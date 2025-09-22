Javascript is not enabled.

Older Adults Embrace Tech but Are Skeptical of AI

2024 Tech Trends and Adults 50-Plus

By

Brittne Kakulla, AARP Research

 
Updated September 22, 2025
Published December 19, 2023
/ Updated September 22, 2025

In tech usage, older adults rival their younger counterparts

Younger adults don’t have a corner on the tech market — far from it. A new AARP survey finds that older Americans are about as likely as those under age 50 to own a smartphone, tablet, or other device.

Senior man running and listening to music in public park

Nearly nine out of 10 Americans (89% of those 50-plus and 90% of those 18-49) own a smart phone, according to the national survey conducted online in the fall of 2023. Among both age groups, 75% have smart TVs and 59% own tablets.

Notably, as overall spending on tech dropped from $912 per person in 2022 to $798 in 2023, tech purchases by adults in their 60s and 70s went up. In the last year, 69% of adults over 50 bought at least one tech product.

Later adoption

When it comes to new tech, most older adults prefer a wait and see approach (67%). Confidence in their digital literacy is lower among older age groups. While 72% of adults ages 50–59 say they have the digital skills necessary to fully take advantage of being online, 61% among those 70-plus feel the same.

In addition to the overall rise in tech usage, older adults' confidence in the industry to meet their needs improved slightly in the past year. In 2023, 64% of 50-plus adults said technology is not designed with their age group in mind, down from 68% in 2022.

Smart home and home safety devices

Many Americans say they want to remain in their homes as they age, although use of smart home devices to help enable that remains relatively flat.

About 33% of respondents use security devices, and 32% use Wi-Fi extenders in their homes. Nearly half (46%) of older adults indicated they were aware of smart home devices for lighting and appliances connected to Wi-Fi that can be operated remotely, but 47% were not interested in buying them.

Some respondents simply say they don’t need (20%) or aren’t interested (11%) in smart home devices. Others say they are too expensive, don’t trust them, or just prefer more old-fashioned methods of securing their homes.

Aware, but skeptical of generative AI

Headline-grabbing news about artificial intelligence has sparked interest among older adults. Eighty-five percent of Americans ages 50-plus have heard of generative AI, 31% are excited about the benefits, and 11% think it could enhance their digital safety.

Yet, 60% of respondents say they are undecided about its impact, and only 9% report using generative AI. Their hesitancy could be linked to concern about online scams. Nearly three-quarters of older Americans say they have been the target of a cybercrime, 19% have been a victim, and 43% know someone who was a victim.

Value in health and wellness tech

Older adults are increasingly recognizing the role that technology can play in enabling a healthy life, particularly among those over 70.

For older adults with health issues and their caregivers, tech devices and digital services can be beneficial — if they use them to their full potential. While 69% of adults 50-plus have one or more chronic or serious health conditions, only 13% are currently taking advantage of technology to manage their situation. About one-fifth are aware of and interested in using technology; less than half (42%) are aware of technologies but are not interested.

Caregivers over age 50 are also often missing out on the benefits of health and wellness tech. AARP found that 54% of caregivers use medical digital services, 25% are engaging with health and fitness tracking for themselves, 15% use telemedicine, and 11% take advantage of digital mental health and wellness services.

Streaming eats into cable usage

It’s clear that, like their younger counterparts, older adults are migrating toward less traditional platforms. Streaming among the 50-plus population has climbed from 64% in 2019 to 86% in 2023, with those over age 70 showing the highest increase. In the same period, cable viewership plummeted from 58% to 32% for older Americans.

Netflix (62%) and Amazon Prime Video (61%) are the most popular streaming platforms. Beyond those entertainment options, most older Americans (70%) like Facebook, and 51% frequent YouTube, while WhatsApp expanded its audience with a jump in usage from 16% in 2022 to 20% in 2023.

Methodology

The results came from an online survey of 3,229 U.S. adults conducted in September and October 2023. The national sample was weighted by demographics to be representative of adults by generation and was offered in both English and Spanish.

For more information, please contact Brittne Kakulla at bkakulla@aarp.org. For media inquiries, contact External Relations at media@aarp.org.