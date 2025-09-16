States Target Gift Card Scammers With New Penalties and Consumer Warnings

Scammers who impersonate government agents, romantic prospects or IT specialists often use gift cards as a way to siphon money from their victims. Other times they bypass individual targets entirely and drain the value of the gift cards sitting on store shelves before an unsuspecting buyer has even taken one off the rack.

That’s why AARP is attacking the problem of gift card fraud from both sides.

In 2025 alone, AARP supported the successful passage of laws in 11 states related to one of these forms of fraud. We achieved wins in Delaware and Maryland in 2024 and in Rhode Island in 2023. It’s part of a larger swell of advocacy work in the financial security space, which includes fraud, consumer protection, retirement and other pocketbook issues. AARP racked up 137 financial security wins in the first six months of 2025, a 71 percent increase over the same period last year. More than half of that increase comes from AARP’s fraud and consumer protection work, which spans cryptocurrency kiosks, report-and-hold laws, gift cards and more.

“By creating a legal framework that specifically addresses gift card fraud, it helps to deter criminals and provide a clearer path for law enforcement to prosecute these crimes, ultimately protecting consumers from financial harm,” says Françoise Cleveland, government affairs director at AARP.

In a 2022 AARP survey, 34 percent of U.S. adults reported that they or someone they know had been targeted by scams seeking payment by gift card, while 23 percent had given or received gift cards that had no funds on them.

Jina Ragland, associate state director of advocacy and outreach at AARP Nebraska, notes that cryptocurrency kiosk scams may make a bigger splash in the media, “but gift card scams are still happening.” Her team helped support the passage of legislation in Nebraska earlier this year that addressed both in one bill.

Here is how each type of gift card fraud works and the changes AARP is pushing to discourage these crimes.

Fraud That Personally Targets Individuals

The first kind of gift card scam involves manipulating a victim into helping the scammer succeed. An impostor spooks someone into paying a fake bill, debt or other obligation by purchasing a gift card and reading them the serial number and PIN over the phone — sending the money directly to the scammer’s pocket.