We love It’s a Wonderful Life and A Charlie Brown Christmas as much as anyone, but watching only the classics during the holiday season can be a bit like getting the same gift under the tree every year. Allow us to gingerbread-spice up your holiday streaming schedule with these 17 new Christmas-themed films and TV shows from Netflix, Hallmark, Lifetime, Disney+, Hulu, the networks and more.

​Christmas on Duty (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+)

Blair (Janel Parrish) and Josh (Parker Young) have been rivals ever since their training days back at Quantico, where they competed to be top of the class. Three years after graduation, they clash at a base holiday party and cause a scene. Their punishment? Working side by side for 24 hours of Christmas duty. Their plan to stay out of each other’s way is derailed when they’re forced to team up as a snowstorm threatens to cancel Christmas for everyone on the base.

Watch it: Christmas on Duty on Hallmark Channel, Hallmark+

Joy to the World (Disney+, Hulu)

Martha Stewart–like cookbook author Joy Edwards (Emmanuelle Chriqui) has whipped up a persona that features a perfect home life and family. But that’s a fiction, so when a TV network decides to film Christmas dinner at her home, Joy has to pop up a fake family to keep up the charade and enlist her best friend, Max (Chad Michael Murray), to pose as her husband. Guess what happens!

Watch it: Joy to the World on Disney+, Hulu

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy (Prime Video)

In Tyler Perry’s holiday rom-com, Shannon Thornton stars as Joy, a talented but overlooked New York fashion designer who feels unlucky in both love and career. What else to do but follow her crush to Colorado for a holiday getaway? But when a shocking revelation leaves her stranded in a snowstorm — and Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola) comes to the rescue — her path may be changed forever.

Watch it: Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy on Prime Video

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix, PG-13)

Kicking off Netflix’s fresh bundle of 2025 Christmas movies, this festive comedy stars Alicia Silverstone, 49, as a recently divorced mom determined to host one final perfect family Christmas before selling the house. Her plans go off the rails when her now ex-husband (Oliver Hudson, 49) arrives with his glamorous and younger new girlfriend (Jameela Jamil). Awkward!

Watch it: A Merry Little Ex-Mas premieres Nov. 12 on Netflix

A Very Jonas Christmas (Disney+, Hulu)

Cross pop stars with Planes, Trains and Automobiles and you get this feel-good story of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas playing themselves as they try desperately to get home to New York from London to spend the holiday with their families.

Watch it: A Very Jonas Christmas premieres Nov. 14 on Disney+, Hulu