Even if you’re armed with a flu shot, wash your hands regularly and eat right, you can still become infected with influenza.

If that’s the case, antiviral medications may be able to offer some relief. Yet these drugs are largely underused, especially among older adults.

Antivirals can shorten your illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from the flu, research shows — and that’s good news for people 65 and older, who are at higher risk for a bad case of the flu than younger patients. These medications can also lower your likelihood of experiencing flu symptoms and keep those symptoms from progressing.

Translation: Treating the flu with antivirals — and doing so soon after symptoms begin — can do more than get you back on your feet. These meds can literally keep you on your feet.

Which flu antivirals are available in the U.S.? The antiviral medications on the market include: Oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu): Available as a pill or liquid, this is approved for people 14 days old and older.

Zanamivir (Relenza): This is an inhaled medication for people age 7 and up. It's not recommended for people with breathing problems like asthma or COPD.

Peramivir (Rapivab): A onetime intravenous treatment for individuals 6 months and older.

Baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza): A single-dose pill that's approved for some children and everyone over the age of 12. It's not ideal for complicated or progressive illness and isn't recommended if you're hospitalized. Stay tuned for more: "Several new antivirals are in development, particularly long-acting agents and those targeting different viral mechanisms, though none are yet close to approval," says Dr. Nadine Rouphael, a professor in the department of medicine at Emory University.

Why are flu antivirals helpful for older adults?

Older adults have a higher risk for complications from the virus. It’s estimated that between 70 and 85 percent of seasonal flu-related deaths and between 50 and 70 percent of flu-related hospitalizations occur in people 65 years and older. This is why the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that older adults treat a flu infection with antivirals quickly when sick.

Not taking antiviral medications for flu is linked with increased risk of death, higher health care resource utilization and greater medical costs, according to a 2024 study of nearly 117,000 matched pairs of Medicare beneficiaries. And a 2020 report in Antiviral Research found that antiviral medications in hospitalized flu patients ages 65 to 74 lowered the risk of death.

A study published this year in Open Forum Infectious Diseases showed that oseltamivir lowered the risk of death in adults over 65 who had the flu. This was the case even when they took the drug 48 hours after symptoms began, whether they were vaccinated or not.

A JAMA Internal Medicine report published this year summarizing 73 existing trials that includes the four antivirals mentioned above showed that baloxavir seemed to be better at lowering the risk of hospital admission and likely lessened the time high-risk people with non-severe flu experienced symptoms.

How do flu antivirals work?

The first three antivirals — oseltamivir phosphate, zanamivir and peramivir — are neuraminidase inhibitors, which means they stop an enzyme called neuraminidase from releasing flu A and flu B virus particles in cells.

Baloxavir works differently against both main flu strains compared with the other antiviral drugs. It is a cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, which means that it blocks an enzyme used by the virus to make copies of itself.