Money

25 Great Ways to Avoid Hidden Fees

How to spot and sidestep the surprise charges that nickel-and-dime older Americans﻿

By

David Hochman,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 07, 2025
a man looks at a dollar sign sticking out of a hole in the ground
Modern life can be a minefield of hidden fees and expenses, so exercise caution.
Sam Island

That car rental advertised for $29 a day? Try $65, after “convenience fees,” insurance upsells and gas-topping charges. Those food prices on delivery apps? They could be nearly double the dine-in menu prices. Even your loved one’s funeral isn’t immune — extra charges can add hundreds, or thousands, to your final bill.

Welcome to the age of hidden fees, where the price you see is rarely the price you pay.

These aren’t billing mistakes or oversights. They’re calculated profit boosters, often designed to hook you with an attractive headline price, then hammer you with add-ons at checkout, when you’re less likely to walk away. The result? Americans are shelling out an estimated $90 billion in junk fees annually. That’s more than $650 per household disappearing into corporate coffers.

But here’s what the fee collectors don’t want you to know: Many of these charges are avoidable once you learn their tricks. Armed with the right strategies, you can outsmart the system and keep more of your hard-earned money where it belongs: in your pocket.

AIRFARE

1. Don’t trust that $100 cross-country ticket you spotted online

“Super-low airfares almost always come with a catch, so price the whole trip first,” says William J. McGee, a former Consumer Reports aviation adviser who has spent decades fighting junk fees.

Click past that come-hither teaser “base fare” and you’ll likely discover a growing menu of extras, such as fees for early boarding ($4 to $50), blankets ($10), snacks ($5 to $15), Wi-Fi ($6 to $35), even the privilege of printing a boarding pass at the airport ($5 to $25). JetBlue, United and Frontier now charge $25 to $35 to book with a live customer service agent. Bring a carry-on bag on a discount carrier and your $60 ticket can balloon to triple digits.

The good news: New Department of Transportation rules require airlines to disclose all mandatory fees up front and automatically refund customers for undelivered services. The trade-off: “Expect to spend more time reading fine print and asking yourself tough questions like, ‘Do I really need lunch or to sit next to my partner?’” McGee says.

2. Beat the baggage racket

U.S. airlines raked in a record $7.27 billion in baggage fees alone in 2024, but savvy fliers can sidestep them by traveling light. “Stick to a carry-on, and wear bulky items like boots and coats onboard,” says Sally French, cohost of the Smart Travel podcast and a writer on NerdWallet’s travel team. When traveling, French follows her own “10 $10 rule,” leaving behind any nonessential items that she could buy at her destination in 10 minutes for under $10, like a cheap umbrella or poncho, a small bottle of sunscreen or ﻿Band-﻿Aids for blisters she may never get.

If you’re willing to lug a heavy carry-on through security, there’s a good chance you can check it at the gate for free if the airline runs out of overhead space, a common occurrence on full flights. “They’re almost always happy to tag it last-minute,” French says. For unavoidable checked luggage, many airline credit cards or loyalty programs offer one free checked bag, and certain medical devices, like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines for sleep apnea, fly free under federal law.

3. Flying with grandkids? Don’t pay extra for assigned seats

Check the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airline Family Seating Dashboard to see which carriers guarantee children 13 or under sit next to adults for free. “Many airlines promise a child will be seated with the adult they’re booked with, even in basic economy,” says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

4. Use a travel agent to access cheaper flights and free perks

Many older fliers still prefer turning to a trusted human over a search engine. “I’ve been around the airline industry since 1985. I’ve covered it, written about it, advocated about it, and I still use a travel agent for complicated trips,” says McGee. Why? Because travel agents who book through professional software systems can see cheaper fares and bundled perks the average traveler may not be able to, such as tickets that include a checked bag or free seat selection. Travel agents also know how to avoid “drip pricing,” where airlines promote seemingly rock-bottom fares that balloon at checkout. And, because travel agencies often buy airfare in bulk, they can sometimes secure fee waivers, rebooking flexibility or seat upgrades that individual travelers can’t. “For multi-leg journeys, family reunions or international flights, that kind of expertise can spare you the headaches of trying to game the system alone,” McGee says.

caution tape over a fridge
The hotel minibar is a no-go zone if you want to avoid extra charges.
Sam Island

HOTELS

﻿5. Never touch these two things in a hotel room

“The minibar and the telephone are like ATMs that give all the cash to the hotels,” says French, adding that ﻿you don’t even need to drink that tiny whiskey bottle to get charged for it. “Many hotels now have sensors in their mini fridges that charge you simply for moving an item﻿.” And needless to say, that package of chips or nuts you see in the room probably comes at a cost. “Even water bottles can cost you 10 bucks if you’re not careful,” French says. 

Avoid the landline if the room has one — many hotels charge top dollar for phone calls, even local ones. “Use your own phone unless you’re calling the front desk,” French says.

Notorious “resort fees,” sometimes disguised as “amenity fees” or “facility fees,” can run anywhere from $20 to $100 or more a night. Hotels and resorts say these charges cover things like high-speed internet, state-of-the-art fitness center equipment, pool maintenance or a daily bottle of water, even if you never touch the stuff. Other hidden surcharges are soaring, too: “The latest annoyance is fees for early check-in or late checkout,” says French.

Resort fees are usually charged automatically when you make a reservation, but there are some clever ways you can avoid them. One strategy is to book hotel stays with loyalty points that waive resort fees. (It’s important to no﻿te that not all rewards programs offer this perk. Check the fine print to see if yours does.) If you check in late or check out early, politely ask the desk to waive the resort fee for that day. And if the pool, gym or other amenities are closed, point that out at check-in or checkout, French says — you might get the resort fee waived or discounted.

﻿7. Steer around parking fees

If you’re renting a car or taking a road trip, watch out for steep hotel parking charges. According to lodging industry analytics firm CBRE Hotels Research, U.S. hotels earned an average of $11.53 per occupied room in parking revenue in 2023. In downtown areas, it’s not uncommon for parking to cost $25 to $50 or more per day. “Many guests don’t notice until checkout, but parking fees can clobber you,” says Chuck Bell, programs director for Consumer Reports.

Travelers can avoid the squeeze by seeking out hotels with free parking or using apps like SpotHero, Parkopedia or ParkWhiz to find cheaper parking nearby. Free street parking could also be an option, depending on your destination — many large cities don’t charge for street parking on Sundays.

a person pushes a fuel gauge. instead of empty and full, each side of the gauge has dollar signs
To move the needle on savings, refuel your rental car yourself before you return it.
Sam Island

RENTAL CARS

﻿8. Fill the tank before you return the car﻿

Sure, dropping off the vehicle without stopping at the pump to fill up is more convenient, but it comes at a cost. “Even if you’ve only used a quarter tank, rental agencies sometimes charge you for the whole thing,” warns Bell. And don’t prepay for fuel — gas prices from rental car agencies can be significantly higher than at gas stations in the area, according to AutoSlash, a website that helps travelers find rental car deals. The wiser move: Refill at a local gas station before returning the vehicle. Use an app like AAA, GasBuddy or Gas Guru to find the cheapest option﻿s nearby.

﻿﻿9. Don’t pick up your rental car at the airport

Airport rental counters are built to squeeze extra dollars from travelers. A June 2024 NerdWallet analysis found weekly airport rentals cost an average of $86 more than renting from the same company’s downtown location. That’s because there are often a bevy of airport-only charges, such as “facility fees” and tourism surcharges. As French puts it, “Airports make it easy, but that convenience can cost you far more than the cab or train ride into town.” One caveat: Downtown locations may have shorter hours or fewer vehicles to choose from, so always confirm your reservation in advance. 

10. Rethink rental car insurance

Rental agencies make a killing selling collision damage waivers at $﻿10 to $30 per day that cover damage done to the vehicle in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. But “most people don’t need to buy it from the rental company,” says Rossman. Your personal auto insurance likely covers rental cars as well (call your car insurance provider to confirm), and many credit cards offer collision coverage for rentals up to a certain limit.

VACATION RENTALS

11. Toggle to see the real cost before booking

Vacation rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo now let you switch from viewing the “nightly rate” to the full price up front, including cleaning fees, service fees and local taxes. “There’s little reason you shouldn’t toggle to turn on that final price view,” says French, especially since the total cost can be 20 to 30 percent higher than the teaser rate.

12. Book directly with hosts to avoid fees

Those service fees tacked onto Airbnb and Vrbo bookings may be avoidable. When you find a rental you like, search for the property on Google Maps to see if the host lists the rental on Google. Some hosts even operate their own website﻿s for their properties, where they offer ﻿lower rate﻿s because they don’t have to pay commissions or fees to middlemen. But do your research to avoid scams: Look for professional websites that include the host’s contact information, guest reviews and detailed cancellation policies. Also, avoid sites with poor grammar, stock photos or suspiciously low prices. And always pay with a credit card for fraud protection. As Rossman advises, “If something feels off or the deal seems too good to be true, you can always walk away.”

a person smiles at an a t m screen that says no fees
There are several strategies that'll help you avoid fees at ATMs.
Sam Island

BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

1﻿3. Use your bank’s ATM network strategically

Bankrate’s 202﻿5 Checking Account and ATM Fee Study found the average out-of-network withdrawal now costs $4.86, a﻿n all-time high. But many banks offer ways around it. “I have a Citibank account, and I can get free ATM access at 7-Eleven stores all over the country,” says Rossman. Some banks and credit unions belong to surcharge-free networks like Allpoint (55,000 ATMs) and MoneyPass (40,000 ATMs). Some banks refund out-of-network ATM fees entirely or up to a certain monthly limit. And don’t overlook this time-tested strategy: “When shopping at the grocery store or pharmacy, use your debit card and ask for cash back instead of hitting an ATM,” Rossman says. 

1﻿4. Switch to a free checking account

Many banks still charge monthly maintenance fees for checking accounts, Rossman says. The average fee stands at $13.95 per month, or roughly $167 a year, according to a 2025 MoneyRates survey. Those annual savings could cover a utility bill or a big grocery shopping trip. You can shop around for a no-fee account at an online bank, credit union or account aimed at older adults, like Axos Bank Golden Checking, Regions Bank LifeGreen 62+ Checking Account or Lake Michigan Credit Union Advantage 50. Or you can choose an account that waives the monthly fee if you do something simple, like having your Social Security or pension automatically deposited, or using your debit card a certain number of times each month.

15. Watch out for paper statement fees

Remember when banks, credit cards and utility companies mailed statements for free? Increasingly, companies are tacking on $2 to $5 a month for paper statements. That can add up to $60 a year per account, and if you have multiple cards, utilities and insurance policies, the privilege of paper can really cost you. Moreover, AARP reports that older adults are disproportionately affected, since 22 million Americans age 65 and older lack reliable internet access. The fix? Call the company and ask to have the fee waived — many will if you explain that you need paper statements for accessibility or recordkeeping. Or, if you’re comfortable going online, opt for e-statements and then simply download and print them at home for your files. “Either way,” Rossman says, “you shouldn’t have to pay extra just to see what you owe.”

HIDDEN INFLATION

16. Don’t get tricked by shrinkflation and skimpflation

Shrinkflation means paying the same amount for a product but getting less of it, like a family-size cereal box that quietly drops from 19 ounces to 15 ounces, or toilet paper rolls that go from 264 to 220 sheets. Skimpflation, shrinkflation’s sneaky cousin, is when a price remains the same but the service slips — think hotels that stop providing daily housekeeping, or restaurants serving smaller portions without lowering prices. Shrinkflation and skimpflation can drain your bank account if you’re not careful. A few tactics to protect your wallet: Shop by unit price, switch to store brands (which typically maintain portion sizes), and don’t be shy about asking hotels to honor services that used to be included.

SUBSCRIPTIONS

17. Negotiate subscription prices

Think about the pile of bills that shows up every month without fail, including internet, cellphone and media streaming services. It’s a lot to keep track of, to the point where a 202﻿2 C+R Research survey found that Americans underestimate what they spend on subscriptions by about $133 each month, or roughly ﻿$1,600 a year. Fortunately, “A lot of subscriptions are more negotiable than people realize,” says Rossman. When his $5-a-month promotional rate for a streaming service expired and jumped to $20 per month, a polite call to customer service shaved the price to $10 a month. “Many providers are willing to cut your bill if you threaten to cancel,” he says. A 202﻿1 Consumer Reports survey found that 70 percent of customers who pushed back on their cable or internet bills got a reduction, often saving $50 or more per month.

18. Remember: Companies want you to forget your free trial

“Be aware of free trials that turn into monthly charges,” Rossman warns, and for good reason: Nearly half of Americans say they’ve signed up for a free trial and then forgotten to cancel it, a 2025 CNET survey shows. The average household spends $200 annually on apps, digital magazines and premium versions of online services that go unused. Carve out time to review your bank and credit card statements to identify and cancel any unwanted or forgotten subscriptions. When you sign up for a free trial, set a reminder in your calendar to cancel the subscription before the trial expires.

a person walks up to a movie theater ticket counter
Going to the movies? Buy tickets in person at the box office to avoid extra fees from online sales.
Sam Island

DINING AND SHOPPING

19. Buy movie tickets at the box office to lower the curtain on surcharges

The average U.S. movie ticket now costs about $16, but that’s just the base ticket price. Many theaters tack on an extra $1 to $2 per ticket, and sometimes more, in “processing” fees when you purchase tickets online. No wonder more than 40 percent of Americans say they’ve noticed a rise in fees at movie theaters, according to a 2023 Credit Karma survey. The most straightforward workaround is to buy tickets directly at the box office in person, when possible. It’s less convenient, but it can save you a lot of money in fees.

20. Keep an eye out for ﻿﻿‘tip creep’

More businesses are sneaking tip prompts onto checkout screens, including fast-casual restaurants, deli counters, even car washes and movie theater concession stands. “When that iPad-style screen flips around, you feel guilty if you don’t add 20 percent,” says French. A 2023 Pew survey found that 72 percent of Americans say tipping is expected in more places than just a few years ago, and one-third reported feeling pressured to tip more than they used to. The best defense? “If you don’t think the service warrants it, don’t hesitate to tap ‘no tip,’” says French.

2﻿1. Avoid restaurant delivery apps

Third-party food delivery apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub sometimes charge higher menu prices and tack on extra fees, turning a $12 sandwich into a $20 splurge by the time it arrives. A 2025 FinanceBuzz study found that ordering via food delivery apps can nearly double the cost after markups. Bell suggests an old-fashioned approach: “Pick up the phone, call the restaurant directly and pick up the order yourself.” The restaurant may provide its own delivery service for free.

22. Pass on the extended warranty at checkout

Studies show that extended warranties for electronic devices, appliances, vehicles and other products usually cost more than they’re worth. As AARP reported in 2023, Consumers﻿’ Checkbook found that stores typically pocket 50 to 70 percent of the cost of warranties, which the nonprofit called “a profit margin that’s far better than for most products they offer.” “Retailers push them because they’re cash cows,” says Rossman. Profit margins on warranties can run 50 percent or higher, taking a big bite out of your wallet. Yet many big-ticket products come with a manufacturer’s warranty, and some credit cards extend warranty coverage at no extra cost. “You’re better off pocketing the money and using it if you actually need a repair,” Rossman says.

23. Watch out for dynamic pricing

Does that air purifier on Amazon keep getting pricier each time you visit the page? The retail giant could be tracking your visits and raising the cost, a practice called dynamic pricing. “Airlines and hotels have used it for years, but now you’ll find it on everything from rideshares to sports tickets,” says French. You can fight back by using your internet browser’s “private” or “incognito” mode, which prevents online retailers from tracking your browser history. You can also leverage price-history websites like CamelCamelCamel, Honey or Capital One Shopping (you don’t have to be a Capital One customer to use it) to see what items really cost over time so you know whether a sale is truly a good deal.

FUNERAL PLANNING

24. Shop around and negotiate

The national median cost of a funeral with viewing and burial has risen to about $8,300, while cremation with a memorial service costs on average $6,280, according to the most recent data from the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA). Funeral homes are required to provide customers with a general price list (GPL), which prices each service and item individually. “That alone arms families with the power to say ‘no’ to expensive bundles and choose exactly what they need during a difficult time,” says Sara Williams, president of the Funeral Consumers Alliance. Some funeral homes may be willing to negotiate or waive certain fees. Comparing prices at several funeral homes can also help you find the best deal.

25. Skip the upsells that can double your funeral bill

Funeral homes make a lot of money on extras, and families under stress often say “yes” without realizing how quickly the costs stack up. Common upsells include embalming, elaborate flower arrangements, upgraded cosmetics or clothing, “tribute packages” with photo boards and videos, ornate vaults and reception catering. These add-ons can raise your bill by hundreds or thousands of dollars, when there are often more affordable options. For caskets, skip the showroom and order one from Amazon, Costco, Walmart or an independent seller to get a better price. For tribute materials, print photo boards yourself at a local copy shop, or make your own digital slideshow. “These choices don’t diminish dignity,” Williams says﻿. “﻿They simply stop you from paying for services you don’t need.”

David Hochman is a longtime contributing editor for AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. His bylines appear in The New York Times, Forbes, GQ, Food & Wine and many other publications.​​​

