What to Know When Choosing an Assisted Living Facility

There may come a day for your loved one when living independently is no longer the best option. Perhaps they struggle with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, making meals or managing medication, or a lack of mobility leaves them feeling isolated and alone.

“Most Americans want to stay at home for as long as possible. But the reality is that there comes a time when an individual’s health needs can no longer be met at home,” says LaShuan Bethea, executive director of the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL), the assisted living arm of the American Health Care Association.

Selecting the right assisted living facility is a major decision, with many factors to consider, including your loved one’s preferences, health care needs and budget. By beginning your research before a move is necessary, you can avoid a rushed decision if a transition to assisted living is needed sooner than anticipated.

“Starting the search early allows time for financial planning, can relieve some of the anxiety and build confidence when it is decision-making time,” Bethea says.

The earlier you search — and the more informed you become — the easier it will be to spot red flags and sidestep potentially troubling situations so you can find a home that truly meets your loved one’s mental and physical needs.

To guide you through the process, AARP gathered advice, answers and insider insights from experts in the assisted living space. Here’s what to know:

How does assisted living work?

Assisted living is a middle ground between independent living and full-time care, such as in a nursing home. Facilities range from small, intimate settings to sprawling communities with amenities like pools, fitness centers, salons and multiple dining options. Some have fewer than 10 units, while others exceed 100, averaging 37 units.

Some communities offer tailored care for specific conditions, such as memory care units dedicated to individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

What does assisted living provide?

Assisted living typically offers residents a private room, three meals a day and around-the-clock supervision and services such as housekeeping and laundry, medication management and personal care help with tasks like bathing, dressing and using the bathroom.

Many also provide exercise programs, transportation services and social activities.

“Assisted living communities offer a unique mix of companionship, independence, privacy and security in a home-like setting,” says Bethea.

What are some pro tips for evaluating assisted living?

Just because an assisted living facility has an impressive website, comes highly recommended or makes a great impression during your visit doesn’t mean it’s the ideal fit. It’s critical to dig deeper. Here are some of the top things to keep in mind and key actions to take.