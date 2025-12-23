Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits do not change if you move to another state. Like Social Security retirement benefits, SSDI payments are based on your average lifetime earnings and are not affected by where you live.



However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program that is administered by the Social Security Administration (SSA) but not funded by Social Security taxes, an interstate move could change your monthly payments. That's because most states supplement federal SSI payments from their own funds, in varying degrees.

Members only

SSI pays benefits to people with very low incomes and limited financial assets who are 65 or older, blind or have a disability. The maximum federal SSI benefit changes annually; in 2026, it’s $994 for an individual or $1,491 for a couple. Forty-four states — all but Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia — offer additional funds to some residents receiving SSI, as does the District of Columbia.

The federal portion of your SSI payment remains constant, assuming other factors that went into your benefit calculation, such as your income, marital status and living arrangements, stay the same. You won't have to reapply for the federal benefit when you move to a new state, but you may have to do so to get a supplement in your new home state.

State SSI supplements differ

The amount of the supplements and the conditions for receiving them vary widely from state to state. The payments can range from around $10 a month on top of the federal SSI benefit to several hundred dollars more. Some states make all SSI recipients eligible for the additional funds, while others set limits based on living situation — for example, paying supplements only to people in nursing homes or other types of residential care facilities.