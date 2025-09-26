Older adults rely on prescription drugs more than any other age group. That means breakdowns in the drug supply chain and drug shortages have particularly challenging consequences for them.

A 2023 report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that nearly three-quarters of those impacted by drug shortages in the U.S. were between the ages of 45 and 85.

The most common reason is issues with manufacturing quality, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Scarcities also occur when natural disasters devastate a production plant, there are drastic changes in how drugs are used, (such as with GLP-1s), manufacturers discontinue a product or raw materials experience production delays.

“Shortages can happen for many reasons, from surging demand to supply disruptions, making it tough to pinpoint a single cause,” said Gidget Benitez, a government affairs director at AARP.

AARP is encouraging Congress to find holistic solutions to the problem that could help prevent such shortages in the future.

A more restricted supply can cause drug prices to rise. But the steepest cost is to health when patients may be forced to stop taking a needed prescription or turn to other options because they can’t find the medicine they need. Moreover, if people flock to an alternative medication because their first choice is depleted, the problem continues.

AARP is supporting federal efforts and proposals that would prevent prescription drug shortages, including:

Stockpiling critical prescription drug ingredients

President Trump signed an executive order on August 13 detailing plans to reserve a six-month supply of the active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, needed to make certain critical drugs, with a focus on domestic sourcing.