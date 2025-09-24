Nearly 6 million veterans are enrolled in both Veterans Affairs (VA) health care and Medicare, but many aren’t sure how to use them together effectively.

Medicare open enrollment season is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, and understanding how the two systems can work together to reduce costs, improve access and support informed health care decisions is important.

Members only

1. Use VA pharmacies first

VA prescription coverage is considered creditable, which means you can delay enrolling in Medicare Part D without penalty.

In most cases, VA pharmacies offer medications with no premiums, copayments or deductibles. Medicare Part D is useful if you need prescriptions unavailable through the VA or live far from a VA health center or hospital and rely on local pharmacies.

2. In an emergency, you can get care anywhere

However, knowing which coverage to use in an emergency can affect access and cost.

If you are thinking about suicide, believe you are at risk of harming yourself or are experiencing a mental health crisis, the Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care and Treatment Act, better known as the VA COMPACT Act, provides free assistance to get you through the emergency. That’s true even for veterans not enrolled in VA health care. Dial 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Help is also available by text message and chat.

For other emergencies, Medicare typically is more accessible unless a VA hospital is nearby. Medicare covers emergency services at nearly all hospitals nationwide. Medicare Part B generally pays for outpatient and physician services during ER visits.

Find out the location of your nearest VA emergency center before you need help. If one isn’t close, Medicare offers broader access for urgent care.

3. When traveling, rely on Medicare if VA care is far away

Medicare provides broader access to hospitals and doctors across the country, which can be useful when on vacation.

If VA health care isn’t nearby, Medicare may offer more convenient options, including emergency coverage in some cases while abroad. If a VA medical center is accessible and can provide the needed care, using it may help you to avoid out-of-network costs.

Medicare generally does not cover care received outside the U.S. But if you choose original Medicare and buy a Medicare supplement policy, better known as Medigap, some will pay for foreign travel health emergencies.