Kate Winslet ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Turn 50

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Learn smart ways to save plus get daily chances to win gift cards and 5K sweeps

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Kate Winslet ‘Couldn’t Wait’ to Turn 50

Youngest honoree in AARP's Movies for Grownups 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50 list says life has only become richer and more interesting﻿

By

Gayle Jo Carter,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 12, 2025
kate winslet posing for a portrait in front of an orange background
Reflecting on her 50 years, actor Kate Winslet says she cares more about authenticity now than ever: “I have learned the hard way.”
Dan Doperalski/Getty Images

It’s been 28 years since Titanic made 22-year-old Kate Winslet a household name, ﻿her arms outstretched on the bow of the doomed ship alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, 51﻿. A string of ﻿successful films and shows followed, including Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Little Children, Revolutionary Road and Mare of Eas﻿ttown, along with various awards and accolades.

It﻿’s those career accomplishments that landed Winslet on AARP’s Movies for Grownups 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50 list﻿, honoring her for her work in pushing back against Hollywood’s beauty expectations. “This idea of perfection doesn’t actually exist,” she says. “Beauty is … who we are and how we walk through the world.” ﻿﻿

The Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor also celebrated another AARP milestone: turning 50 on Oct. 5. She told AARP that she had looked forward to this birthday. “Oh my God, I couldn’t wait. I was so excited﻿.﻿ As I’ve gotten older, my life has only become richer and more interesting.” ﻿

Her newest film, Goodbye June, marks Winslet’s directorial debut﻿. It explores the messy, tender realities of family caregiving and pairs her with costar Helen Mirren, 80. The film, which hits select theaters Dec. 12 and moves to Netflix on Dec. 24, was written by her oldest son, Joe Anders, who wrote the screenplay after witnessing his family rallying around Winslet’s mother during her battle with ovarian cancer.

kate winslet and leonardo di caprio in a scene from titanic
“Titanic” made Winslet a household name.
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

“He took that as his emotional backdrop and created a fictional, messy, complicated family,” Winslet says. “I feel so proud of it. I feel so proud of myself that I did it.”

In a recent video interview from the Whitby Hotel in New York City, Winslet spoke to AARP about recent headlines she’s made, pushing back against weight-loss drugs and Botox, her motherly words of wisdom and the best advice she ever received: from actor Emma Thompson, 66.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I have been waiting over a decade for you to turn 50 on October 5 so I could interview you for AARP.

[Winslet smiles and gives a two-handed alternating fist pump.] I have to be 50? That’s it, 50?

Most Popular

You’re the youngest honoree for AARP’s Movies for Grownups 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50! How did you approach turning 50?

Oh my God, I couldn’t wait. I was so excited. As I’ve gotten older, my life has only become richer and more interesting. I’ve become more interested in not just stories to tell but people that I meet, as well as an overwhelming degree of compassion and empathy coming out of me at this time in my life. I appreciate being able to support young people. I appreciate being able to make young women feel good about themselves.

Even when you first started in the business, you were unfiltered. You made headlines this week after slamming weight-loss drugs and the “terrifying” effects of injectables in an interview with a British newspaper.

I enjoyed this [Sunday Times] journalist wanting to talk to me about beauty standards and whether I think it’s gotten any better. I welcome the opportunity to be able to talk. Again, I’m saying nothing new, right? I’m talking about how this idea of perfection doesn’t actually exist. And yet, younger women who are not in this industry are trying to live up to standards they believe are real, when all of us [actors] have been in hair and makeup for hours.

What I think is a shame is that giving a compassionate, educated opinion gets twisted into condemnation and criticism. I’m not criticizing anybody, and I never do, and I never have, and I never would, because you can never know all of someone else’s story. And I really mean that.

kate winslet in a scene from mare of easttown
In “Mare of Easttown,” Winslet played a police officer investigating a brutal murder in a small Pennsylvania town while also trying to keep her life from falling apart.
HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

What is the best part about getting older for you?

I care more about authenticity now than I have ever. I have learned the hard way, you know. I’ve been beaten up by the media. ﻿When I was in my 20s, it﻿’s no secret﻿ that certainly the British media were extremely unpleasant to me, and that could have really broken me. I’ve been fortunate to have had a great family, good friends, people who just reminded me of a good meal at a table, a kind word, a good hug. Those are the things that matter the most of all.

Goodbye June perfectly captures the sometimes hilarious, sometimes depressing sides of caregiving. Is it a personal story?

It isn’t an autobiography. My son lost his grandmother, my mom [Sally Bridges-Winslet, to ovarian cancer in 2017]. He was so struck by how we were all able to come together for her in that moment, which, logistically and geographically, was almost impossible. Yet we were there for her because that was the only thing that mattered. So he took that as his emotional backdrop and created a fictional, messy, complicated family [and] set it at Christmastime, which I really thought was just brilliant.

It can be risky mixing business and family, but you did it. Why?

[Joe] was very nervous for me to read the script because he’d never written any [screenplays] before. Of course, he’d written a million things at school that I’ve read all of his life, being his mother. He’s always been a good writer.

side by side images of kate winslet with her children
(From left) Winslet with her children Mia Threapleton and Joe Anders. Her third child, Bear Blaze Winslet, was born in 2013 to Winslet and her husband, Edward Abel Smith.
Joe Maher/Getty Images; Jo Hale/Getty Images

Is it a little complicated for you seeing Joe [with ex-husband director Sam Mendes] and daughter [actor Mia Threapleton, 25, with ex-husband Jim Threapleton] go into show business, knowing how hard it was for you as a young star?

It’s funny, I only actually think about the great things that this career has given me. … What has been very interesting is now that my daughter has done a whole gigantic press tour earlier this year for The Phoenician Scheme, she came home and she was like, ‘Mom, I just don’t know how you did all that when we were so little. When did you plan all your outfits? I never saw any of those things.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you didn’t, did you?’ Because I would always keep that so separate. And you just get so good [at balancing life] as a working mother, and you just keep going. … The one thing that I have really learned is also how important it is for our children to see us happy as women, to see us fulfilled, to see us thriving and growing, and also that we never stop learning.

What was the best advice you ever got? Do you remember who gave it to you?

Yes, I do. Emma Thompson. When I was in my early 20s, she said to me, ‘Now listen, Winslet. This is an exciting time for you, but you’ve got to remember, it’s equally as important not to work as it is to work.’ And I really listen to that and cherish that and hold on to it. She’s a great lady. I’m very lucky to have her in my life.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

I don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions, actually. I just don’t believe in that because often resolutions are like, ‘Do less of something.’ And I’m just like, ‘Do more. Why not?’ So, probably my New Year’s resolution is to just do more.

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. View this year’s nominees here.

%{postComment}%

Gayle Jo Carter is a former entertainment editor at USA WEEKEND, who during her 30-year reporting and editing career, has worked at USA TODAY, Voice of America and Feature Story News. When not interviewing high-profile people, she’s teaching reformer Pilates classes and doing her best to raise two empathetic, curious, healthy young people to adulthood.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All