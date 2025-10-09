Javascript is not enabled.

Is One Type of Sugar Healthier Than Another?

From maple syrup to high-fructose corn syrup, here are what different sweeteners do to the body

By

Claire Leibowitz,

 
AARP
Published October 09, 2025
various types of sugars
Stocksy

“A little bit of sugar is like sunshine,” says Carolyn O’Neil, a registered dietitian- nutritionist. We all need it, but not too much.

Naturally occurring sugars in fruits, vegetables, dairy products and grains provide essential energy for the body. The ﻿sugars are accompanied by antioxidants, fiber, protein and other nutrients. But added sugars in processed food and drinks — like cookies, cakes, sodas and sauces — are linked to a variety of health and dental problems in people over age 50.

Too much can increase the risk of dementia, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and more. Studies also show that increased consumption of added sugar is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers.

The World Health Organization recommends that adults reduce their added sugar intake to less than 10 percent of their daily calorie consumption. That means consuming fewer than 200 calories, or 50 grams, of added sugar in the average 2,000-calorie diet. The average American has about 270 calories, or 67.5 grams’ worth of sugar (about 17 teaspoons), every day.

Sugar in the body

“Focus less on which sugar is the best but on choosing the smallest amount needed,” says Lena Beal, a cardiovascular dietitian at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. That helps to maintain energy levels, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and protect dental health.

Sugars are made from different ratios of molecules called simple sugars, like fructose and glucose. For example, table sugar is composed of a 50:50 ratio of glucose and fructose to create sucrose. High-fructose corn syrup, despite its name, doesn’t have significantly more fructose in its composition — the two common recipes are 42 percent fructose and 53 percent glucose, or 55 percent fructose and 42 percent glucose.

Despite the similar chemical nature of the sugars themselves, the body still knows the difference: Foods with processed sugars, like cookies or birthday cake, will spike your blood sugar faster than foods with natural sugars, like berries or yogurt, because of the latter’s additional antioxidants, nutrients, fiber and protein.

So what is the healthiest sugar? The answer is the kind in fruits, vegetables, grains like quinoa, oats and brown rice, and dairy products, including milk and yogurt. After that, the answer is … still complicated.

1. High-fructose corn syrup

High-fructose corn syrup has made headlines recently. Coca-Cola recently announced plans to switch its recipe from high-fructose corn syrup to cane sugar. Some other companies may be following suit. But the science is unclear about whether such substitutions will make a difference in older Americans’ health or waistlines. “The data don’t really suggest that either one of those is good or better than the other, or healthier,” says Jennifer Temple, director of the Nutrition and Health Research Laboratory at the University of Buffalo.

High-fructose corn syrup, commonly found in sodas and other processed foods, is not easily detectable as a flavorful ingredient. “If you’re not getting the benefits of the taste, you’re at risk for consuming way too much,” says O’Neil. The syrup behaves similarly to cane sugar in the body and has similar levels of fructose, despite what its name suggests. But one teaspoon carries 18 calories and 4.7 grams of sugar.

Overconsumption of high-fructose corn syrup can make it harder for the body to produce insulin and control blood sugar. Studies conducted in mice suggest that beverages and foods sweetened with high-fructose corn syrup may not necessarily lead to obesity and weight gain but can still cause symptoms related to diabetes.

This syrup also increases the production of fat in the liver, which can trigger high cholesterol, high blood pressure and heart disease if it builds up.

2. Cane sugar and table sugar

Both cane (including raw sugar and turbinado) and table sugar are made up of sucrose, or an equal ratio of fructose and glucose. They come from the sugarcane plant and sugar beets but are processed differently —white sugar is washed, filtered and crystallized, while cane sugar is shredded, juiced and filtered clean, preserving some of its molasses and darker coloring.

Both have 16 calories and 4.2 grams of sugar in a teaspoon and are commonly used in baking and sweetening coffee or tea. While sucrose provides quick energy, it can also spike blood sugar and stress the heart.

3. Honey, maple syrup and agave

Honey, maple syrup and agave are seen as more natural sugars, but that doesn’t necessarily make them healthier than other sugars.

Honey has 5.8 grams of sugar and 21 calories in a teaspoon. “It’s so sweet, you might be able to use less,” says O’Neil. “But honey is not going to work in every recipe.” It’s most often used to sweeten tea and yogurt or to help soothe a cough or sore throat.

Honey contains vitamins and antioxidants, like calcium, potassium, zinc and more, that corn syrup and table sugar lack. But, according to O’Neil, that doesn’t always “make a big difference,” because the serving size is so small.

The same goes for maple syrup — it contains potassium and calcium, but the average serving does not have enough to make a difference in your nutrition. The sweetener has about 17 calories per teaspoon and 4 grams of sugar.

Agave is used to sweeten coffee, tea, cocktails, sauces and jams. It is made from the agave plant and breaks down into 90 percent fructose (a concentration higher than high-fructose corn syrup), which can contribute to metabolic problems. But this vegan sweetener with 21 calories and 4.7 grams of sugar per teaspoon does have a lower glycemic index than table sugar (19 versus 60), which slows its absorption into the bloodstream.

4. Brown sugar

Brown sugar has similar properties to cane and table sugar because of its composition: mostly sucrose, with a little molasses to give it a darker color. While molasses contains iron and other minerals, this is still not enough to make brown sugar nutritious. It has 17 calories and 4½ grams of sugar per teaspoon. Although it’s not a healthier substitute, it provides a rich flavor in baked goods, sauces, stir-fries and marinades.

5. The naturals: stevia, monk fruit, coconut sugar

More natural substitutes, including stevia, monk fruit extract and coconut sugar, have been increasing in popularity. But their chemical properties are like other sugars, so moderation is still important.

Stevia is a zero-calorie sweetener with more natural properties than other, artificial ones. The herb is 200 to 400 times sweeter than table sugar and can be a good substitute for those managing diabetes and weight, because it has zero grams of sugar per teaspoon.

Similarly, monk fruit extract is more than 100 times sweeter than table sugar and has zero calories and zero grams of sugar in a teaspoon. “Its sweetness comes from natural compounds called mogrosides, which the body metabolizes differently and don’t spike blood glucose, says Beal. “Early evidence suggests monk fruit is safe and may be a good option for people managing diabetes or reducing added sugar intake.”

Coconut sugar comes from the flower of the coconut plant, not from coconuts. It has about 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar per teaspoon. “Coconut sugar is less refined than white sugar and contains small amounts of minerals and inulin fiber, but it’s still primarily sucrose and raises blood sugar in a similar way,” Beal says.

6. Artificial sweeteners

“They can help reduce calories. They can reduce blood sugar spikes. They have benefits for people who are managing diabetes and weight,” Beal says. “But it’s not improving your overall diet quality. There’s no nutritional value.”

Artificial sugars, like saccharin, sucralose and aspartame, are found in diet sodas, processed sweets and tabletop sweeteners. They have no calories but are much sweeter than regular sugar: Aspartame is 200 times more, sucralose 600 times more and saccharin 200 to 700 times more.

“The artificial sweeteners or the noncaloric sweeteners that are used in products in the United States are all safe. They’ve all been extensively researched, and there’s nothing harmful,” says Temple. But research from animal studies has found that they can increase your brain’s expectations for something sweet, which makes it harder in the future for whole foods and natural sugars to tame sweet cravings.

Some research has also found a potential link between artificial sweeteners and increased risk of cancers, cardiovascular disease and disruptions to the gut microbiome if consumed in large quantities.  

‘The company it keeps’

Sugar is necessary for the body to maintain its energy levels, but don’t overdo it.

“It’s the company it keeps,” says O’Neil. If you’re having something sweet, like a sweet iced tea, it can spike your glucose levels. But if you pair it with a meal high in fiber, healthy fats or protein, the added nutritional value could blunt the effects of the spike and slow the absorption of sugar.

Diet and Sugary Drinks May Raise Risk of Common Liver Disease

Your daily soda — especially if it’s diet — could put you at higher risk for liver problems, according to a new study presented at an international gastroenterology conference on October 6.

Researchers looked at over 1﻿23,000 people and their consumption of sugar-sweetened and low or non-sugar sweetened beverages. Those who drank sugary drinks had a 50 percent greater risk of a nonalcohol fatty liver disease.

Diet drinks were linked to a 60 percent greater risk. The study found that just one can of diet soda or one sugary drink a day increases the risk.

The condition, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), develops when fat builds up in the liver, and it can lead to heart disease and other problems. The authors recommended replacing diet or sugary beverages with water.

“Water remains the best choice as it removes the metabolic burden and prevents fat accumulation in the liver, whilst hydrating the body,” wrote lead author Lihe Liu in a release.

The study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

Reading nutrition labels to see the total grams of added sugars helps you maintain a healthy diet, and supplementing artificial sweeteners can also help you stay under the 10 percent limit.

“We shouldn’t be labeling foods as good or bad,” says Temple. “It’s about moderation. It’s about variety.”

Claire Leibowitz is an associate editor at AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin.

