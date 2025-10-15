WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Wannabe groom Mel Owens, 66, devotes himself to evaluating his compatibility with the six remaining contestants on Episode 4 of The Golden Bachelor, ABC’s reality dating series for older singles. (The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.) At the end of the episode, he whittles the group down to three, each of whom will get to take him home to meet their families next week.

You know what that means: Time is running out for the women to win the NFL player-turned-attorney’s heart — and vice versa, of course.

Here are some highlights from Episode 4.

Cindy gets the one-on-one date

This week’s one-on-one date will be an “absolutely magical” experience, host Jesse Palmer tells the women. And Mel has chosen … the already besotted Cindy, 60, who cries tears of joy at the news. Carol, 63, meanwhile, is crushed: She’s never had a private date with Mel, and it looks like she never will.

The others get a “spiritual”-themed group date

The five women on the group date (Debbie, 65; Carol; Nicolle, 64; Cheryl, 66; and Peg, 62) are told that they will be going on a spiritual journey with Mel, who asserts, “I’m a very spiritual person.” Joining the contestants on a mountaintop, he tells them, “Today I want to see how our energies align.”

He's assisted by Shaman Dani, on hand to lead them in “healing, sacred experiences.”

That includes baths: Peg’s experience involves climbing into a tub with Mel for an oxymoronic mud-cleansing. They nestle into the warm muck, and Peg uses a finger to draw the word “love” on Mel’s chest. Then they kiss. “Peg is a live wire,” Mel says later, approvingly.

Poor Cheryl’s special treat is an ice bath with Mel; he tells her it will provide clarity. “I don’t know if I want to do this,” she says, wincing and desperately clutching the sides of the tub before settling in and pretending to enjoy herself.

Mel learns more about Debbie and Nicolle

Debbie lucks out. Her mini date with Mel is a tantric yoga session, where Shaman Dani directs her to sit on his lap and wrap her legs around his waist. Then they stare into each other’s eyes. “I’m really, really falling in love with you,” she tells Mel after they untangle. He’s appreciative but doesn’t mention the L word himself.