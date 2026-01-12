The 20 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

A well-crafted resume could boost your confidence while you job search. Get started with a free, instant resume review

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The 20 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

The streamer boasts a wonderful cache of old and new gems, from ‘Frankenstein’ to ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’

By

Thom Geier,

 
Updated January 13, 2026
AARP
Comments
Published March 12, 2024
/ Updated January 13, 2026
A collage of various characters from k pop demon hunters, frankenstein, knives out wake up dead man and others
AARP (Courtesy Everett Collection, 6)

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming world — even before the company’s planned acquisition of legacy studio Warner Bros. While the granddaddy of the streamers regularly offers older films like Erin Brockovich and Groundhog Day, the bulk of its catalog is of much more recent vintage: often originals produced in-house. That includes the captivating nature doc My Octopus Teacher, AARP’s Movies for Grownups best director Guillermo del Toro’s modern take on Frankenstein and the hit animated genre mashup KPop Demon Hunters, whose hit songs have become ubiquitous earworms (and Golden Globe winners). Put these 20 titles on your winter movie-night watchlist.

1917 (2019, R)

In this Oscar-winning film by director Sam Mendes, 60, a British soldier (George MacKay) goes behind enemy lines to deliver an urgent message at the height of World War I. It’s a gripping bit of filmmaking that seems to unfold in real time, matching a heartfelt story of human endurance with bravura technical work.

Watch it: 1917

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022, R)

Erich Maria Remarque’s unflinching novel about World War I has inspired two Oscar winners — a 1930 black-and-white gem and this gripping 2022 remake that uses every modern filmmaking technique to bring you right into the trenches with a group of young German soldiers whose idealism is quickly shattered by the stark reality of the conflict. The German-language epic from Edward Berger, 55, nabbed an eye-popping nine Oscar nominations and took home four (for international film, cinematography, score and production design).

Watch it: All Quiet on the Western Front

Erin Brockovich (2000, R)

Julia Roberts, 58, won her first Oscar as a feisty single mom who teams with a lawyer (the late Albert Finney) to take on the deep-pocketed Pacific Gas and Electric Company in a case about how one of its plants contaminated the groundwater in a small California community. The fact-based underdog story is terrific, and Roberts lights up the screen as a take-no-guff regular gal who doesn’t shrink from a challenge

Watch it: Erin Brockovich

Frankenstein (2025, R)

Guillermo del Toro, the 61-year-old director of Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, seems like a perfect fit to revive Mary Shelley’s Gothic classic. In del Toro’s retelling, the brilliant but arrogant mad scientist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) has more than a bit of a God complex, even making the moves on his brother’s fiancée (Mia Goth). And that makes his creature, brilliantly portrayed by the young Australian actor Jacob Elordi, that much more sympathetic as he buckles against his creator’s demands.

Watch it: Frankenstein

Don’t miss this: See what AARP’s Movies for Grownups best director winner Guillermo del Toro had to say about Jacob Elordi at this year’s awards ceremony.

Godzilla Minus One (2023, PG-13)

This new iteration of the Godzilla franchise is a throwback — and not just because the film focuses on a former kamikaze pilot struggling with survivor’s guilt in Japan in the years just after World War II. The film recalls not only the original Godzilla movies of the ’50s but also low-budget monster movies like Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — focusing on the human drama and tightly budgeted effects that ratchet up the tension rather than going for visual overkill. It’s no wonder that the film nabbed an Oscar for visual effects despite a $15 million budget that’s a fraction of Marvel movies.

Watch it: Godzilla Minus One

Groundhog Day (1993, PG)

The rom-com that helped name a whole genre of time-loop movies continues to delight, especially the way it plays off the curmudgeonly charm of Bill Murray, 75, as a sad-sack local weatherman who attempts to woo his new field producer (Andie MacDowell, 67). These days, she’d probably ring HR for a coworker repeatedly and clumsily hitting on her. But in this case, there’s something inspiriting about watching a hapless guy win over a woman way out of his league, all through trial and error.

Watch it: Groundhog Day

Hit Man (2024, R)

This sexy caper is loosely based on the true story of a mild-mannered psychology professor who’s recruited by the police to catch folks who want to hire a hitman. Glen Powell is hilarious as a guy who uses his psych background to alter his appearance and persona to suit each would-be criminal — at least until he meets a woman (Adria Arjona) whom he manages to persuade to back down from her felonious intentions. Or does he? The final third delivers more twists than a pretzel factory. And director Richard Linklater, 65, brings his quirky sensibility to this savvy blend of film noir, buddy cop comedy and screwball romance.

Watch it: Hit Man

Jay Kelly (2025, R)

George Clooney, 64, plays to type in this meta comedic character study about a major Hollywood star in the midst of an existential crisis after playing fictional characters for decades. Director Noah Baumbach, 56, who cowrote the script with Emily Mortimer, 54, pries a terrific performance out of Adam Sandler, 59, as the manager of Clooney’s titular character. Both stars won big at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards: Clooney for best actor and Sandberg for career achievement. (Go behind the scenes at the ceremony here.)

Watch it: Jay Kelly

KPop Demon Hunters (2025, PG)

Your grandkids have probably watched this animated musical dozens of times, but it’s worth catching up to Netflix’s biggest-ever hit. An all-female trio of Korean pop stars moonlights as demon hunters — and then encounters a rival all-boy group who are secretly baddies seeking to trick their human fans into forfeiting their souls to a demon king. The wittily rendered anime-style fantasy action sequences are interrupted by musical numbers that are liable to get stuck in your head for weeks.

Watch it: KPop Demon Hunters

My Octopus Teacher (2020)

A man forges an unlikely bond with a wild octopus living in an underwater kelp forest off the coast of South Africa in this Oscar-winning documentary, which is unlike any nature film you’ve seen before. Sure, it’s beautiful to look at. And you learn plenty about cephalopods and their ability to survive even after attacks by pygmy sharks. But filmmaker and protagonist Craig Foster also draws lessons from his sea buddy that apply to his relationships on land. It’s proof of just how much we humans can learn from the natural world.

Watch it: My Octopus Teacher

Parasite (2019, R)

This class-conscious parable from Korean director Bong Joon Ho, 56, deservedly became the first foreign-language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. We follow a family on the verge of destitution, living in an often-flooded basement apartment and stealing Wi-Fi from a nearby café. But then the son scores a gig tutoring the daughter of a wealthy businessman in an impossibly lovely mansion on a hill, and proceeds to engineer jobs for the rest of his family in the same household. The final act is full of surprises, managing to walk the fine line between menacing and uplifting.

Watch it: Parasite

The Perfect Neighbor (2025, R)

This true-crime doc is both riveting and infuriating — the story of a white Florida woman who shoots and kills her neighbor, a Black mother of four, after complaining about the kids playing in a vacant lot nearby. Instead of preaching or browbeating us with lessons, director Geeta Gandbhir, 55, unspools two years’ worth of police body-cam footage covering the periods before, during and after the fatal shots were fired in 2023. The faces tell the story, without the need for embellishment.

Watch it: The Perfect Neighbor

The Piano Lesson (2024, PG-13)

One of the best plays by the late August Wilson finally gets the big-screen treatment, with a starry cast (many of whom, like Samuel L. Jackson, 77, appeared in an acclaimed 2022 Broadway revival). Danielle Deadwyler and John David Washington play Depression-era siblings locked in a bitter dispute over what to do with a family heirloom, a piano carved by an enslaved ancestor. There are no easy answers, but a lot of searing performances in the directing debut of Malcolm Washington (John David’s brother and Denzel’s son).

Watch it: The Piano Lesson

Rebel Ridge (2024, R)

Aaron Pierre delivers a star-making performance as a soft-talking Marine veteran who comes up against a corrupt all-white police force in rural Louisiana (led by Don Johnson, 76). After seizing his life savings — including the $10,000 he was planning to use for his cousin’s bail — the cops set up a series of bureaucratic obstacles that escalate to ever more corrupt police action against an innocent Black man. This is a taut little action film that will entertain and infuriate you in equal measure.

Watch it: Rebel Ridge

Rustin (2023, PG-13)

Bayard Rustin, one of the most overlooked figures in the U.S. Civil Rights Movement, gets the spotlight in a biopic from award-winning director George C. Wolfe, 71, and executive producers Barack, 64, and Michelle Obama, 61. Colman Domingo earned a Movies for Grownups best actor award for his performance as Rustin, who took the lead organizing the historic 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech — but who also faced blowback within the Black community as an openly gay man.

Watch it: Rustin

Train Dreams (2025, PG-13)

Joel Edgerton, 51, delivers a career-best performance as a regular working-class guy in the early 20th-century West who toils in a series of jobs suited to that time and place: railroad construction, logging and farming. Clint Bentley’s film, based on a 2011 novella by the late Denis Johnson, is steeped in poetic cinematic imagery as well as blunt depictions of tragedy.

Watch it: Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (2025, PG-13)

In the third mystery in the wonderfully twisty franchise from director Rian Johnson, 52, former 007 Daniel Craig, 57, returns as the unorthodox detective Benoit Blanc with an equally unorthodox Foghorn Leghorn accent. But this heaven-sent lark is dominated by Josh O’Connor as a young priest with a violent past, and Josh Brolin, 57, as an imperious monsignor who’s found stabbed to death in a locked church alcove with no obvious means of escape. There’s a parish full of suspects, of course, and starry cameos galore.

Watch it: Wake Up Dead Man

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (2024, PG)

Wallace and Gromit may be the best comedy duo since Laurel and Hardy. Wallace, a cheese-loving Brit with a passion for overly elaborate inventions, is well-served by his unflappable, always-silent dog, Gromit, who’s typically tasked with bailing his master out of scrapes. In this latest Claymation adventure, the duo face an old foe — the stone-cold penguin Feathers McGraw — in a caper with hilarious callbacks to classic films like Cape Fear, Mission: Impossible and just about every James Bond film.

Watch it: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot (2024, PG)

Who says animated flicks are just for kids? Sure, your grandchildren will be charmed by this cinematic yarn about a high-tech robot who’s shipwrecked on a remote island and befriends the local animals there. But grownups will also appreciate the robot Roz’s efforts to mentor an orphaned gosling and teach it to take to the sky on its own. There’s an old-fashioned sense of craftsmanship and storytelling at work here.

Watch it: The Wild Robot

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013, R)

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, is deliciously sleazy as a real-life stockbroker who slithered through the 1980s and ‘90s, making a fortune on “pump and dump” schemes that swindled his middle-class investors. Director Martin Scorsese, 83, captures both the allure and the emptiness of his amoral protagonist, and he gets blue-chip performances from a supporting cast that includes Matthew McConaughey, 56, Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie.

Watch it: The Wolf of Wall Street

%{postComment}%

Thom Geier is an AARP contributor and the award-winning former executive editor of TheWrap, senior editor at Entertainment Weekly, film reporter at The Hollywood Reporter and associate editor at U.S. News & World Report.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All