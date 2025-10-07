Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the latest news, claiming advice, and answers to frequently asked questions about Social Security

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

5 Worst Mistakes When Buying Gold

How to ﻿make sure you get the quality and quan﻿tity you want at a fair price

By

John Waggoner,

 
Updated October 07, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published April 28, 2022
/ Updated October 07, 2025
a golden air balloon in shape of dollar sign inflated using pump and flying up on white background
Getty Images

Gold has been prized for both its monetary value and its beauty for centuries. The yellow metal is also prized for its scarcity: All the gold in the world would form a cube roughly 75 feet high, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. And with inflation still elevated and the U.S. dollar depreciating, gold is being touted as a hedge to stay ahead of rising prices. The price of gold rose more than 50 percent over the last 12 months. It’s no wonder that the precious metal, which was selling for more than $4,000 per ounce on Oct. 7 for the first time, has become a hot commodity.

But investing in gold has two big problems: how to buy it and where to store it. When you buy gold, you must make sure that it really is gold, not painted lead, and that it’s the correct purity, as measured in karats (24-karat gold is pure gold; 18-karat gold is 75 percent gold). For that reason alone, the gold market has been rife with fraud. Mark Twain supposedly said that a gold mine was a hole in the ground with a liar standing next to it.

Once you have your gold, you have to figure out where to store it. If you keep it at home, a thief could walk away with your investment. If you put it in a bank safe deposit box , you’ll have to buy additional insurance, because those boxes aren’t covered by federal deposit insurance. And if you have someone else store it, you’ll need to pay them for the service and make sure they are a legitimate business, not some guy with a very lucrative P.O. box.

When you buy gold, then, you have to be sure you’re getting gold, and you may also have to hire someone to protect it. Plus, throughout the transaction there are plenty of ways to spend more than you should — or get taken entirely. Here are some of the worst mistakes people make when buying gold, and advice on how to avoid making them.

1. Buying too much ﻿

Scammers prey on investors’ fear of financial ruin and their hope that one investment can save them. Gold, with its reputation as an inflation hedge, is just the ticket for stoking fear in investors as well as belief in the promise of outsize gains. The combo is a big hit for shady gold dealers but can be a disaster for you. Joe Rotunda, director of the enforcement division at the Texas State Securities Board, says that in cases of gold fraud, fear and greed often compel investors to sink a large percentage of their savings into gold. “These are not individuals who have a lot of assets — they are looking to preserve what they have and live a comfortable retirement,” he says. Instead of listening to your emotions, try to figure out whether gold would fit into your overall financial picture﻿. Five to 10 percent of your portfolio may be about right, according to financial planners, but probably no more.

Most Popular

2. Overpaying

One of the biggest ways to take advantage of novice investors is to charge a big difference between the wholesale, or spot, price of gold — the price dealers pay — and the retail price. You can find the spot price online at many financial websites: Yahoo Finance, Monex and APMEX are three good places. On average, you should expect to pay between 2 and 5 percent over spot, according to precious metals dealer Kitco. Find a different dealer if you’re asked to pay more than that, and don’t get lured in by pitches for “special deals” from private mints.

3. Loading up on rare coins

Unless you love rare coins for their beauty and you’re extremely familiar with the market, stick with authentic bullion coins issued by the government. Rare coins can be hard to value and hard to sell. In addition, they can sometimes cost much more than their so-called melt value, which is their worth based on weight and purity if the coins were to be melted down. If you buy well-known government-issued gold coins, such as American Eagles﻿, ﻿you’ll know exactly what you’re getting — and you can sell them easily through coin dealers. Although the U.S. Mint does not sell American Eagles directly to the public, you can find a list of dealers on the ﻿Mint’s website.

4. Hiring the wrong storage company

From a fraudster’s point of view, the ideal gold scam is to have someone send you money for gold you don’t have and never have to deliver. But a pretty good alternative is to get someone to send you gold that you have no intention of storing.

Many reputable companies will store your gold properly and securely, but if you decide to have someone store the gold for you, investigate the organization closely. Look for a company with a long operating history, Rotunda says, and check their record with the Better Business Bureau. You can also call your state securities commissioner, who can tell you whether the company has had any regulatory problems.

5. Insisting on physical gold

Several exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, invest exclusively in the yellow metal, and their share prices are pegged to the price of gold. Many gold ETFs are backed by physical gold held in vaults, but some rely instead on futures contracts to track the price of gold. Read the prospectus to understand how the gold ETF you’re thinking about investing in operates. ETFs are convenient because ﻿you can buy and sell shares at any time during the trading day, and you don’t have to figure out where to store your gold. You will pay an ongoing fee for the ETF’s services, and you may have to pay a brokerage commission to buy it, but remember, you would also pay commissions to buy physical gold and fees to store it. ﻿Be aware that some gold funds invest in gold mining stocks and not the metal itself. Again, always read the prospectus before investing. The prices of ﻿mining stocks can be far more volatile than the price of gold itself. ﻿

%{postComment}%

John Waggoner is a contributing writer of all things financial for AARP, from budgeting and taxes to retirement planning and Social Security. Previously, he was a reporter for Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and USA Today and has written books on investing and the 2008 financial crisis. Waggoner’s USA Today investing column ran in dozens of newspapers for 25 years.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All