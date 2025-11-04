It’s the most wonderful time of the year over on the Hallmark channel, where “Countdown to Christmas” is bringing 80 hours of new movies and television shows over 10 weeks straight. There’s a new original movie premiere every Saturday and Sunday night and around-the-clock Christmas programming from now until Christmas.

Hallmark is bringing more holiday-themed reality competitions to the network this year as well. Fan favorite Finding Mr. Christmas, hosted by Jonathan Bennett, returns for a second year with Melissa Peterman and other guest judges. Ten aspiring Hallmark hunks will live in a house together to compete in festive challenges, all in the hopes of becoming Hallmark’s next leading man. On the new Baked With Love: Holiday, hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, 10 family bakers will compete for a $50,000 prize. The winner will also have one of their creations featured in an upcoming Hallmark movie.

So, cue the twinkle lights, warm up the cocoa and snuggle up on the couch for a marathon of merry moments as Hallmark’s holiday magic takes over your living room. (Miss a movie? It’ll be on Hallmark+ the next day, and most movies have repeat showings on Hallmark channel throughout the season.)

Christmas on Duty

Blair (Janel Parrish) and Josh (Parker Young) have been rivals ever since their training days back at Quantico, where they competed to be top of the class. Three years after graduation, they clash at a base holiday party and cause a scene. Their punishment? Working side by side for 24 hours of Christmas duty. Their plan to stay out of each other’s way is derailed when they’re forced to team up when a snowstorm threatens to cancel Christmas for everyone on the base.

Watch it: Christmas on Duty premieres Nov. 1, 8 p.m. ET

Christmas Above the Clouds

Workaholic CEO Ella (Erin Krakow) has a unique idea for skipping Christmas this year: flying to Australia. In this new take on A Christmas Carol, Ella is haunted by her past, present and future on the flight thanks to three quirky spirits. Forced to confront both the life choices that left her flying solo and her ex (Tyler Hynes), she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas.

Watch it: Christmas Above the Clouds premieres Nov. 8, 8 p.m. ET

A Keller Christmas Vacation

Hallmark’s Christmas movies abroad are always a big hit, and this year, one of those tales is inspired by actor Jonathan Bennett’s real-life holiday trips. Three siblings (Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher) take a trip down the Danube River with their parents to visit European Christmas markets. The siblings aren’t as close as they once were, and thanks to their own personal dilemmas, they aren’t exactly thrilled about the prospect of being trapped on a cruise with their family. Can a secret and some Christmas magic bring them all back together again?

Watch it: A Keller Christmas Vacation premieres Nov. 9, 8 p.m. ET