Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Episode 4 Recap: ‘I’m a Very Spiritual Person’

Mel Owens, 66, seeks 'clarity,' while four women profess their love for him and one gives up the chase

By

Christina Ianzito,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 15, 2025
mel owens talking to a person with long lavender hair
Mel Owens talks to Shaman Dani, who joins the group date to offer him and the women "healing, sacred experiences."
John Fleenor/Disney

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Wannabe groom Mel Owens, 66, devotes himself to evaluating his compatibility with the six remaining contestants on Episode 4 of The Golden Bachelor, ABC’s reality dating series for older singles. (The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.) At the end of the episode, he whittles the group down to three, each of whom will get to take him home to meet their families next week.

You know what that means: Time is running out for the women to win the NFL player-turned-attorney’s heart — and vice versa, of course.

Here are some highlights from Episode 4.

Cindy gets the one-on-one date

This week’s one-on-one date will be an “absolutely magical” experience, host Jesse Palmer tells the women. And Mel has chosen … the already besotted Cindy, 60, who cries tears of joy at the news. Carol, 63, meanwhile, is crushed: She’s never had a private date with Mel, and it looks like she never will.

The others get a “spiritual”-themed group date

The five women on the group date (Debbie, 65; Carol; Nicolle, 64; Cheryl, 66; and Peg, 62) are told that they will be going on a spiritual journey with Mel, who asserts, “I’m a very spiritual person.” Joining the contestants on a mountaintop, he tells them, “Today I want to see how our energies align.”

peg posing in a green dress
Peg
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

He's assisted by Shaman Dani, on hand to lead them in “healing, sacred experiences.”

That includes baths: Peg’s experience involves climbing into a tub with Mel for an oxymoronic mud-cleansing. They nestle into the warm muck, and Peg uses a finger to draw the word “love” on Mel’s chest. Then they kiss. “Peg is a live wire,” Mel says later, approvingly.

Poor Cheryl’s special treat is an ice bath with Mel; he tells her it will provide clarity. “I don’t know if I want to do this,” she says, wincing and desperately clutching the sides of the tub before settling in and pretending to enjoy herself. 

Mel learns more about Debbie and Nicolle

Debbie lucks out. Her mini date with Mel is a tantric yoga session, where Shaman Dani directs her to sit on his lap and wrap her legs around his waist. Then they stare into each other’s eyes. “I’m really, really falling in love with you,” she tells Mel after they untangle. He’s appreciative but doesn’t mention the L word himself. 

Most Popular

During Mel’s alone time with Nicolle, he asks her about her future goals — where she sees herself in five years. Nicolle says she hopes to be in a loving relationship with a wonderful man. Just kidding. This is Nicolle. She tells him she wants to “monetize” her Instagram brand and role as a wellness influencer. Hmm… 

“This could have been what Robin was talking about,” Mel says later, remembering Robin’s warning in the last episode that some “people” might be there for the wrong reasons.

Carol decides it’s time to go

carol posing in a yellow outfit
Carol
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Carol and Mel lie down on mats in a colorful yurt, where Shaman Dani promises to clear their chakras. “What’s that?” says Carol, alarmed. After the ceremony, which she did not seem to enjoy (it involved loud drumming and having to recollect sad feelings from childhood), Carol tells Mel she’s hitting the road: “I don’t know if I can continue on this journey with you.” He claims to be shocked, while Carol is whisked away in a black SUV.

Cindy sees stars (and becomes one!) on her one-on-one date

Cindy shows up in cowboy boots and jean shorts, appropriate for their date, which has them riding horses to Los Angeles’ hilltop Griffith Observatory. During a picnic on the grounds, Mel gives her a framed document confirming the fact that he has arranged for a star (coordinates included) to be officially named after her. Yes, it's called Cindy the Star.

Then things get even more astronomical: “I’m definitely over the moon,” Cindy says. “I do feel like the stars are aligning for us.… He’s the sun, the moon and the stars for me, all wrapped up in one.” And the producers play the Coldplay song “A Sky Full of Stars.” We get it, people! 

Nicolle and Cheryl are sent home

Nicolle is convinced that she’ll receive one of the three roses. Why? Because she’s manifested it — “I’m really into manifestation,” she notes. But she clearly hasn't perfected her technique, because Mel gives the roses to Cindy, Peg and Debbie. Sensitive Cheryl seems genuinely crushed. “My heart is broken,” she says on her way out.

And Nicolle bids Mel farewell with “When it doesn’t work with the one you pick — because it probably won’t — call me.” Jeez.

We’re thinking that Cindy is now the front-runner in this (bizarre) love contest. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below — and see you next week!

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine.

 

