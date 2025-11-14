Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Take the memory test and earn double points thru 11/23/25

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

17 Merry New Christmas Movies and Specials to Watch in 2025

Put the ho-ho-ho in your holiday with these heartwarming (and often hilarious) gems from Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime, Disney+, BET, the networks and more

By

Tracey Minkin,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 14, 2025
Pierson Fodé and Alicia Silverstone in a scene from A Merry Little Ex-Mas
"A Merry Little Ex-Mas" premiers Nov. 12 on Netflix.
Marni Grossman/Netflix

We love It’s a Wonderful Life and A Charlie Brown Christmas as much as anyone, but watching only the classics during the holiday season can be a bit like getting the same gift under the tree every year. Allow us to gingerbread-spice up your holiday streaming schedule with these 17 new Christmas-themed films and TV shows from Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime, Disney+, Hulu, the networks and more. 

Christmas on Duty (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+)

Blair (Janel Parrish) and Josh (Parker Young) have been rivals ever since their training days back at Quantico, where they competed to be top of the class. Three years after graduation, they clash at a base holiday party and cause a scene. Their punishment? Working side by side for 24 hours of Christmas duty. Their plan to stay out of each other’s way is derailed when they’re forced to team up as a snowstorm threatens to cancel Christmas for everyone on the base.

Watch it: Christmas on Duty on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+

Don't miss this: The 10 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies in 2025

Joy to the World (Disney+, Hulu)

Martha Stewart–like cookbook author Joy Edwards (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has whipped up a persona that features a perfect home life and family. But that’s a fiction, so when a TV network decides to film Christmas dinner at her home, Joy has to pop up a fake family to keep up the charade and enlist her best friend, Max (Chad Michael Murray), to pose as her husband. Guess what happens!  

Watch it: Joy to the World on Disney+, Hulu

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (Prime Video)

In Tyler Perry’s holiday rom-com, Shannon Thornton stars as Joy, a talented but overlooked New York fashion designer who feels unlucky in both love and career. What else to do but follow her crush to Colorado for a holiday getaway? But when a shocking revelation leaves her stranded in a snowstorm — and Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola) comes to the rescue — her path may be changed forever.

Watch it: Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy on Prime Video

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix, PG-13)

Kicking off Netflix’s fresh bundle of 2025 Christmas movies, this festive comedy stars Alicia Silverstone, 49, as a recently divorced mom determined to host one final perfect family Christmas before selling the house. Her plans go off the rails when her now ex-husband (Oliver Hudson, 49) arrives with his glamorous and younger new girlfriend (Jameela Jamil). Awkward!

Watch it: A Merry Little Ex-Mas premieres Nov. 12 on Netflix

A Very Jonas Christmas (Disney+, Hulu)

Cross pop stars with Planes, Trains and Automobiles and you get this feel-good story of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas playing themselves as they try desperately to get home to New York from London to spend the holiday with their families.

Watch it: A Very Jonas Christmas premieres Nov. 14 on Disney+, Hulu

Most Popular

Timeless Tidings of Joy (Great American Family, Pure Flix)

An annual bundle of new Christmas movies is there for the taking on the faith-forward Great American Family channel and its streaming app, Pure Flix. A high-profile offering: Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure plays Ally, who inherits a letterpress shop from her grandmother that she is preparing for sale when she meets an avowed old soul (Paul Greene) determined to preserve its legacy.

Watch it: Timeless Tidings of Joy premieres Nov. 15 on Great American Family and Pure Flix (encore broadcast Nov. 29 on Great American Family)

Merry Little Mystery (The Roku Channel)

Meet Natasha (Jordin Sparks), who spends the holidays at her grandparents’ house in her hometown and has taken over her grandfather’s role as a covert holiday gift-giver to deserving, grateful citizens. It’s her family’s best-kept secret, until an investigative reporter (Keon Alexander) wants to unmask the town’s Secret Santa. He’s hot on her trail, but things get more complicated when Natasha gets the hots for him.  

Watch it: Merry Little Mystery premieres Nov. 19 on The Roku Channel

The Family Plan 2 (Apple TV+, PG-13)

The original 2023 family action thriller may have wobbled critically, but it emerged a big winner on Apple TV+ in 2023. Which explains why the streamer is bringing back a sequel, doubling down by making it a Christmas movie (call this the Die Hard factor). Mark Wahlberg, 54, stars as dad, car salesman and former assassin Dan Morgan, who just wants his family to have a fun holiday overseas. Bad guys have other plans. 

Watch it: The Family Plan 2 premieres Nov. 21 on Apple TV+

Jingle Bell Heist (Netflix)

Think Ocean’s Eleven, but cuter, more Christmassy, and with fewer thieves. Sophia (Olivia Holt), a quick-thinking retail worker, and Nick (Connor Swindells), a struggling repairman, team up to rob London’s most famous department store on Christmas Eve. A funny thing happens on the way to the caper: Buried secrets and unexpected feelings threaten to unravel both the heist and their budding connection.

Watch it: Jingle Bell Heist premieres Nov. 26 on Netflix

Christmas Everyday (Lifetime)

Lifetime kicks off its annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” rollout of 13 new Christmas films this weekend, and Christmas Everyday has top-of-the-tree star power. R&B singer-songwriter Brandy Norwood plays fashion designer Fancy, who is overwhelmed planning a wedding for her bridezilla baby sister while trying to uphold family holiday traditions as her mother (Debbi Morgan, 69) is losing her sight. 

Watch it: Christmas Everyday premieres Nov. 29 on Lifetime

A Grand Ole Opry Christmas (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+)

Hallmark celebrates the Grand Ole Opry’s real-life centennial this year with a new film about a country music icon’s daughter who leaves songwriting behind when her dad is killed in a sudden, tragic accident. But when the Nashville institution invites her back to represent him at its upcoming centennial celebration (at Christmas, no less!), she begins a journey toward healing.

Watch it: A Grand Ole Opry Christmas premieres Nov. 29

Dancing With the Holidays (ABC, Disney+, Hulu)

This 20-year-old reality show has never been hotter than this season, so why not add a special holiday edition? ABC’s first-ever Dancing With the Holidays promises to transform the ballroom with festive-themed routines, musical performances and special seasonal greetings. Keep the dial on ABC for the 16th annual CMA Country Christmas, which follows at 9 p.m. and features performances by hosts Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis and luminaries including Lady A, BeBe Winans and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. 

Watch it: Dancing With the Holidays, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+, Hulu

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC, Peacock)

Newly engaged Reba McEntire, 70, hosts the beloved annual two-hour special featuring star-studded performances and the illumination of the world’s most famous Christmas tree. 

Watch it: Christmas in Rockefeller Center, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock 

My Secret Santa (Netflix)

In this Mrs. Doubtfire-esque holiday rom-com, single mom Taylor (Alexandra Breckenridge) lands a job as a seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort but finds herself falling for the hotel manager (Ryan Eggold). Can she keep her cool undercover? Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister) costars.

Watch it: My Secret Santa premieres Dec. 3 on Netflix

Oh. What. Fun. (Prime Video, PG-13)

Is this It’s a Wonderful Life? Is this Home Alone? It’s a little bit of both, as uber-holiday-mom Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer, 67) is left behind on a seasonal family outing. By the time Dad, the kids and grandkids realize she’s missing, Claire is on a new adventure: one that doesn’t involve cooking, cleaning or chaos management for others. As the gang scrambles to find Mom, what holiday (and family) lessons will they all learn? Costars include Denis Leary, 68, Movies for Grownups best supporting actress winner Joan Chen, 64, and Eva Longoria, 50. 

Watch it: Oh. What. Fun. premieres Dec. 3 on Prime Video

A Pickleball Christmas (Lifetime)

​It took a few years, but Lifetime has caught up to what AARP has known for years: Pickleball is fun, festive and perfect fodder for a holiday rom-com! Tennis star Luke (James Lafferty) heads home after a big win to Florida for Christmas only to discover his family's racquet club is on the verge of being sold. Pairing up with pickleball coach (Zibby Allen), Luke reluctantly agrees to compete in a high-stakes holiday tournament that could save the club. Sparks fly on and off the court.

Watch it: A Pickleball Christmas premieres Dec. 20 on Lifetime

A Soulful Christmas (BET+)

When the children of two legendary — and feuding — R&B artists are forced to collaborate on a holiday song remake, their rivalry turns into unexpected romance. But between family legacies, long-buried grudges and a looming Christmas Eve deadline, they’ll need to find harmony both on and off the stage to create the hit that could heal two families. A Soulful Christmas is one of six new original holiday films coming to BET+ this season. 

Watch it: A Soulful Christmas premieres Dec. 25 on BET+

%{postComment}%

Tracey Minkin is a writer and editor for Coastal Living, Veranda, Southern Living, Travel+Leisure, Outside, Food & Wine, Men’s Journal and AARP.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All