The 20 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

The rom-com that helped name a whole genre of time-loop movies continues to delight, especially the way it plays off the curmudgeonly charm of Bill Murray, 75, as a sad-sack local weatherman who attempts to woo his new field producer (Andie MacDowell, 67). These days, she’d probably ring HR for a coworker repeatedly and clumsily hitting on her. But in this case, there’s something inspiriting about watching a hapless guy win over a woman way out of his league, all through trial and error.

This sexy caper is loosely based on the true story of a mild-mannered psychology professor who’s recruited by the police to catch folks who want to hire a hitman. Glen Powell is hilarious as a guy who uses his psych background to alter his appearance and persona to suit each would-be criminal — at least until he meets a woman (Adria Arjona) whom he manages to persuade to back down from her felonious intentions. Or does he? The final third delivers more twists than a pretzel factory. And director Richard Linklater, 65, brings his quirky sensibility to this savvy blend of film noir, buddy cop comedy and screwball romance.

George Clooney, 64, plays to type in this meta comedic character study about a major Hollywood star in the midst of an existential crisis after playing fictional characters for decades. Director Noah Baumbach, 56, who cowrote the script with Emily Mortimer, 54, pries a terrific performance out of Adam Sandler, 59, as the manager of Clooney’s titular character. Both stars won big at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards: Clooney for best actor and Sandberg for career achievement. (Go behind the scenes at the ceremony here.)

Your grandkids have probably watched this animated musical dozens of times, but it’s worth catching up to Netflix’s biggest-ever hit. An all-female trio of Korean pop stars moonlights as demon hunters — and then encounters a rival all-boy group who are secretly baddies seeking to trick their human fans into forfeiting their souls to a demon king. The wittily rendered anime-style fantasy action sequences are interrupted by musical numbers that are liable to get stuck in your head for weeks.

A man forges an unlikely bond with a wild octopus living in an underwater kelp forest off the coast of South Africa in this Oscar-winning documentary, which is unlike any nature film you’ve seen before. Sure, it’s beautiful to look at. And you learn plenty about cephalopods and their ability to survive even after attacks by pygmy sharks. But filmmaker and protagonist Craig Foster also draws lessons from his sea buddy that apply to his relationships on land. It’s proof of just how much we humans can learn from the natural world.

This class-conscious parable from Korean director Bong Joon Ho, 56, deservedly became the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. We follow a family on the verge of destitution, living in an often-flooded basement apartment and stealing Wi-Fi from a nearby café. But then the son scores a gig tutoring the daughter of a wealthy businessman in an impossibly lovely mansion on a hill, and proceeds to engineer jobs for the rest of his family in the same household. The final act is full of surprises, managing to walk the fine line between menacing and uplifting.

This true-crime doc is both riveting and infuriating — the story of a white Florida woman who shoots and kills her neighbor, a Black mother of four, after complaining about the kids playing in a vacant lot nearby. Instead of preaching or browbeating us with lessons, director Geeta Gandbhir, 55, unspools two years’ worth of police body-cam footage covering the periods before, during and after the fatal shots were fired in 2023. The faces tell the story, without the need for embellishment.

One of the best plays by the late August Wilson finally gets the big-screen treatment, with a starry cast (many of whom, like Samuel L. Jackson, 77, appeared in an acclaimed 2022 Broadway revival). Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington play Depression-era siblings locked in a bitter dispute over what to do with a family heirloom, a piano carved by an enslaved ancestor. There are no easy answers, but a lot of searing performances in the directing debut of Malcolm Washington (John David’s brother and Denzel’s son).

Aaron Pierre delivers a star-making performance as a soft-talking Marine veteran who comes up against a corrupt all-white police force in rural Louisiana (led by Don Johnson, 76). After seizing his life savings — including the $10,000 he was planning to use for his cousin’s bail — the cops set up a series of bureaucratic obstacles that escalate to ever more corrupt police action against an innocent Black man. This is a taut little action film that will entertain and infuriate you in equal measure.

