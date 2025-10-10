AARP Hearing Center
Your morning cup of tea can fortify your heart health. It may also lower your cancer risk. It can even help prevent obesity and strengthen your bones. Tea has been studied and shown to have overall health benefits for the body.
“It’s exciting because it’s a pleasurable, relatively easy activity to incorporate into your lifestyle,” says Dr. Victoria Maizes, executive director of the University of Arizona's Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine.
Although some of the research on specific benefits is inconclusive, “the bottom line is that tea is a healthful beverage,” says Jeffrey Blumberg, an active professor emeritus of nutrition at Tufts University.
After all, he and other experts say, tea is a plant food. Whether it’s black, green or oolong, all true teas come from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant. (Herbal teas, which come from a variety of plants, may have different benefits.) People often conflate the two, according to Maizes, and while herbal tisanes have their own benefits, true teas like black, green, oolong and white tea can help the body with longevity.
True teas all contain compounds known as flavonoids that are antioxidants, meaning they can prevent or delay some kinds of cell damage. Some flavonoids in teas, called catechins, appear to fight inflammation, protect blood vessels and have other potentially healthful effects.
While catechins are higher in green teas than in the black teas favored in the United States, it’s not clear whether that makes a health difference, Blumberg says. For one thing, he says, blood tests have found similar flavonoid levels in people who drink green or black tea.
Other substances in teas, including caffeine and an amino acid called L-theanine, might also contribute to health benefits, researchers say.
Different teas might have some different effects, “but that’s the kind of detail we really haven’t hashed out quite yet,” says Marilyn Cornelis, an associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University. “We’re only really beginning to understand more about tea and its health benefits.”
That said, research done so far does suggest that tea might help you:
1. Live longer
U.S. adults who drank three to five cups of tea per day had a two-year higher life expectancy than those who didn’t drink tea, a Nutrition Journal study published last year found.
Pulling data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the researchers found that the tea drinkers at age 50 were expected to live 33 years longer, while those who didn’t drink tea were expected to live 31 years longer.
The data also suggests unsweetened tea was more beneficial than sweetened. People in the United Kingdom who drank two or more cups of tea daily had a reduced risk of death over more than a decade of follow-up, according to a study published in 2022 in Annals of Internal Medicine. The study, led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, was notable because it was big, involving half a million people, and because it included mostly black tea drinkers. Previous studies showing that tea drinkers live longer had mostly focused on green tea drinkers in Asia.
