The government shutdown that began Oct. 1 will not prevent Social Security recipients from getting their monthly payments, but it might keep them in suspense about how much those payments will increase next year.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) was set to announce the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2026 on Oct. 15, when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is slated to release its report on September inflation.

However, under the shutdown plan for the U.S. Department of Labor, the BLS’s parent, all but one of the bureau’s 2,055 employees have been furloughed. Scheduled releases of economic data, including the September Consumer Price Index (CPI), “will likely be delayed if the lapse is prolonged,” the plan states.

That means the SSA would be lacking the final piece in its annual COLA calculation, which is based on year-on-year changes in consumer prices for July, August and September.

Social Security payments continue

The shutdown was triggered by Congress’ failure to pass appropriations bills to fund the federal government into the 2026 fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. The duration of the COLA delay will depend on how long it takes lawmakers to resolve the impasse by approving a new budget or passing a stopgap bill, called a continuing resolution, to temporarily maintain government operations at current funding levels.

During the shutdown, the BLS “will suspend data collection, processing and dissemination,” says Stacey Standish, an agency spokesperson. “Once funding is restored, BLS will resume normal operations and notify the public of any changes to the news release schedule.”

The longest previous shutdown was the most recent one, which ran for 35 days: Dec. 22, 2018, to Jan. 25, 2019.

The current shutdown will not interrupt payment of Social Security retirement, survivor and disability benefits. These have a permanent funding source and are not affected by the congressional appropriations process.