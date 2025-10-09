Our Quiz on Healthy Snacking Is Guaranteed to Satisfy

AARP Hearing Center
As we age, it’s important to make sure that the food we eat is good for us. That includes snacks. America’s obsession with ultra-processed, highly addictive snack foods has taken a toll on our collective health. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Check out our list of 25 healthy snacks, then take this quiz to see what you’ve absorbed.
This quiz was created with the assistance of generative AI. It has been reviewed by editors before publication.
You Might Also Like
Quiz: Understanding Grocery Spending Traps
Are you a smart supermarket shopper?
Discover Your Running Knowledge Now!
Test your knowledge on benefits, training, stats and history of the sport
Discover Your Fast Food Knowledge
Take our finger-lickin’ quiz about your favorite chains