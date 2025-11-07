Winter Movie Preview 2025

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Join Wish of a Lifetime from AARP in celebrating veterans with Voyage of Valor. Learn more.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Winter Movie Preview 2025

The ultimate guide to the best of what’s coming to screens this season

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 10, 2025
cynthia erivo in a scene from wicked for good
Cynthia Erivo returns as Elphaba in "Wicked: For Good." In theaters Nov. 21.
Universal Pictures

The days are growing colder and darker, but at least the winter movie outlook is getting brighter! As Hollywood rolls out some of its best bets for awards-season glory, we're here to help you decide what deserves to be on your watchlist in the coming months. So mark these titles on your calendar, and we'll save you the aisle seat. See you at the movies!

The Running Man, R (in theaters Nov. 14)

You may or may not remember Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 action movie based on this dystopian Stephen King novel (written under the pseudonym Richard Bachman), but no matter. In this new, more faithful version of King's tale, Glen Powell stars as a desperate father trying to earn enough money to help his sick child by competing on a deadly reality show where he has to outrun assassins everywhere he turns. Directed by Baby Driver's Edgar Wright, 51, this delirious, lightning-paced workout also features Josh Brolin, 57, and Colman Domingo, 55.

Jay Kelly, R (in select theaters Nov. 14, on Netflix Dec. 5)

George Clooney, 64, didn't have to stretch very far to play Jay Kelly — a charismatic Hollywood movie star who travels to Europe with his longtime manager (Movies for Grownups Career Achievement winner Adam Sandler, 59) to see his life and career honored. Along the way, he's forced to wrestle with the sacrifices, regrets and bittersweet choices he's made on his journey to the top of the A-list. Directed by Marriage Story’s Noah Baumbach, 56.

Nouvelle Vague, R (on Netflix Nov. 14)

Before Sunrise director Richard Linklater, 65, pays tribute to the seminal French New Wave film movement of the late 1950s and ’60s in this black-and-white love letter to cinema centering on the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s game-changing import, Breathless. Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch and Aubry Dullin head up the ensemble of this jazzy, stylish time capsule that should be catnip for any serious movie lover.  

Wicked: For Good, PG (in theaters Nov. 21)

At least one holiday present will arrive early this year thanks to director Jon M. Chu's eagerly awaited follow-up to his 2024 blockbuster reimagining of The Wizard of Oz. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo return as the witchy sisters Glinda and Elphaba, so you can expect plenty of soaring musical numbers to accompany all the dazzling eye candy. 

Rental Family, PG-13 (in theaters Nov. 21)

In his most promising and poignant star turn since winning the Movies for Grownups Best Actor award (and Oscar) for 2022's The Whale, Brendan Fraser, 56, plays a struggling expat actor in Tokyo who lands a very unusual gig — working for a Japanese “rental family” agency, which hires him out to play the relatives and friends of clients who are trying to work through their grief. An absolute charmer. 

Most Popular

Train Dreams, PG-13 (on Netflix Nov. 21)

Aussie actor Joel Edgerton, 51, stars in this poignant frontier drama about a logger and day laborer helping to build America's railroads at the dawn of the 20th century. Based on Denis Johnson’s 2011 novella, Train Dreams is a look at a way of life that was quickly coming to an end as the modern world closed in. Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon and William H. Macy, 75, costar.

Hamnet, PG-13 (in theaters Nov. 26)

No, that title isn't a typo. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's intimate period drama chronicles the relationship between William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife, Agnes (Jessie Buckley), as they celebrate the birth of their son, Hamnet, only to lose him at a tragically young age, inspiring the playwright's masterpiece, Hamlet. Bring Kleenex. 

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, PG-13 (in select theaters Nov. 26, on Netflix Dec. 12)

Is writer-director Rian Johnson, 51, our generation's Agatha Christie? In this twisty murder-mystery sequel to Knives Out and Glass Onion, Daniel Craig, 57, is back as the Southern-fried sleuth Benoit Blanc. This time, he shows up at a small-town church in upstate New York where the local priest is found dead. Whodunit? The long list of suspects includes Glenn Close, 78, Jeremy Renner, 54, Thomas Haden Church, 65, Kerry Washington and Josh O'Connor.

The Housemaid, R (in theaters Dec. 19)

Even if you've never seen any of her movies, you'd have to be living under a rock not to know that Sydney Sweeney is the Hollywood star of the moment. Her latest outing is a tense psychological thriller about a young woman with a troubled past (Sweeney) who lands a job working as a live-in housemaid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar). Based on Freida McFadden's best-selling 2022 page-turner.

Is This Thing On?, R (in theaters Dec. 19)

Hard on the heels of A Star Is Born and Maestro, Bradley Cooper, 50, continues to make his case as Hollywood’s hardest-working double threat, cowriting and directing this dark, barbed comedy about a burned-out husband and father (Will Arnett, 55) who's working through a midlife crisis onstage as a stand-up comic. Cooper and the always welcome Laura Dern, 58, costar.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, PG-13 (in theaters Dec. 19)

James Cameron, 71, has given us The Terminator, Aliens and Titanic. So when he delivers a new movie, it's a major event. Now, more than 15 years after he whisked us off to the blue-hued paradise of Pandora, the director returns to Avatar's sci-fi saga. Sigourney Weaver, 76, Kate Winslet, 50, Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington head up the ensemble cast.

Song Sung Blue, PG-13 (in theaters Dec. 25)

Hugh Jackman, 57, and Kate Hudson star in this rousing jukebox musical about a married Milwaukee couple who perform as “Lightning & Thunder” — an unironic Neil Diamond tribute act. Expect lots of rhinestones and hairspray, and be prepared to belt out “Sweet Caroline.” Come on, you know the words!

Marty Supreme (in theaters Dec. 25)

As further proof that there isn't anything he can't do, Timothée Chalamet headlines this buzzy Oscar hopeful about a smooth, ambitious table tennis prodigy in 1950s New York who's out to win the world's respect, including that of a hard-to-impress actress (Gwyneth Paltrow, 53).

A Private Life, R (in theaters Jan. 16)

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, 62, not only serves up yet another staggering performance in her latest film but does it while speaking French! In this nail-biting thriller about a psychiatrist looking into the mysterious death of one of her patients, Foster proves to be compelling no matter what language she’s speaking.

The Rip, R (on Netflix Jan. 16)

Nearly three decades after becoming stars — and hoisting Oscars — for 1997’s Good Will Hunting, Ben Affleck, 53, and Matt Damon, 55, reunite on-screen in this Netflix crime thriller. The two Beantown buds play Miami cops who are tempted to break bad after discovering millions in ill-gotten cash in a stash house. Will they keep the loot? You'll have to tune in to find out.

%{postComment}%

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All