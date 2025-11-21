14 Heartwarming Thanksgiving Movies and Specials

As families reunite around the table, Thanksgiving is perfect fodder for cinematic drama, both high-stakes (shocking secrets revealed!) and low (someone burned the turkey!). From Pieces of April to Addams Family Values, these are our picks for a 14-course menu of Turkey Day–themed entertainment. Since you won’t want to watch on an empty stomach, we’ve paired each with a dish that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The plot: In John Hughes’ odd-couple classic, uptight marketing executive Neal Page (Steve Martin, 80) tries desperately to get home to his family for Thanksgiving after a business trip. Along the way, he keeps coming into contact with an annoying but lovable fellow traveler, shower curtain ring salesman Del Griffith (John Candy). A series of mishaps — including a blizzard and a burglar — leave them bonding and bickering, crisscrossing the Midwest on various modes of transportation.

The dish: The tiny airplane bottles of international liquor they share in the motel.

Pieces of April (2003)

The plot: Get the tissues ready. In this heartfelt dramedy, April (Katie Holmes) cooks Thanksgiving dinner in her Lower East Side apartment in an attempt to reconcile with her estranged parents, Jim (Oliver Platt, 65) and Joy (Patricia Clarkson, 65), who is dying of breast cancer. Clarkson was nominated for an Oscar for the role. When her oven breaks, April turns to the neighbors in her building to help her get the meal on the table in time.

The dish(es): Sweet potato soup with buttered pecans, herbed oyster stuffing, giblet gravy, lemon-rosemary green beans, sautéed red Swiss chard with garlic, hickory nut ice cream and maple pumpkin pie (her neighbors’ gourmet menu, which puts April’s canned cranberry sauce to shame).

What's Cooking? (2000)

The plot: This L.A.-set dramedy features a sprawling ensemble — including Alfre Woodard, 73; Julianna Margulies, 59; Joan Chen, 64; and Kyra Sedgwick, 60 — and follows four different families (Vietnamese, Jewish, Black and Latino) as they celebrate Thanksgiving in their own unique ways. The menus — which include fresh tortillas, macaroni and cheese, and marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes — may all be different, but you’ll be happy to know that generational gaps and political squabbles cross all cultural divides.

The dish: The chile-paste-rubbed turkey that causes the Vietnamese daughter to ask, “Why do you want to make the turkey taste like everything else we eat?”

Addams Family Values (1993)

The plot: Leave it to the creepy, kooky crew to poke a hole in a great American tradition. In this cult classic sequel, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) are sent off to a summer camp, where the counselors, Gary (Peter MacNicol, 71) and Becky (Christine Baranski, 73), try to break the kids of their macabre habits. They cast the siblings in a Thanksgiving pageant — Wednesday as an apocryphal Pocahontas, Pugsley as a turkey — but things take a turn when Wednesday delivers a blistering monologue about Native American history, stages a coup, burns down the set and escapes in the camp van.

The dish: The apple Wednesday shoves in the bully’s mouth before attempting to burn her at the stake.

​Friendsgiving (2020)

The plot: Best friends Molly (Malin Åkerman) and Abby (Kat Dennings) are all set to spend a low-key Thanksgiving together, until the invite list begins to spiral out of control. Soon, the table is filled with Molly’s Swedish mother (Jane Seymour, 73), new and ex-lovers, mutual friends (Aisha Tyler, 545 and Deon Cole, 53), children, potential suitors and a “shawoman” (Chelsea Peretti). As the wackiness begins to reach a boiling point, magic mushrooms make an appearance, leading to the arrival of three imaginary “fairy gay mothers” (played by Wanda Sykes, 61; Margaret Cho, 56; and Fortune Feimster).

The dish: ’Shrooms (but maybe opt for stuffed or sautéed instead of psychedelic).

