Exclusive Photos: Behind the Scenes at 2026 AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

What happened behind the scenes at the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP?

Old friends reconnected. (Adam Sandler kept a protective arm around his longtime pal Henry Winkler and kissed him on the temple.) Costars joked. (When asked to pretend to be chatting for the camera, George Clooney looked at Noah Wyle and quipped: “Oh, we don’t talk.”) And glamour was center stage.

Here’s an exclusive look at all of the action at a special exclusive winners portrait area.

Noah Wyle and George Clooney

With their laughing and teasing, you might think that good friends Clooney and Wyle, stars of ER three decades ago, were still in their scrubs at County General. Clooney, 64, a previous AARP 2021 career achievement winner, presented Wyle, 54, with the award for best actor in a TV role for his performance in the drama, The Pitt. Clooney himself won the award for best actor in a movie for his portrayal of an A-list actor on a journey of self-discovery in Jay Kelly. Clooney said he could never have predicted the longevity of his career. “When we first found success — the kind of success that keeps you working in the early ’90s — we thought it would last 10 years, if lucky. So having 40 years is a big surprise.”

Wyle, who wears multiple hats — actor, executive producer, director, and writer for the medical procedural — had “hopes, dreams” for the kind of hit he has now with The Pitt. “[I] didn’t always believe, often had attendant doubts, but I’m incredibly gratified to be here now.” He thinks the public is more receptive to seeing shows that portray the realities of aging. “These stories are more relevant now because people are curious about their health journeys, curious about end-of-life decision-making, and curious about family. Television is responding to that,” he said.

Kathy Bates

The best supporting actress on TV winner for Matlock was on the verge of retirement when the juicy part of Madeline “Matty” Matlock turned up. “The roles that were coming along were smaller, they were less dynamic, and they were less challenging for me,” Bates, 77, explained. The actress understands that playing a dynamic, vibrant older woman in a lead role makes a powerful statement to the industry and the viewers. “Women have come up — and they’re very emotional about it — and they say that they feel seen. Through Maddie… they feel heard.”

Delroy Lindo

His career has spanned nearly five decades with movies like Malcolm X, Da 5 Bloods and Get Shorty, but Lindo, 73, still has more to accomplish. The actor credits God, good fortune and and love of family for his success. Still, he said, it is crucial that older adults continue to reach for their dreams. “We have to resist with all our power society’s desire to diminish who we are and what we have to offer. I still have stuff to offer, so does everybody else.”

Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku and Ryan Coogler

While jockeying positions to create the perfect shot, Lindo urged Mosaku to stand between him and director Coogler on the portrait steps (“The flower between thorns,” he joked). Mosaku, 39, shared that filming Sinners in New Orleans was ideal, especially as a mom. “I loved going to work. I loved coming home — everything,” she said. “And then the film was received so well that it felt like a continuation of just like the magic and the joy and all the lessons that we learned. The power of cinema —it’s a gift that keeps on giving.”