember some came to our Washington, D.C., headquarters and burned their membership cards. But throughout AARP’s 67-year history, the organization has worked with every presidential administration, regardless of party, to protect and strengthen Medicare and Social Security, two programs that American workers count on to help them lead a stable and dignified life as they age.

Members only

AARP members tell us they’re increasingly concerned about the future of these two programs. Some people are even taking Social Security early, although that means reducing their monthly payments for life, because they’re worried about the future of the program. (Social Security is not going to run out money, AARP experts say.) To find out how to access your own Social Security payment information, see “How to Set Up an Online Social Security Account.”

As a nonpartisan, nonprofit social mission organization, AARP does not get involved in any kind of partisan politics, whether pro or con. The association does not endorse parties or candidates, or donate to political campaigns. But when it comes to public policy, AARP is a loud voice for every American over 50.

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans Here's what you can do to help: Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

For example, early this year, the Social Security Administration threatened to end telephone service for certain types of claims. AARP pushed back, and the SSA ended up confirming that it would not end telephone service, though callers are still facing longer-than-usual hold times—a problem AARP is urging Congress to address. And with drug company lobbyists trying to limit Medicare’s ability to negotiate lower medication prices, and the Social Security budget facing a 20 percent shortfall by 2033 unless Congress acts to close the gap, there’s plenty more work to do.

Events on the federal level are moving quickly this year, and I don’t know what new changes may come to Medicare and Social Security. But I’m certain of one thing: AARP will continue to fight for these programs, which workers in their 50s have been paying into their whole careers and which retirees have earned.

As an AARP member, you already support this crucial work through your membership dues. If you’d like to do more, AARP invites you to visit aarp.org/ProtectThem, where you can easily send an email on the issue to your congressional representatives and opt in to be notified of future ways to get involved. I can’t guarantee there’ll be cake in it for you, but I can guarantee you’ll be fighting the good fight.