Kate Winslet ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Turn 50

AARP Hearing Center
It’s been 28 years since Titanic made 22-year-old Kate Winslet a household name, her arms outstretched on the bow of the doomed ship alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, 51. A string of successful films and shows followed, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, Revolutionary Road and Mare of Easttown, along with various awards and accolades.
It’s those career accomplishments that landed Winslet on AARP’s Movies for Grownups 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50 list, honoring her for her work in pushing back against Hollywood’s beauty expectations. “This idea of perfection doesn’t actually exist,” she says. “Beauty is … who we are and how we walk through the world.”
The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor also celebrated another AARP milestone: turning 50 on Oct. 5. She told AARP that she had looked forward to this birthday. “Oh my God, I couldn’t wait. I was so excited. As I’ve gotten older, my life has only become richer and more interesting.”
Her newest film, Goodbye June, marks Winslet’s directorial debut. It explores the messy, tender realities of family caregiving and pairs her with costar Helen Mirren, 80. The film, which hits select theaters Dec. 12 and moves to Netflix on Dec. 24, was written by her oldest son, Joe Anders, who wrote the screenplay after witnessing his family rallying around Winslet’s mother during her battle with ovarian cancer.
“He took that as his emotional backdrop and created a fictional, messy, complicated family,” Winslet says. “I feel so proud of it. I feel so proud of myself that I did it.”
In a recent video interview from the Whitby Hotel in New York City, Winslet spoke to AARP about recent headlines she’s made, pushing back against weight-loss drugs and Botox, her motherly words of wisdom and the best advice she ever received: from actor Emma Thompson, 66.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
I have been waiting over a decade for you to turn 50 on October 5 so I could interview you for AARP.
[Winslet smiles and gives a two-handed alternating fist pump.] I have to be 50? That’s it, 50?
More From AARP
Jodie Foster: ‘You Give a Lot as an Actor’
Ahead of her latest film, ‘A Private Life,’ the actor reflects on her career
Joel Edgerton Goes Leading Man in ‘Train Dreams’
The actor said having a family of his own helped him access a deep well of emotions
Sigourney Weaver Is At the Top of Her Game
The blockbuster star of ‘Alien’ and ‘Avatar’ overcame shyness and carved her own path