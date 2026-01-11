AARP Hearing Center
The audience had a blast at the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP on Jan.10 at the Beverly Wilshire, as big stars made unforgettable memories while accepting honors for the best shows and films made by and for people over 50 in 2025.
Emmy and Tony award winning host Alan Cumming, 61, who opened the show with a song called “Everything,” told the crowd, “Yes, I want everything, and at this age I have come to realize that I can have everything.”
“Since these awards began over 20 years ago, we've seen the adult audience expanding in both numbers and power,” Cumming said. “As we grow in age, so does our need for grownup storytelling. And we are being heard. But we can only continue to be heard if we support the shows and movies that are being made for us. So support your local movie theaters. Get that obscene amount of popcorn. Watch broadcast TV and stream your favorite shows. Use the power of your voices to say, ‘We want everything!’”
There were plenty of moments to celebrate at the show. Here are some of the best. (You can watch the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP on Great Performances on PBS on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.) The annual event raises funds for AARP Foundation, a charitable affiliate of AARP, which works to strengthen financial resilience for and with older adults — in Los Angeles and across the country — by empowering individuals and improving systems.
Stellan Skarsgård Stood Like a Proud Papa With His Younger Costars
Stellan Skarsgård, 74, who plays a film director estranged from his two adult daughters in Sentimental Value, took to the stage to accept the award for best intergenerational film. “Well, if you want to know what intergenerational means, you can look at us here,” Skarsgård joked. “The film shows us that art is a language that can bridge the generational gap.” Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, who plays Gustav’s daughter, Agnes, said Sentimental Value is a film “that not only stars actors from all generations, but has been able to deeply resonate with audiences from all generations.” The film also won best foreign film.
Chase Infiniti Humble Bragged for Best Supporting Actress Winner Regina Hall
Although Regina Hall, 55, won for best supporting actress for her role in One Battle After Another, the actress asked that her costar and presenter Chase Infiniti read her speech. “Regina did not write this speech, but if she did write it, she would have been unforgettable, just like her. Wow, AARP really got it right with this win. Never in history has a person been so deserving,” Infiniti read as the crowd laughed. “I just want to reiterate that she did not write this speech. If she had, she would want to thank AARP for this wonderful honor and also mention that they did not need to start sending her mail in her mid 40s.”
