Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Your Guide to the 2025-2026 Flu Season
View Series
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Your Guide to the 2025-2026 Flu Season

Go to Series Main Page

What to Know About OTC Pain Relievers as You Age

Nonprescription medicines are common among older adults — but they still call for special care

By

Rachel Nania,

 
Updated September 23, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published June 30, 2021
/ Updated September 23, 2025
person shopping for over-the-counter pain relievers
AARP (Getty Images)

Aches, pains, fever — older adults are reaching for over-the-counter medications in large numbers to manage these everyday ailments.

A recent report from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging, supported by AARP, found that two-thirds of adults over 50 with joint pain rely on nonprescription pain relievers to help ease their symptoms. And a previous study, published in the medical journal JAMA, found that nearly half of adults ages 57 to 85 use an over-the-counter medication weekly.

And while these pills and powders are generally considered safe when taken as directed, they are not without side effects and special considerations, especially for older adults.

Just because something is sold without a prescription doesn’t mean it’s risk-free, says Amy Thompson, a clinical professor of pharmacy at the University of Michigan’s College of Pharmacy. “And those risks heighten as we age,” she adds.

Here’s what you need to know before you pop an OTC pain reliever.

Acetaminophen

Also known by the brand name Tylenol

What it is: Acetaminophen is one of the most commonly used drugs in the U.S. and is the top recommended OTC pain relief option for most older adults.

Why it’s used: It can be used to ease headaches and muscle aches and to reduce fever. It’s also good for helping with osteoarthritis — the type of arthritis that comes from everyday wear and tear, says K. Ashley Garling, a pharmacist and assistant director of programs at the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Health Communication.

What to know: Because too much acetaminophen can cause liver damage, certain people should reduce their dosage or avoid it altogether. Talk to your doctor before taking acetaminophen if you have liver disease or drink three or more alcoholic beverages per day. Alcohol causes the liver to convert more of the acetaminophen into toxic byproducts; if these toxins build up, damage can result.

Otherwise, Garling says, “as long as your overall daily dose is under 3,000 milligrams, it’s usually fairly safe.”

Taking a higher dose than recommended will not provide more relief and can be dangerous, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.

Keep in mind: Keeping your daily dose under 3,000 milligrams can be tricky, especially since acetaminophen is found in hundreds of other medications, including OTC cold and flu relief and allergy medicines.

“And so people might be taking Tylenol for their knee pain and then taking NyQuil for a cold, not realizing there’s Tylenol in both of them. They could easily be exceeding the daily dose without even realizing it,” Thompson says.

Be sure to pay close attention to the label, as overdosing on acetaminophen is the most common cause of drug-related liver injury. Acetaminophen isn’t always spelled out; abbreviations such as APAP, Acetaminoph, Acetaminop, Acetamin or Acetam may be used instead, the FDA says.

What to know about “PM” pain relievers

Older adults should avoid the nighttime version of any pain reliever, says Hillary Lum, a geriatrician and professor of medicine in the Division of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

These medicines often contain diphenhydramine, an antihistamine that can aid sleep — thus the “PM” that’s often in the product name, indicating it should be taken at night.

But they can also cause falls, confusion, blurred vision and urinary problems in older adults. What’s more, diphenhydramine has been linked in studies to increased dementia risks. If a nighttime pain reliever is being used primarily as a sleep aid, talk to your doctor about alternatives.

Most Popular

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Also known as ibuprofen (brand names Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Aleve)

What they are: NSAIDs are another class of pain relievers sold over the counter.

Why they are used: NSAIDs are helpful at reducing pain caused by inflammation — like arthritis or an athletic injury — and can also help with fevers and mild pain from headaches and muscle aches.

What to know: NSAIDs are not recommended for everyone, and older adults are often advised to avoid them, or at least use them with caution. That’s because they come with a list of increased risks for people age 50 and above.

Use of NSAIDs can cause bleeding in the stomach or digestive tract, which can come on without warning signs and can be serious. People who take NSAIDs every day or regularly are at increased risk for these adverse events, according to the FDA. The risk is also higher for adults older than 65, people with a history of stomach ulcers and people who take blood thinners like warfarin or corticosteroids such as prednisone.

Adults with blood pressure problems should know that NSAIDs can raise blood pressure. And all NSAIDs, except for aspirin, can increase the chances of a heart attack or stroke, even after the first few weeks of use. People who have cardiovascular disease are at the highest risk.

NSAIDs have also been linked to kidney injury in older adults, “which is something I really worry about too,” Thompson says. “As we age, we really depend on [lipids in the body called] prostaglandins to keep the blood flow to our kidneys. And the way [NSAIDs] work is they inhibit those prostaglandins,” causing the blood vessels to constrict, which can result in kidney injury.

Finally, NSAIDs carry the risk of potential skin reactions, the FDA warns. Patients should be on the lookout for symptoms such as skin reddening, rash or blisters.

“So you really want to leave [NSAIDs] as kind of your last choice, which is interesting, because most people go to these first. But when you’re over 50, this one needs to start moving down the list, versus something like a Tylenol,” Garling says.

Keep in mind: Aspirin is an NSAID, but it’s generally not recommended for pain relief in older adults because it can cause bleeding in the stomach and the brain, and the bleeding risk increases with age. Other OTC remedies are more effective at mitigating pain, both Garling and Thompson say.

Where aspirin can come in handy is as a preventive therapy for people who have cardiovascular disease or who have already had a heart attack or stroke. Regular use can reduce the risks of another cardiovascular event by keeping the blood from clotting and increasing blood flow to the heart and brain.

Aspirin is not recommended to prevent first-time heart problems, though it is often misused as such. According to a March 2024 report from the National Poll on Healthy Aging, sponsored by AARP, 14 percent of adults ages 50 to 80 take aspirin regularly even though they have no history of cardiovascular issues.

Always check with your health care provider before starting aspirin therapy to weigh the benefits and the risks and to make sure any OTC and prescription medications you’re taking are OK alongside aspirin. Otherwise, “you could be doing your body more harm than good,” the FDA says.

Topical pain relievers

Not all pain relievers come in a pill. Topical medications — gels, creams, patches and sprays — can be effective at targeting pain, especially local pain in muscles and joints. Plus, if you’re worried about side effects from pills, topical pain relievers carry less of a risk “because there’s less systemic absorption,” Thompson says.             

Topical NSAIDs: Some OTC creams contain NSAIDs, including diclofenac sodium (brand name Voltaren), which is a popular and effective medicine for treating arthritis pain. The typical side effects of NSAIDs are less of a concern with topicals, but they still need to be considered, especially for people with a history of stomach and heart issues.

Lidocaine and menthol: A key ingredient in other topical pain relievers is lidocaine. It provides a numbing effect that can “really help with that more acute, stabbing pain sort of feeling,” Garling says. Menthol, which has a cooling sensation, is another common active ingredient in pain-relieving creams and sprays.

Capsaicin: If you’re a fan of spicy foods, you may be familiar with capsaicin, since it’s the compound that gives hot peppers their kick. But it also helps block pain signals in the body and can be a safe and effective way to relieve joint and muscle pain, as well as neuropathy, or pain from nerve damage in the hands and feet, which is often experienced by diabetics, Garling says.

Just be sure to wash your hands after you rub it on your skin — you don’t want capsaicin getting in your eyes. And don’t give up on it too soon, Garling says. “The biggest caveat to this one is that you do have to use it regularly.... Sometimes it takes up to two weeks before you notice a huge difference.”

One downside to topical pain relievers is that they often cost more than their oral counterparts, Thompson says.

Talk to your doctor and pharmacist

The key takeaway with OTC pain medication is to keep your health care provider in the loop, the University of Colorado’s Lum says — especially “given that there are now more and more prescription-strength medications that are over the counter and the package inserts are really difficult to understand.”

Her advice? Bring a list of everything you are taking, “including your supplements and your over-the-counter medication,” to your provider at least once a year.

Don’t forget to add any CBD (cannabidiol) use to this list, Lum says. Oils, lotions and gummies containing CBD have become prevalent, especially as an alternative pain reliever. As with any other OTC substance, your doctor should know if you’re using it.

And remember: If you’re stumped in the medicine aisle, check in with the pharmacist for guidance.

“We’re the only ones that you can walk up to in your CVS and your local drugstore and talk to within seconds,” Garling says. “And if we’re back there behind the computer, don’t be afraid to ask for us — because we actually love questions.”

%{postComment}%

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Most Popular

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All