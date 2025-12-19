Will it Be Another Bad Flu Season? 

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Refresh your defensive driving skills this holiday season with the Smart Driver™ online course.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Your Guide to the 2025-2026 Flu Season
View Series
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Your Guide to the 2025-2026 Flu Season

Go to Series Main Page

Will it Be Another Bad Flu Season? 

A new strain is driving a wave of cases. Here’s how to stay healthy as we head into winter

By

Rachel Nania,

 
Updated December 19, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published August 09, 2023
/ Updated December 19, 2025
woman on a peach colored backgroudn wiping her nose with a tissue
AARP (Getty Images)

Flu activity is rising across the U.S., and health experts warn the trend is expected to continue into the new year and could lead to a severe season.

The uptick in flu cases we’re seeing right now is not unusual, says Andy Pekosz, a professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. They typically start climbing around the Thanksgiving holiday before peaking in the winter and subsiding in the spring.

However, infectious disease and public health experts are monitoring the type of flu virus that’s spreading and how that might affect this year’s wave of illness.

“We always look at other countries in the Northern Hemisphere to see how their flu seasons are going,” Pekosz says. “And interestingly, in several countries, in particular Japan and England and even Canada, it looked like there was an earlier start to the flu season. And it was dominated by the H3N2 influenza virus,” in particular, a variant of the H3N2 virus, called subclade K.

According to the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, this variant emerged at the end of the Southern Hemisphere’s flu season, which runs opposite to ours.

“It is currently driving influenza cases in the U.S. as well,” Pekosz said in a recent press briefing. And that’s a concern because “it has mutations that may allow it to evade some, but not all, of the influenza vaccine-induced protection.”

The flu vaccine still protects 

That does not mean the flu vaccine is useless, doctors and public health experts stress.

The influenza vaccine provides protection for three flu viruses: an A(H1N1) virus, an A(H3N2) virus and a B/Victoria lineage virus. So even if this year’s vaccine doesn’t turn out to be a perfect match for one of the strains, it can still provide protection against the others circulating. And so far, Pekosz says, the vaccine appears to be a good match for the H1N1 and B/Victoria lineage viruses currently circulating.

“It’s also true that even when we say there’s a mismatch, the vaccine oftentimes continues to protect against severe disease better than it protects against infection,” Pekosz says. This is especially important for older adults, who are at higher risk of getting seriously sick from a flu infection.

Most Popular

An estimated 70 to 85 percent of seasonal flu–related deaths occur in people 65 and older, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This group also accounts for 50 to 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations.

“What the flu shot is intended to do is decrease the aggression of flu, as well as prevent you from getting the flu,” says Dr. Sindhu Aderson, an immediate care physician at Northwestern Medicine.  ﻿

Pekosz says scientists are still investigating whether the subclade K strain itself causes more severe illness, or if the rise in severe cases being tracked is simply due to a surge in overall infections.  

“It is still something that is not completely clear. But what is clear is that cases are increasing, and we’re seeing a lot of influenza cases increasing across the country, and that’s a trend that we’re sure will continue into the new year,” he says.

Planning for flu season

If you haven’t received your flu shot yet, it’s not too late.

“It takes about 10 to 14 days to develop full immunity from a vaccine,” says Ann Philbrick, a professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Care and Health Systems at the University of Minnesota’s College of Pharmacy. So if you get your shot now, you’ll develop peak immunity right as the winter wave starts to grow.

“And really, as long as there’s circulating virus out there, it’s never too late to get your vaccine,” Philbrick adds. 

Testing is another thing to keep in mind as we head into flu season. If you come down with symptoms — fever, sore throat and body aches are common — an at-home test or one you take in a doctor’s office can confirm influenza. You may be eligible for antiviral medication that can lessen the severity.

“And those [medications] are best taken early, usually in the first 48 hours of symptom onset,” Aderson says.

Another thing you can do before flu activity picks up is to call ahead to your pharmacy and check that they are stocked with flu antivirals, Pekosz says.

“If you can do that while you’re healthy, as opposed to having to do that while you’re sick, it’s just one of those things that will make your life a lot easier, should you be unfortunate enough to get infected with influenza this year,” he adds. 

%{postComment}%

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All