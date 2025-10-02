8. Kitchen timer

Both: Open the Clock app. Tap Timer. Also in the app (may vary on Android phones): Set an alarm, run a stopwatch or check the time in cities around the globe.

9. Library

Both: Hoopla Digital and Libby, the Library App are popular free apps that allow you to borrow e-books with your library card. You can also download free books from Project Gutenberg that you can read with a Kindle or other e-reader apps.﻿

10. Magnifying glass

iPhone: Open the Magnifier app. It’s automatically loaded on phones with up-to-date operating systems. If you don’t see it on one of your home screens, go to your App Library at the end of your set of home screens﻿ and look in the Utilities folder. You can drag sliders to zoom in on small type and adjust the brightness and contrast to make it more legible. Tap Settings in the app to find other controls.

Android: Open the Camera app. Use your fingers to “unpinch” — move your fingers apart rather than closer together — to magnify fine print.

11. Metal detector

Both: You’re unlikely to uncover buried treasure. But you can visit the App Store or Google Play Store to fetch any number of metal detector apps, some that play sounds or vibrate when your phone approaches needles, pins or other metal objects you may have inadvertently dropped, including precious rings or earrings. The apps leverage the magnetometer built into most modern smartphones. While many are free, they also typically have ads. In our tests, quality and usability were mixed. ﻿

﻿ ﻿﻿﻿12. Pedometer

Getty Images

iPhone: The pedometer built into your iPhone’s Health app automatically counts the steps you take while your phone is in your pocket, in your hand or strapped to your arm. To check how far you’ve gone, click on the Health app, click the Summary tab and scroll down to Steps. Keep your phone with you when you walk.

Android: If your phone has the Google Fit app, open it and tap Home ﻿| Steps and then Day, Week or Month to check out your steps data. On Samsung phones, you can track your steps through the Samsung Health app. The Fitbit app can also show steps.﻿

13. QR code reader

Getty Images

iPhone: QR codes are plastered practically everywhere these days: on ads, tickets, websites and more. Open the Camera app and choose the rear-facing camera. Make sure the QR code appears in the viewfinder. If the code is recognized, you’ll see a notification that shows the website you’ll go to. Tap the notification to open the link associated with the code. If you’re not having any luck, visit Camera Settings and make sure the Scan QR Codes setting has been enabled.

Android: Open the Camera app and point it at the QR code. Tap on the notification that appears if the code is recognized, which will typically take you to a web page. No luck? On a Pixel phone, make sure the Camera scan suggestions setting has been flipped on inside the Camera settings. On a Samsung Galaxy, the setting appears as Scan QR code.

14. Radio﻿

Both: You can download free apps that stream on-air stations from around the world or special online-only stations. The list of free radio apps is long and includes Audacy, iHeartRadio, Pandora and TuneIn. You can also listen to podcasts, including Today’s Tips from AARP.

15. Tape measure

iPhone: Open the augmented-reality-driven tape﻿ ﻿Measure app. Tap the Measure icon at the bottom of the screen. Point your phone camera at the object you want to measure, lining up a circled dot on your screen with the starting point. Tap the plus + button. Move your phone to the end of the measurement and tap plus + again. The app also includes a level function.

Android: Several third-party apps are available. Samsung’s Quick Measure app, preloaded on some smartphones, works similarly to the iPhone’s app.

16. Video camera

iPhone: Open the Camera app. Tap the Video option and the red Record button to start and stop. You can also shoot in slow motion by swiping so that Slo-Mo is selected, and on some models you can apply a Cinematic style, which adds depth-of-field effects to blur backgrounds while keeping the main subject in focus.

Android: On a Samsung Galaxy, swipe so Video is below the white and red Record button. Tap the red Record button to start and stop. Tap More for additional shooting modes, including slow motion and pro video options that allow you to adjust the camera’s exposure, focus and other settings.

17. Voice recorder

iPhone: Open the Voice Memos app. Tap the red Record button to start and stop. On a specific recording, tap the icon with three horizontal lines (≡) for options that include changing the playback speed and skipping pauses.

Android: Free voice recording apps are available in the Google Play Store. Hitting the red Record button on the Recorder app built into Google’s Pixel phones automatically generates a searchable transcript.﻿

﻿18. Weather forecaster

Getty Images

Both: Launch the Apple Weather app on an iPhone or fetch any of the fine third-party choices on iOS and Android, whether you’re concerned about a big chill or a searing heat wave or deciding if you should carry an umbrella. Some apps will tell you what to expect hour by hour.

19. Your wallet

iPhone: The Apple Wallet app allows you to use Apple Pay or any of your credit or debit cards in digital form, and you can add boarding passes, movie tickets, rewards cards and, in select states, a digital driver’s license to the mix. To start, enter one or more of your payment cards. In a store, hold the phone near the payment terminal and, on an iPhone with Face ID, double tap the side button to authenticate with facial recognition or, on a model without Face ID, lightly press the Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the Home button. You will see a circled check mark and the word Done when the transaction is complete.

﻿Android: If your phone doesn’t have Google Wallet, download the app from the Google Play Store. You can add boarding passes, coupons and payment cards and make a transaction via Google Pay. At retail stores, unlock the phone with your face, fingerprint, passcode or other method, depending on the model. Next, place your phone near the terminal until you see Done and a check mark on the screen. Samsung has its own digital Wallet app for its Galaxy phones.

This story, originally published on Dec﻿. 1, 2021, has been updated to include new smartphone features.