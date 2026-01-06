While many people focus on making healthy New Year’s resolutions like losing weight or exercising more, older adults can also benefit from accomplishing important financial goals this year.

According to Fidelity Investments’ latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study, 62 percent of Gen Xers and half of boomers say they’re considering a financial resolution for 2026.

“Not only do you accomplish financial progress by setting goals, but it also [has] a positive psychological effect that can keep us happier later in life,” says Chace Cooper, director of business development at Double E Life Insurance and Financial Solutions in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. “It’s like building your to-do list at the beginning of the day. It feels darn good to cross it off at the end.”

Here are seven money resolutions to set — and keep — in 2026.

1. Bulk up your emergency fund

Many Americans age 50-plus aren’t financially prepared for a rainy day. According to a 2025 Bankrate survey, 24 percent of Gen Xers and 16 percent of boomers have no emergency savings. Cooper suggests setting aside enough cash in an emergency fund to cover at least three to six months of living expenses.

If you’re not there yet, commit to squirreling away a certain amount of money each month until you reach your target, he says. “This is increasingly important if you are still counting on your earned income and need a pool of money that will cover you in the event you cannot work for an extended period of time﻿.”

Be strategic about where you park the money. “Most people make the mistake of keeping their emergency funds in their checking account or a low-interest savings account,” Cooper says. “Look into a high-yield savings account or a money market fund in a brokerage account. These accounts are yielding around 4 percent, unlike the checking or low-interest savings accounts that yield as low as 0.10 percent.”

2. Slim down your spending

We’re all guilty of buying things we don’t need, but the new year is a good time to start changing that, step by step.

Small changes, such as taking public transportation more often or reducing how frequently you eat out, can add up to big savings. You can also make inexpensive upgrades around the house, such as installing energy-efficient LED light bulbs or a smart thermostat to lower your energy bills.

Now could also be a good time to consider downsizing if you’re nearing retirement or have recently retired. “Housing is often the biggest expense, so it makes sense to take a look and think about potential changes,” says Bobbi Rebell, a certified financial planner and consumer finance educator at CardRates, a credit card reviews website. “That could mean downsizing or moving into a new, lower-cost community.”

﻿Consider factors like “lower taxes in a community that is 55-plus and does not have an expensive school system to support,” she says. “Think about amenities that are included and could save you money where you were spending money before, like fitness facilities and activities.”