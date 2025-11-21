14 Heartwarming Thanksgiving Movies and Specials

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

US Capitol, Washington DC - AARP Everywhere

Government Watch

Read Our Letters, Comments

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

14 Heartwarming Thanksgiving Movies and Specials

Get into the holiday spirit with these tasty films and shows

By

Nicholas DeRenzo,

 
Updated November 21, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published November 18, 2020
/ Updated November 21, 2025
Charlie Brown and his friends sit around the dinner table in a scene from A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
A scene from "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."
AF archive/Alamy Stock Photo

As families reunite around the table, Thanksgiving is perfect fodder for cinematic drama, both high-stakes (shocking secrets revealed!) and low (someone burned the turkey!). From Pieces of April to Addams Family Values, these are our picks for a 14-course menu of Turkey Day–themed entertainment. Since you won’t want to watch on an empty stomach, we’ve paired each with a dish that will get you in the holiday spirit.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

The plot: In John Hughes’ odd-couple classic, uptight marketing executive Neal Page (Steve Martin, 80) tries desperately to get home to his family for Thanksgiving after a business trip. Along the way, he keeps coming into contact with an annoying but lovable fellow traveler, shower curtain ring salesman Del Griffith (John Candy). A series of mishaps — including a blizzard and a burglar — leave them bonding and bickering, crisscrossing the Midwest on various modes of transportation.

The dish: The tiny airplane bottles of international liquor they share in the motel. 

Watch it: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Pieces of April (2003)

The plot: Get the tissues ready. In this heartfelt dramedy, April (Katie Holmes) cooks Thanksgiving dinner in her Lower East Side apartment in an attempt to reconcile with her estranged parents, Jim (Oliver Platt, 65) and Joy (Patricia Clarkson, 65), who is dying of breast cancer. Clarkson was nominated for an Oscar for the role. When her oven breaks, April turns to the neighbors in her building to help her get the meal on the table in time.

The dish(es): Sweet potato soup with buttered pecans, herbed oyster stuffing, giblet gravy, lemon-rosemary green beans, sautéed red Swiss chard with garlic, hickory nut ice cream and maple pumpkin pie (her neighbors’ gourmet menu, which puts April’s canned cranberry sauce to shame).

Watch it: Pieces of April 

What's Cooking? (2000)

The plot: This L.A.-set dramedy features a sprawling ensemble — including Alfre Woodard, 73; Julianna Margulies, 59; Joan Chen, 64; and Kyra Sedgwick, 60 — and follows four different families (Vietnamese, Jewish, Black and Latino) as they celebrate Thanksgiving in their own unique ways. The menus — which include fresh tortillas, macaroni and cheese, and marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes — may all be different, but you’ll be happy to know that generational gaps and political squabbles cross all cultural divides.

The dish: The chile-paste-rubbed turkey that causes the Vietnamese daughter to ask, “Why do you want to make the turkey taste like everything else we eat?”

Watch it: What’s Cooking?

Addams Family Values (1993)

The plot: Leave it to the creepy, kooky crew to poke a hole in a great American tradition. In this cult classic sequel, Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman) are sent off to a summer camp, where the counselors, Gary (Peter MacNicol, 71) and Becky (Christine Baranski, 73), try to break the kids of their macabre habits. They cast the siblings in a Thanksgiving pageant — Wednesday as an apocryphal Pocahontas, Pugsley as a turkey — but things take a turn when Wednesday delivers a blistering monologue about Native American history, stages a coup, burns down the set and escapes in the camp van.

The dish: The apple Wednesday shoves in the bully’s mouth before attempting to burn her at the stake.

Watch it: Addams Family Values

​Friendsgiving (2020)

The plot: Best friends Molly (Malin Åkerman) and Abby (Kat Dennings) are all set to spend a low-key Thanksgiving together, until the invite list begins to spiral out of control. Soon, the table is filled with Molly’s Swedish mother (Jane Seymour, 73), new and ex-lovers, mutual friends (Aisha Tyler, 545 and Deon Cole, 53), children, potential suitors and a “shawoman” (Chelsea Peretti). As the wackiness begins to reach a boiling point, magic mushrooms make an appearance, leading to the arrival of three imaginary “fairy gay mothers” (played by Wanda Sykes, 61; Margaret Cho, 56; and Fortune Feimster).

The dish: ’Shrooms (but maybe opt for stuffed or sautéed instead of psychedelic).

Watch it: Friendsgiving

Tower Heist (2011)

The plot: When he loses his pension in a Ponzi scheme masterminded by Wall Street businessman Arthur Shaw (Alan Alda, 89), luxury apartment building manager Josh Kovaks (Ben Stiller, 59) hatches a plan to break into Shaw’s penthouse and steal back the money. He enlists his coworkers — a petty criminal (Eddie Murphy, 64) and a bankrupt investor (Matthew Broderick, 63) — to pull off the heist of the century during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The dish: Revenge — best served cold.

Watch it: Tower Heist

Home for the Holidays (1995)

The plot: Jodie Foster, 63, directs this sweet comedy that proves that you can go home again — though if you do, you might wind up watching your dad spray your brother and brother-in-law with a hose as they fight on the front lawn. When she finds out that her daughter (Claire Danes) has decided to skip Thanksgiving, single mom Claudia (Holly Hunter, 67) flies back to Baltimore to spend the holiday with her parents, played by Anne Bancroft and Charles Durning. When friends, in-laws and siblings arrive (including Robert Downey Jr., 60, as her younger brother Tommy), secrets are revealed, punches are thrown, and the turkey is dropped in someone’s lap.

The dish: Sweet potatoes — dotty Aunt Glady (played by Charlie Chaplin’s daughter, Geraldine Chaplin, 81) will eat only the ones she made herself.

Watch it: Home for the Holidays

Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow (2015)

The plot: Following Yuletide classics such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, the Jim Henson Company set its sights on a new holiday in this family-friendly Lifetime movie, with a story conceived by Henson back in 1968. When a divorced dad (Jay Harrington, 54) takes his family to the town of Turkey Hollow for an unplugged Thanksgiving with his eccentric Aunt Cly (Mary Steenburgen, 72), the kids set out into the woods and meet a musical quartet of furry puppet monsters called Squonk, Zorp, Burble and Thrinng. Rapper Ludacris narrates this quirky tale you’ll want to share with your grandkids. 

The dish: Rock candy, as a nod to the rocks the monsters like to eat.

Watch it: Jim Henson’s Turkey Hollow

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

The plot: This Emmy-winning TV special is as comforting as buttery mashed potatoes, with memorable moments that include Linus’ prayer about the first Thanksgiving, Lucy pulling the football out from under Charlie Brown for the umpteenth time, and Woodstock and Snoopy splitting the wishbone. And even the Peanuts gang isn’t safe from a little dinner table bickering: Peppermint Patty gets annoyed by Charlie Brown’s rather unconventional menu ...

The dish: C.B.’s DIY feast (including buttered toast, pretzels, popcorn, jelly beans and an ice cream sundae).

Watch it: A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Garfield’s Thanksgiving (1989)

The plot: More of an amuse-bouche than a full meal, this 24-minute holiday special sees everyone’s favorite orange cat receive some devastating news from the vet over the Thanksgiving holiday: He’s overweight and must go on a strict diet — including a measly half a leaf of lettuce for lunch. Garfield’s owner, Jon Arbuckle, has a crush on the doc and invites her over for Thanksgiving, but he’s inept at cooking, resulting in an unthawed turkey and an otherwise disastrous dinner. Showing up at the last minute to save the day is Grandma, who chainsaws the frozen turkey and turns it into croquettes as Jon distracts the vet with boring tales of the first Thanksgiving.

The dish: A sensible salad, in honor of Garfield’s diet fare.

Watch it: Garfield’s Thanksgiving

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving (2008)

The plot: Loosely based on a short story by Louisa May Alcott, this sentimental Hallmark Channel movie follows a widowed mother and her three children, who live on a struggling farm in New Hampshire in the 1860s. When they can’t afford a turkey for Thanksgiving, the oldest daughter (played by Emmy-winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany) contacts her rich, estranged grandmother (Jacqueline Bisset, 81) to ask for help, and her arrival stirs up drama and family secrets. If you like Little Women, you’ll find something to love here.

The dish: Puddings, which get shouted out by the children many times in both the film and the story on which it’s based.

Watch it: An Old Fashioned Thanksgiving

Free Birds (2013)

The plot: OK, this computer-animated movie is admittedly a bit bizarre, but if you need to entertain the grandkids while you’re baking pies, they’re certain to gobble-gobble it up — pun intended. Reggie (Owen Wilson, 57), a domesticated turkey who is pardoned by the president, teams up with wild turkeys Jake (Woody Harrelson, 64) and Jenny (Amy Poehler, 54) to time travel back to the Plymouth Colony in 1621 to keep their kind off the first Thanksgiving menu. George Takei, 88, lends his voice as S.T.E.V.E., the artificial intelligence in their egg-shaped time machine.

The dish: Tofurkey.

Watch it: Free Birds

Scent of a Woman (1992)

The plot: Al Pacino, 85, earned his only Oscar — so far! — for this surprisingly sentimental buddy movie, in which prep school student Charlie Simms (Chris O’Donnell, 55) is hired to look after blind, alcoholic, tango-dancing veteran Frank Slade (Pacino) to earn some money over Thanksgiving break. During a particularly awkward holiday dinner, his nephew Randy (Bradley Whitford, 66) reveals the shocking way Frank lost his eyesight — but we won’t spoil it for you.

The dish: “John” Daniels whiskey; as Frank explains it, “He may be Jack to you, son, but when you’ve known him as long as I have …”

Watch it: Scent of a Woman

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

The plot: Slate writer Karen Han declared this slapstick-heavy Kevin James, 60, action vehicle an official Thanksgiving movie, dubbing it a “suburban spin on Die Hard.” It’s Black Friday, and the mild-mannered, Segway-riding security guard must take on a gang of burglars who disguise themselves as Santa’s Village employees and plan to rob $30 million from the New Jersey mall where he works. Critics turned the film into a punchline, but it ended up grossing $183.3 million worldwide and even spawned a sequel.

The dish: A leftover turkey sandwich filled with mashed potatoes and stuffing, the ultimate way to carbo-load before a Black Friday shopathon — or a Black Friday crime-fighting mission.

Watch it: Paul Blart: Mall Cop

%{postComment}%

Nicholas DeRenzo is a contributing writer who covers entertainment and travel. Previously he was executive editor of United Airlines’ Hemispheres magazine and his work has appeared in the New York Times, Conde Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, Sunset and New York magazine.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Benefits Recommended For You

See All