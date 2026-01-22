Grownups Seize the Spotlight in the 2026 Oscar Nominations

The 2026 Oscar nominations once again proved the clout of grownup talents, and the grownup audience, in the art and business of film.

Seven out of 20 nominations in the acting categories (compared to nine last year) went to actors over 50, and Amy Madigan, 75, Delroy Lindo, 73, Benicio del Toro, 58, Sean Penn, 65, Stellan Skarsård, 74, Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, and Ethan Hawke, 55, show it’s never too late to be at the top of your career. That clout is increasingly important. According to new AARP research, a majority of Americans believe that the movies and TV we watch influence how society views getting older, and 93% say they're likely to watch movies or shows featuring older leads. And AARP's Movies for Grownups continues to grow as a predictor of Oscar wins as Hollywood listens more to its adult moviegoers.

Here's a look at the grownup stars who are headed to the red carpet in March.

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke and Leonardo DiCaprio Vie for Top Honors

Ethan Hawke, 55, who commands the bar at Sardi's restaurant in New York City as famed but fading lyricist Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon, has been twice nominated for an Academy Award — both for supporting actor — so he’s in the hunt for the top prize in 2026. Hawke shared with AARP the benefits of aging as an actor: “There’s this huge opportunity for playing richer and stronger, more multidimensional characters,” he said.

Fresh into his 50s (but no stranger to the red carpet), Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, last won a best actor Oscar for The Revenant in 2016. This time, he stars as an aging radical seeking to protect his daughter in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

Best Supporting Actor: Grownup Talent Dominates

What a year for this category: Four of the five nominations went to actors over 50.

Veteran Hollywood star Delroy Lindo, 73, has already been honored by AARP’s Movies for Grownups for bringing depth and grit to juke-joint pianist Delta Slim in Ryan Coogler’s horror-thriller Sinners. “We have to resist with all our power society’s desire to diminish who we are and what we have to offer,” he told AARP after receiving his award . “I still have stuff to offer, so does everybody else.”