The 10 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies and Shows to Warm Up Your Holidays in 2025

Get the best out of 80 hours of new films, holiday-themed limited series and even a reality TV show

By

Kristi Dosh,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 04, 2025
a scene from christmas on duty
"Christmas on Duty" is part of the Hallmark Channel's 80 hours of holiday-themed movies and shows for 2025.
Fred Hayes/Hallmark Media

It’s the most wonderful time of the year over on the Hallmark channel, where “Countdown to Christmas” is bringing 80 hours of new movies and television shows over 10 weeks straight. There’s a new original movie premiere every Saturday and Sunday night and around-the-clock Christmas programming from now until Christmas.

Hallmark is bringing more holiday-themed reality competitions to the network this year as well. Fan favorite Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett, returns for a second year with Melissa Peterman and other guest judges. Ten aspiring Hallmark hunks will live in a house together to compete in festive challenges, all in the hopes of becoming Hallmark’s next leading man. On the new Baked With Love: Holiday, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, 10 family bakers will compete for a $50,000 prize. The winner will also have one of their creations featured in an upcoming Hallmark movie.

So, cue the twinkle lights, warm up the cocoa and snuggle up on the couch for a marathon of merry moments as Hallmark’s holiday magic takes over your living room. (Miss a movie? It’ll be on Hallmark+ the next day, and most movies have repeat showings on Hallmark channel throughout the season.)

Christmas on Duty

Blair (Janel Parrish) and Josh (Parker Young) have been rivals ever since their training days back at Quantico, where they competed to be top of the class. Three years after graduation, they clash at a base holiday party and cause a scene. Their punishment? Working side by side for 24 hours of Christmas duty. Their plan to stay out of each other’s way is derailed when they’re forced to team up when a snowstorm threatens to cancel Christmas for everyone on the base.

Watch it: Christmas on Duty premieres Nov. 1, 8 p.m. ET

Christmas Above the Clouds

Workaholic CEO Ella (Erin Krakow) has a unique idea for skipping Christmas this year: flying to Australia. In this new take on A Christmas Carol, Ella is haunted by her past, present and future on the flight thanks to three quirky spirits. Forced to confront both the life choices that left her flying solo and her ex (Tyler Hynes), she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas.

Watch it: Christmas Above the Clouds premieres Nov. 8, 8 p.m. ET

A Keller Christmas Vacation

Hallmark’s Christmas movies abroad are always a big hit, and this year, one of those tales is inspired by actor Jonathan Bennett’s real-life holiday trips. Three siblings (Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) take a trip down the Danube River with their parents to visit European Christmas markets. The siblings aren’t as close as they once were, and thanks to their own personal dilemmas, they aren’t exactly thrilled about the prospect of being trapped on a cruise with their family. Can a secret and some Christmas magic bring them all back together again?

Watch it: A Keller Christmas Vacation premieres Nov. 9, 8 p.m. ET

Most Popular

a scene from three wisest men
"Three Wisest Men" premieres on the Hallmark Channel Nov. 15.
Craig Minielly/Hallmark Media

Three Wisest Men

Hallmark fans love the Brenner brothers, who are back for a third movie featuring brothers Luke (Andrew Walker), Taylor (Tyler Hynes) and Stephan (Paul Campbell). Things have never been more hectic: Luke and his wife are expecting twins, Taylor is torn over a big job offer out of state and Stephan is planning his wedding. Throw into the mix that their mom has decided to sell their childhood home and you’ve got a holiday full of big challenges for the brothers to face with their trademark charm and wit. 

Watch it: Three Wisest Men premieres Nov. 15, 8 p.m. ET

Tidings for the Season

Driven local news anchor Adam (B.J. Britt) is challenged by his biggest fan, 10-year-old Robbie, to report more good news. As he gets to know Robbie and his hardworking single mom, Lucy (Tamera Mowry-Housley), he’s inspired to cover more uplifting holiday stories. His coverage of hometown heroes during the holidays takes off, leading to a dream career opportunity. Now Adam must choose between chasing success and embracing the community and family he’s found.

Watch it: Tidings for the Season premieres Nov. 16, 8 p.m. ET

Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story

Capitalizing on the success of last year’s Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Hallmark is taking viewers to Buffalo this year for another NFL-themed Christmas tale (this one with two stories that span generations). You don’t have to be a Bills fan to appreciate how fandom brings people together, and the Bills Mafia is one of the most storied communities in sports. Watch out for appearances from Bills head coach Sean McDermott, 51, legend Jim Kelly, 65, play-by-play announcer Chris Brown and current players Ray Davis and Damar Hamlin.

Watch it: Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story premieres Nov. 22, 8 p.m. ET

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas

To mark the Grand Ole Opry’s centennial celebration, Hallmark has a special movie this year with original music by country music superstar Brad Paisley and featuring lots of Grand Ole Opry stars. The movie itself is about Gentry (Nikki Deloach), the daughter of a late country music icon, who abandoned her songwriting dreams after the tragic accident that took her father’s life. When the Grand Ole Opry invites her to represent him at its centennial celebration at Christmas, she finds herself transported back to 1995. There, she gets time with her father and the chance to finish a song she started in her teens.

Watch it: A Grand Ole Opry Christmas premieres Nov. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Christmas at the Catnip Café

Olivia (Erin Cahill) is a marketing executive in Oakland who has been saving up to buy her dream condo when she finds out she’s inherited half of a cat café in upstate New York from her great-aunt. Excited to sell it quickly, she’s derailed when she clashes with Ben (Paul Campbell), the local vet who inherited the other half and wants to keep it open. Olivia agrees to help with a holiday fundraiser before selling, but soon she’s falling for both the café and Ben.

Watch it: Christmas at the Catnip Café premieres Nov. 30, 8 p.m. ET

She’s Making a List

It’s not Christmas on Hallmark without a Lacey Chabert movie. This year, she’s playing Isabel, an inspector for the Naughty or Nice Group, a consulting firm that uses a proprietary formula to determine a child’s niceness. Isabel is adept at making tough calls, but when she’s tasked with mischievous 11-year-old Charlie Duncan, things get complicated when she unexpectedly falls for his widowed father, Jason (Andrew Walker), and is tempted to reevaluate the algorithm.

Watch it: She’s Making a List premieres Dec. 6, 8 p.m. ET

Oy to the World!

This year’s Hanukkah movie explores what happens when the last night of Hanukkah and Christmas Eve fall on the same day and two congregations find themselves merging together for their differing celebrations. When a water line breaks at Temple Beth Am, St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church offers to share space for the holiday. Youth choir directors — and old high school rivals — Nikki (Brooke D’Orsay) and Jake (Jake Epstein) must team up to put on a single music program. Can they put their past aside and find a way to unite both congregations through the power of song?

Watch it: Oy to the World! premieres Dec. 14, 8 p.m. ET

