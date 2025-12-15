That’s a wrap! Another year at the movies is fading to black, which can only mean one thing: It’s time to announce our Movies for Grownups picks for the Best Films of 2025. It was a banner year for stars and audiences over 50. And now, with the Oscar race heating up, we’re taking a moment to look back and celebrate the cinematic triumphs from the past 12 months. From dramas to comedies to documentaries, these are the 17 movies that moved us the most this year.

Brad Pitt revs up the thrills and adrenaline in "F1." Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection

F1

The ageless Brad Pitt (well, 61, actually) shows us why he’s one of Hollywood’s last true movie stars in this high-octane thriller that takes us behind the scenes and into the cockpit of Formula 1 racing. Pitt plays a washed-out daredevil driver who’s brought in to share his hard-won behind-the-wheel wisdom with a talented but cocky young star (Damson Idris). We’ve all seen that formula play out on screen before, but Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, 51, gives the film a dizzying sense of adrenaline and danger.

Where to watch: F1

Jacob Elordi brings Mary Shelley's monster to vivid life in "Frankenstein." Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Frankenstein

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Mexico’s maestro of the macabre, Guillermo del Toro, 61, turned out to be the perfect interpreter of Mary Shelley’s timeless Gothic tale about a slightly mad scientist (Oscar Isaac) and his monstrous reanimated creation (an excellent Jacob Elordi). Del Toro had previously enchanted us with the big-screen bogeymen of Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, but his Frankenstein feels like a deeper and darker exploration of horror. Plus, the movie is pure eye candy — you could pause any frame and hang it on a museum wall.

Where to watch: Frankenstein

Jacobi Jupe and Paul Mescal duel with devastating grief in "Hamnet." Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Hamnet﻿

It’s remarkable that more than 400 years after Shakespeare’s death we’re still wrestling with his life and work. Director Chloé Zhao’s intimate period drama chronicles the love story between the celebrated playwright (Paul Mescal) and his wife, Agnes (Jessie Buckley), as they welcome the birth of their son, Hamnet, only to lose him at a tragically young age. As William channels his grief through his masterpiece Hamlet, you’ll be reduced to a sobbing mess, in a good way. If there’s a more devastating movie from this year, we haven’t seen it. Plus, it’s a best-picture nominee for this year’s Movies for Grownups Awards.﻿

Where to watch: Hamnet

Rebecca Ferguson tracks a rogue missile headed for the U.S. in "A House of Dynamite." Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

A House of Dynamite

Kathryn Bigelow, 74, the Oscar-winning director of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, proves once again why she’s the master of the contemporary political thriller. This Movies for Grownups Awards best-picture nominee is a nod to such classic Cold War nail-biters as 1964’s Fail Safe, with Bigelow weaving a harrowing cautionary tale about a stray missile that’s been launched at the United States. Idris Elba, 53, is excellent as the U.S. president, but the real brains inside the war room belong to Rebecca Ferguson.

Where to watch: A House of Dynamite

Riley Keough and George Clooney reflect on life and regret in "Jay Kelly." Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

Jay Kelly

Talk about stretching for a role: George Clooney, 64, really steps out of his comfort zone to play a dashing and charismatic Hollywood movie star who travels to Europe with his devoted manager (Movies for Grownups 2025 Career Achievement Winner Adam Sandler, 59) to be feted in style. But the honor has an unintended effect, sending Clooney’s Jay spiraling into a spiritual crisis where he’s forced to take a closer look at his life and his regrets. Directed by Marriage Story’s Noah Baumbach, 56, this is a bittersweet gem about forgiving yourself and righting wrongs before it’s too late.

Where to watch: Jay Kelly