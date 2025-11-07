Winter Movie Preview 2025

The days are growing colder and darker, but at least the winter movie outlook is getting brighter! As Hollywood rolls out some of its best bets for awards-season glory, we're here to help you decide what deserves to be on your watchlist in the coming months. So mark these titles on your calendar, and we'll save you the aisle seat. See you at the movies!

The Running Man, R (in theaters Nov. 14)

You may or may not remember Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 action movie based on this dystopian Stephen King novel (written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman), but no matter. In this new, more faithful version of King's tale, Glen Powell stars as a desperate father trying to earn enough money to help his sick child by competing on a deadly reality show where he has to outrun assassins everywhere he turns. Directed by Baby Driver's Edgar Wright, 51, this delirious, lightning-paced workout also features Josh Brolin, 57, and Colman Domingo, 55.

Jay Kelly, R (in select theaters Nov. 14, on Netflix Dec. 5)

George Clooney, 64, didn't have to stretch very far to play Jay Kelly — a charismatic Hollywood movie star who travels to Europe with his longtime manager (Movies for Grownups Career Achievement winner Adam Sandler, 59) to see his life and career honored. Along the way, he's forced to wrestle with the sacrifices, regrets and bittersweet choices he's made on his journey to the top of the A-list. Directed by Marriage Story’s Noah Baumbach, 56.

Nouvelle Vague, R (on Netflix Nov. 14)

Before Sunrise director Richard Linklater, 65, pays tribute to the seminal French New Wave film movement of the late 1950s and ’60s in this black-and-white love letter to cinema centering on the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s game-changing import, Breathless. Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin head up the ensemble of this jazzy, stylish time capsule that should be catnip for any serious movie lover.

Wicked: For Good, PG (in theaters Nov. 21)

At least one holiday present will arrive early this year thanks to director Jon M. Chu's eagerly awaited follow-up to his 2024 blockbuster reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return as the witchy sisters Glinda and Elphaba, so you can expect plenty of soaring musical numbers to accompany all the dazzling eye candy.

Rental Family, PG-13 (in theaters Nov. 21)

In his most promising and poignant star turn since winning the Movies for Grownups Best Actor award (and Oscar) for 2022's The Whale, Brendan Fraser, 56, plays a struggling expat actor in Tokyo who lands a very unusual gig — working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, which hires him out to play the relatives and friends of clients who are trying to work through their grief. An absolute charmer.