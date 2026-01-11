Javascript is not enabled.

10 Memorable Moments at the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP 2026

George Clooney, Laura Dern, Noah Wyle and Adam Sandler triumphed at the annual awards show

By

Cindy Clark Kramer,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 11, 2026
generic-video-poster

The audience had a blast at the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP on Jan.10 at the Beverly Wilshire, as big stars made unforgettable memories while accepting honors for the best shows and films made by and for people over 50 in 2025.

Emmy and Tony award winning host Alan Cumming, 61, who opened the show with a song called “Everything,” told the crowd, “Yes, I want everything, and at this age I have come to realize that I can have everything.”

“Since these awards began over 20 years ago, we've seen the adult audience expanding in both numbers and power,” Cumming said. “As we grow in age, so does our need for grownup storytelling. And we are being heard. But we can only continue to be heard if we support the shows and movies that are being made for us. So support your local movie theaters. Get that obscene amount of popcorn. Watch broadcast TV and stream your favorite shows. Use the power of your voices to say, ‘We want everything!’”

There were plenty of moments to celebrate at the show. Here are some of the best. (You can watch the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP on Great Performances on PBS on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.) The annual event raises funds for AARP Foundation, a charitable affiliate of AARP, which works to strengthen financial resilience for and with older adults — in Los Angeles and across the country — by empowering individuals and improving systems.

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgård, and Renate Reinsve accepting an award onstage
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning, Stellan Skarsgård, and Renate Reinsve accept best intergenerational/foreign film for "Sentimental Value."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Stellan Skarsgård Stood Like a Proud Papa With His Younger Costars

Stellan Skarsgård, 74, who plays a film director estranged from his two adult daughters in Sentimental Value, took to the stage to accept the award for best intergenerational film. “Well, if you want to know what intergenerational means, you can look at us here,” Skarsgård joked. “The film shows us that art is a language that can bridge the generational gap.” Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who plays Gustav’s daughter, Agnes, said Sentimental Value is a film “that not only stars actors from all generations, but has been able to deeply resonate with audiences from all generations.” The film also won best foreign film.

Chase Infiniti accepting an award onstage
Chase Infiniti accepts best supporting actress for "One Battle After Another" on behalf of Regina Hall.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Chase Infiniti Humble Bragged for Best Supporting Actress Winner Regina Hall

Although Regina Hall, 55, won for best supporting actress for her role in One Battle After Another, the actress asked that her costar and presenter Chase Infiniti read her speech. “Regina did not write this speech, but if she did write it, she would have been unforgettable, just like her. Wow, AARP really got it right with this win. Never in history has a person been so deserving,” Infiniti read as the crowd laughed. “I just want to reiterate that she did not write this speech. If she had, she would want to thank AARP for this wonderful honor and also mention that they did not need to start sending her mail in her mid 40s.”

generic-video-poster

Most Popular

Guillermo del Toro accepting an award onstage with jacob elordi
Guillermo del Toro accepts best director for "Frankenstein" from Jacob Elordi.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Director Guillermo del Toro Joked About Being Twins With His Young ‘Frankenstein’ Star Jacob Elordi

“Jacob and I are going to star in a remake of Twins this year,” joked del Toro, 61, about the 28-year-old star who played the titular monster and presented him with the best director award. “When I was younger my kids used to say that your job is not hard at all. You say action…everybody does everything else. But you know, I think that the directing is a little bit like the force of gravity. You don’t have to explain it.” The director made a passionate plea for grownups to remain present in movies: “It's the most urgent moment to talk about things that matter, to be willing to step forward. I think I qualify. I'm over 60.”

delroy lindo accepting an award onstage
Delroy Lindo accepts best supporting actor for "Sinners."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

‘Sinners’ Director Ryan Coogler Honors His Neighbor Delroy Lindo

“One of the best decisions that I made when casting Sinners was to get my neighbor Delroy Lindo to play Slim,” said the film’s writer and director Ryan Coogler, who presented the best supporting actor award along with costar Wunmi Mosaku. Lindo, 73, thanked his neighbor back. “It’s my belief that audiences many years into the future will be talking about Sinners, he said. “They’ll be talking about Ryan Coogler, not only in terms of the enjoyment that audiences have gotten from the film, but the impact that this film has on cinematic culture.”

laura dern accepting an award onstage
Laura Dern accepts best actress for "Is This Thing On?"
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Laura Dern Reminisced About Attending the Awards With Her Late Mother, Diane Ladd

Laura Dern, 58, accepting the prize for best actress for her role in Is This Thing On?, took a moment to mention her mother, actor Diane Ladd, who died in late 2025. “The last time I was here you were honoring my mother. You all cared so much about film,” she said. “If we are lucky and blessed enough to be a part of this industry, (it) is an extraordinary gift not to be wasted.” Dern shouted out old friends like fellow honorees Adam Sandler and George Clooney, and thanked AARP “for honoring the people who dedicate their lives to their craft in so many ways.”

george clooney accepting an award onstage
George Clooney accepts best actor for "Jay Kelly."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

George Clooney Brought His Trademark Wit to the Spotlight

George Clooney, 64, accepted the best actor award with his usual brand of self-effacing humor. “I have to say, you know, Movies For Grownups just means, you know, old people,” the star joshed. “And I realize now that the only way I was going to win anything is that Timothy Chalamet is too goddamn young. So put that in your pipe, Timothy.” Clooney asked Hamnet star Paul Mescal in the audience how old he was, heard “29,” and said, “When I was 29 years old and I heard somebody died when they were 64, I’d be like, ‘They lived a good life. They did all right.’ Yeah. And now it’s like, what are you talking about?” At age 64, as presenter Noah Wyle said, Clooney has “completed another journey of artistic reinvention, creating yet another unforgettable character,” in Jay Kelly.

adam sandler accepting an award onstage
Adam Sandler accepts the Career Achievement Award from Henry Winkler.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Adam Sandler Wasn't Afraid to Poke a Little Fun at His Own Aging

It was only a question how quickly Sandler, 59, receiving a warm tribute from presenter and friend Henry Winkler, 80, would start making people laugh. It was instantly. “The Fonz is in the house!” called out Sandler, stepping up to accept his award for Career Achievement. “People say, ‘Sandman, I think the AARP award means that you’re old now,’” and launched into a list, in his trademark comedic voice, of 10 ways he knew he might actually be old, including sounding “like a semi-truck driving over a family of lobsters” when he sits down. The crowd was in stitches. Sandler thanked his wife for “staying with me even though no part of my body is where it used to be. Thank you to my two gorgeous children for not laughing every time I walk down the hallway shirtless.” And finally, the multi-hyphenate promised there is much more to come: “May I say to everyone in this room, I don’t know how much time I have left. Sixty years, 70, 80 tops. Maybe 90 if I start working out and taking creatine. And I promise to every one of you here tonight I will make at least 50 more movies before I am dead, and at least 25 of them will be good.”

Kathy Bates acccepting an award onstage
Kathy Bates accepts best TV actress for "Matlock."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Kathy Bates Thanked Her Mother for Inspiring “Matty” Matlock

At 77, the show's oldest winner of the night delivered a touching and heartfelt speech. The Matlock star spoke of the importance of playing older roles on screen, “because when we aren’t reflected in those stories, we all start to feel unseen and invisible.” Bates revealed that her character Madeline “Matty” Matlock is inspired by her own mother, Bertye Bates. “She's the engine that drives my Matty,” Bates said. “She wanted to be a lawyer and she would have been a damn good one.” Bates added that she hoped she made her mother’s dreams come true. “I wouldn’t be as confident as I am to stand before you tonight and accept this lovely award without her strength to move through a life she might not have chosen for herself, but dedicated to raising her three daughters who loved her deeply.”

noah wyle accepting an award onstage
Noah Wyle accepts best TV actor for "The Pitt."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

George Clooney Proposed Noah Wyle as AARP's first “Sexiest Man Still Alive”

Clooney appeared on stage again with a novel idea. “By the way, AARP, just a thought for your magazine: Once a year you do sexiest man still alive,” he said, presenting the award for best actor to The Pitt actor Wyle, 54 (The Pitt also won best TV series or limited series). “I just want that out there. As an idea I would nominate Noah Wyle as the first guy.” (AARP’s Movies for Grownups Hottest Actors Over 50 list debuted in August 2025, and Clooney and Wyle both did, in fact, make the list.)

In his acceptance speech, Wyle looked back on the time the two actors starred together on the medical drama ER: “I learned a lot of what I practice on the set of The Pitt in terms of professionalism from this man right here,” he said. “This has been the second time lightning has struck in my life. And I don’t know that it will strike again. But I’m very conscious of being present and clear eyed for all of this.”

Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley and Chloé Zhao accepting an award onstage
Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, and Chloé Zhao accept best Movie for Grownups from Sharon Stone for "Hamnet."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

Sharon Stone Brought Tears to Everyone's Eyes About ‘Hamnet’

Director Chloé Zhao's drama about the death of the son of Agnes Hathaway and William Shakespeare brought presenter Sharon Stone, who lost her own mother in March of 2025, to tears. “In a room where we are all old enough to have loved and to have lost or to be losing, it hits with an impact that is indescribable and inexplicable,” she said. “These losses do not just simply disappear, they move into us. They become a piece of us. They become a part of us.”

Zhao, who called Stone “iconic,” accepted the award alongside the film’s stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. She thanked her “big-hearted and incredibly talented cast … and the whole village of Hamnet. We did this together.” She went on to address grief, which in the film inspires Shakespeare to write Hamlet. “What is grief but love persevering? Making Hamnet reminded us that grief is inevitable, part of life and yet the more we can allow ourselves to feel the depth of our grief, the greater our capacity to love and to have compassion grows.”

Cindy Clark Kramer, an AARP contributor in Washington, D.C., was an entertainment reporter for 18 years at USA Today.

