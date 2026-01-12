The 20 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

AARP Hearing Center
Netflix continues to dominate the streaming world — even before the company’s planned acquisition of legacy studio Warner Bros. While the granddaddy of the streamers regularly offers older films like Erin Brockovich and Groundhog Day, the bulk of its catalog is of much more recent vintage: often originals produced in-house. That includes the captivating nature doc My Octopus Teacher, AARP’s Movies for Grownups best director Guillermo del Toro’s modern take on Frankenstein and the hit animated genre mashup KPop Demon Hunters, whose hit songs have become ubiquitous earworms (and Golden Globe winners). Put these 20 titles on your winter movie-night watchlist.
1917 (2019, R)
In this Oscar-winning film by director Sam Mendes, 60, a British soldier (George MacKay) goes behind enemy lines to deliver an urgent message at the height of World War I. It’s a gripping bit of filmmaking that seems to unfold in real time, matching a heartfelt story of human endurance with bravura technical work.
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022, R)
Erich Maria Remarque’s unflinching novel about World War I has inspired two Oscar winners — a 1930 black-and-white gem and this gripping 2022 remake that uses every modern filmmaking technique to bring you right into the trenches with a group of young German soldiers whose idealism is quickly shattered by the stark reality of the conflict. The German-language epic from Edward Berger, 55, nabbed an eye-popping nine Oscar nominations and took home four (for international film, cinematography, score and production design).
Erin Brockovich (2000, R)
Julia Roberts, 58, won her first Oscar as a feisty single mom who teams with a lawyer (the late Albert Finney) to take on the deep-pocketed Pacific Gas and Electric Company in a case about how one of its plants contaminated the groundwater in a small California community. The fact-based underdog story is terrific, and Roberts lights up the screen as a take-no-guff regular gal who doesn’t shrink from a challenge
Frankenstein (2025, R)
Guillermo del Toro, the 61-year-old director of Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, seems like a perfect fit to revive Mary Shelley’s Gothic classic. In del Toro’s retelling, the brilliant but arrogant mad scientist Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) has more than a bit of a God complex, even making the moves on his brother’s fiancée (Mia Goth). And that makes his creature, brilliantly portrayed by the young Australian actor Jacob Elordi, that much more sympathetic as he buckles against his creator’s demands.
Don’t miss this: See what AARP’s Movies for Grownups best director winner Guillermo del Toro had to say about Jacob Elordi at this year’s awards ceremony.
Godzilla Minus One (2023, PG-13)
This new iteration of the Godzilla franchise is a throwback — and not just because the film focuses on a former kamikaze pilot struggling with survivor’s guilt in Japan in the years just after World War II. The film recalls not only the original Godzilla movies of the ’50s but also low-budget monster movies like Steven Spielberg’s Jaws — focusing on the human drama and tightly budgeted effects that ratchet up the tension rather than going for visual overkill. It’s no wonder that the film nabbed an Oscar for visual effects despite a $15 million budget that’s a fraction of Marvel movies.
