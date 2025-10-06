‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Gerry Turner Is Officially ‘Off the Market’

Everything is coming up roses — again — for Gerry Turner. The 74-year-old reality star recently shared that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Lana Sutton.

“We’ve got BIG news. The Golden Bachelor is OFF the market,” he said on Instagram.

“I found my perfect match,” he noted, confirming that Sutton “said ‘YES’” to his proposal. He added, “I Love this woman.”

Turner’s engagement announcement comes after he and Golden Bachelor alum Theresa Nist, 72, announced plans to divorce in April 2024, three months after tying the knot in a televised ceremony.

Turner confirmed he was seeing someone new earlier this year when he was a guest on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and his fiancée Lana Sutton Courtesy Gerry Turner Instagram/@goldengerryturner

“I am dating someone,” he said. “I think at this point it’s going well. But I don’t want to say too much and jinx it, and I’m trying to respectfully get to a point where there’s an acceptable amount of time from my divorce.”

In June, Nist did an interview with iHeartRadio’s Almost Famous Podcast and responded to Turner’s claim that their brief marriage ended because he was diagnosed with Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, an incurable but slow-growing form of blood cancer that mainly accumulates in bone marrow.

“I was just so surprised that he even said that. I knew about the cancer a long time ago,” she said. “The way Gerry presented it to me was that, ‘The doctor said that I’m going to die of old age before this cancer gets to me.’ He bluffed it off, like it really wasn’t that important, and he had no symptoms, and he still doesn’t.”

“So we never had a conversation that said, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re sick. I can’t stay with you now. I have to leave.’ That never happened,” Nist added.

Nist’s comments followed Turner’s exclusive interview with People magazine in December 2024, in which he shared the challenge of revealing his health diagnosis to his then-wife.

“When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off … you realize what’s important to you,” Turner said. “I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that [meant] spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters. And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority.”

Nist and Turner met in 2023 during the first season of The Golden Bachelor, a spin-off of the popular Bachelor series that features contestants age 60 and over.

The couple got engaged during the season finale of the AARP Movies for Grownups award-winning show in November 2023 and were married by January 2024, with the wedding broadcast live on ABC.

Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor is currently underway, with NFL player-turned-attorney Mel Owens, 66, looking to find love. Follow AARP’s weekly recap of each rose ceremony.