WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

As Cheryl, 66, puts it, “Feelings are getting real” on Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor, the ABC reality dating series for older singles. (The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.) Episode 3 features the nine remaining women elbowing for the attentions of NFL player-turned-attorney Mel Owens, 66. Meanwhile, some of the contestants are convinced that there’s a bad seed among them. (Guess who.)

Here are more highlights from Episode 3.

The contestants (as always) are having trouble with the premise of the show

Pitting multiple women against each other for one man’s attention makes for entertaining viewing, but it’s pretty wretched if you’re one of the women with actual feelings for the guy. “My mind can’t help but see other women with him.… It’s really, really hard,” Carol, 63, says to Cindy, 60, who’s described herself as a “smitten kitten.”

Peg gets the one-on-one date with Mel

When Peg, 62, the fun former firefighter, is chosen for the solo date with Mel, the other women pretend to be happy for her, clapping and cheering.

Then Peg and Mel head off to the Orange County Fair, where we see a classic made-for-TV montage of the couple Having a Good Time: laughing on rides, eating corn dogs, drinking beer, playing games and winning stuffed animals. (“Mel, will you accept this cow?” Peg jokes. “Peg,” he asks, “will you accept this monkey?”)

“She’s a badass, which I like,” says Mel, who’s beginning to look dangerously sunburned.

Later, they head to a KC and the Sunshine Band concert and boogie to “Get Down Tonight.”

Nicolle is becoming unbearable

Nicolle, 64, who showed her no-holds-barred strategy in Episode 1 when she kissed Mel seductively in front of the other women in the pool, reveals her real reasons for being on the show: to boost her brand as a yoga instructor and fitness influencer. The camera catches her whispering to Roxanne, 62, “I told myself from the beginning, I’m not dating Mel, I’m dating America. I’m dating everybody watching. And not watching. That gives you exposure like you’ve never had.”

Carol looks sick, overhearing this. “It just, wow. It just rubbed me the wrong way.”

Cindy and Robin, 63, are also shocked by Nicolle’s self-serving motives. Should someone tell Mel?