The short answer is maybe.

It depends on whether you meet a slew of complicated conditions contained in federal rules and regulations that govern Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program administered but not funded by the Social Security Administration. SSI is designed to help people with little or no income who are older, blind or have a disability.

Most noncitizens must clear three hurdles to be eligible for SSI.

1. In most cases, you must be in one of seven categories of what Social Security calls “qualified aliens.” Generally, these are people who enter the country legally as asylum seekers, immigrants or refugees.

2. "Qualified alien” status alone is not sufficient to receive SSI. You also must meet one of several conditions related to when you arrived in the United States, how much you have worked or whether you served in the U.S. military. The details are complex. You'll find them on the Social Security website.

3. Finally, you must meet the same criteria for SSI eligibility that apply to citizens. For starters, you must be age 65 or older, blind or have a disability and have very limited income and financial resources.

Because this issue is complicated, you might start with a visit to your local Social Security office or call 800-772-1213 to speak to a Social Security representative about your situation. For office visits, Social Security requires calling ahead and scheduling an appointment in most situations.

You also may be able to get help applying for SSI from a local resettlement agency. The federal Office of Refugee Resettlement has a state-by-state directory of programs.

