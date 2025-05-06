Javascript is not enabled.

12 Classic Christmas Movies That Have Stood the Test of Time

Sure, we love Hallmark. But sometimes you need an iconic holiday film to warm up December

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
Updated December 10, 2024
AARP
Comments
Published December 19, 2023
/ Updated December 10, 2024
Will Ferrell and Ed Asner star in the film "Elf."
(Left to right) Will Ferrell and Ed Asner in "Elf."
New Line/Courtesy Everett Collection

Lately, it seems like every holiday season Lifetime, Hallmark and a dozen other cable channels crank out a new stocking-full of quickie Christmas movies. But how many of these will we still be watching a decade or two from now? Check out this definitive watchlist of 12 yuletide classics (one for each of the 12 days of Christmas, naturally). Some are naughty. Most are nice. All are timeless gifts that keep giving.

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Any list of classic Christmas movies has to begin with Frank Capra’s lovely “what if” heartwarmer, on TV every year for a reason. Thanks to Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey (in his greatest role ever, which is really saying something) and the luminous Donna Reed, it’s the rare feel-good masterpiece on the surface that reveals more and more profound existential layers with each watch. If you aren’t reaching for a Kleenex after (spoiler!) George survives a film-noir nightmare and angel Clarence gets his wings, check for a pulse.

Where to stream: Prime Video

A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

This may be the closest thing that Gen X has to its own It's a Wonderful Life, even though its annual viewers today include those who first saw in on Dec. 9, 1965. Feeling blue about the commercialism of the holidays, Charlie Brown becomes the director of the Peanuts gang's Christmas play, and he has his hands full with his temperamental cast of pint-sized divas who would rather get jiggy with it dancing on stage than act. Meanwhile, everybody's favorite put-upon cue ball, Charlie, searches for the perfect tree and tries to rein in his pals while searching for the deeper meaning of Christmas.

Where to stream: Apple TV+

Home Alone (1990)

This adorably antic kiddie fantasy made a mint at the box office and turned 10-year-old Macaulay Culkin into one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. And guess what, it holds up perfectly three decades later. Culkin’s precocious Kevin McAllister is forgotten by his vacationing family and turns his abandonment into a childhood fantasy of no-rules freedom and giddy Looney Tunes mayhem as a pair of bumbling burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern) try to break into his home on Christmas Eve.

Where to stream: Disney+

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

When this holiday installment in the Griswold family misadventures franchise came out, I was less than impressed (especially when compared to the brilliant original 1983 Vacation). But after about 10 watches, I can cop to the fact that Christmas Vacation seems to get funnier and funnier with every new holiday season. Chevy Chase’s passive-aggressive paterfamilias is the perfect Grinch with a soft chewy center, and John Hughes’ script is like a spiked cup of eggnog.

Where to stream: Max, Hulu

White Christmas (1954)

Growing up, this one was a perennial in my household, along with my dad’s Andy Williams Christmas album. So, yes, this chestnut by an open fire has nostalgia appeal. But when you throw Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and the timeless songs of Irving Berlin into the mix, in a tale about a crooner duo’s romantic Yule duet with a sister act, then you’ve got a syrupy sweet recipe that’s tastier than a gumdrop-covered gingerbread house.

Where to stream: Netflix

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Jim Henson and his menagerie of felt-covered friends take on the Charles Dickens classic with Kermit as Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy as Mrs. Cratchit and the always-game Michael Caine perfectly cast as Ebenezer Scrooge. Every minute of this movie will bring a smile to your face. For years, this flick was as rare as Halley’s Comet on TV. But now that the Muppets are under the Disney umbrella, you can (and should) watch it on their streaming platform any time of year.

Where to stream: Disney+, Hulu

Elf (2003)

A little of Will Ferrell’s oblivious man-child doofus act goes a long way for me. Even so, I would argue that this is his best film and his finest acting performance, playing an oversized elf who ventures from the North Pole in search of his real father. Maybe the greatest fish-out-of-water comedy since Splash.

Where to stream: Max, Hulu

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

In a very solid new addition to the Christmas classics list, the college pals (Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Regina Hall, Taye Diggs and Terrence Howard) who survived a wedding with way too much drama in Malcolm D. Lee’s 1999 comedy The Best Man reunite in middle age at Christmas. And they discover that old flames — romantic and resentful — have a way of reigniting.

Where to stream: Peacock

Love Actually (2003)

Over the past 20 years, writer-director Richard Curtis’ romantic roundelay has gathered a vocal minority of haters (especially on Reddit), but if loving it is wrong, I don’t want to be right. First, London never looks better than it does at Christmas. Second, it comes with the same creative pedigree as Curtis’ Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral (one Love Actually scene was actually cut from Four Weddings). Third, it features a kid belting out Mariah Carey’s infectious “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” And finally, the loaded cast is an absolute Murderers’ Row: Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Colin Firth and the late great Alan Rickman.

Where to stream: Netflix

Bad Santa (2003)

It’s all too easy to overdose on sentimental uplift during the holidays, but here’s a film that decidedly belongs on the naughty list. Billy Bob Thornton gives a dyspeptic, foul-mouthed masterclass in humbug in this bruise-black comedy as a drunken department store Santa out to rob stores on Christmas Eve with his equally profanity-spewing “elf” sidekick/partner in crime (Tony Cox). Every list should have at least one film to watch after the kids or grandkids go to bed to dream their sugarplum dreams.

Where to stream: Paramount+

A Christmas Story (1983)

This is probably the closest to a true holiday perennial that we’ve been gifted since It’s a Wonderful Life. Told from the point of view of a now-grown child looking back semifondly at his bizarro family (dad Darren McGavin and his leg lamp are priceless), director Bob Clark’s wonderfully wistful tale feels like an evocative radio play, revolving around a kid named Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) and his yuletide fantasy of receiving an official Red Ryder, carbine-action, 200-shot range model air rifle on Christmas morning. We triple-dog dare you not to laugh when his pal’s tongue gets stuck to a frozen metal pole.

Where to stream: Prime Video

Die Hard (1988)

Let’s just settle this debate once and for all: Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie. And a great one, too. New York cop John McClane (Bruce Willis) heads to L.A. for the holidays to see his estranged wife (Bonnie Bedelia) and winds up having to save the day after her office building is taken over by Euro villains, including Alan Rickman’s deliciously sinister Teutonic ringleader Hans Gruber. In arguably the best action movie of the ’80s, you can watch Willis as he rings in the holidays with his iconic catchphrase “Yippee ki-yay, mother------!”

Where to stream: Prime Video

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

