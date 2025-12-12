Kate Winslet ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Turn 50

You’re the youngest honoree for AARP’s Movies for Grownups 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50! How did you approach turning 50?

Oh my God, I couldn’t wait. I was so excited. As I’ve gotten older, my life has only become richer and more interesting. I’ve become more interested in not just stories to tell but people that I meet, as well as an overwhelming degree of compassion and empathy coming out of me at this time in my life. I appreciate being able to support young people. I appreciate being able to make young women feel good about themselves.

Even when you first started in the business, you were unfiltered. You made headlines this week after slamming weight-loss drugs and the “terrifying” effects of injectables in an interview with a British newspaper.

I enjoyed this [Sunday Times] journalist wanting to talk to me about beauty standards and whether I think it’s gotten any better. I welcome the opportunity to be able to talk. Again, I’m saying nothing new, right? I’m talking about how this idea of perfection doesn’t actually exist. And yet, younger women who are not in this industry are trying to live up to standards they believe are real, when all of us [actors] have been in hair and makeup for hours.

What I think is a shame is that giving a compassionate, educated opinion gets twisted into condemnation and criticism. I’m not criticizing anybody, and I never do, and I never have, and I never would, because you can never know all of someone else’s story. And I really mean that.

What is the best part about getting older for you?

I care more about authenticity now than I have ever. I have learned the hard way, you know. I’ve been beaten up by the media. ﻿When I was in my 20s, it﻿’s no secret﻿ that certainly the British media were extremely unpleasant to me, and that could have really broken me. I’ve been fortunate to have had a great family, good friends, people who just reminded me of a good meal at a table, a kind word, a good hug. Those are the things that matter the most of all.

Goodbye June perfectly captures the sometimes hilarious, sometimes depressing sides of caregiving. Is it a personal story?

It isn’t an autobiography. My son lost his grandmother, my mom [Sally Bridges-Winslet, to ovarian cancer in 2017]. He was so struck by how we were all able to come together for her in that moment, which, logistically and geographically, was almost impossible. Yet we were there for her because that was the only thing that mattered. So he took that as his emotional backdrop and created a fictional, messy, complicated family [and] set it at Christmastime, which I really thought was just brilliant.