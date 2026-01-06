TV Preview 2026: The 20 Shows We Can’t Wait to See

The new year is here with a tantalizing crop of dramas, comedies and reality-based shows on traditional networks as well as streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Apple TV. Here’s a guide to 20 must-watch series launching in the coming months.

Best Medicine (Fox, Jan. 4)

In a new series that recalls the quirky ’90s drama Northern Exposure, a big-city physician sets himself up in a small rural community full of eccentrics. The Good Wife alum Josh Charles, 54, plays a gruff Boston surgeon who’s oddly queasy at the sight of blood and insists on setting boundaries in a town where everybody knows one another and fences are discouraged.

His & Hers (Netflix, Jan. 8)

In this six-part thriller, Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead) and Tessa Thompson (Creed) play an estranged couple who each have a connection to a shocking murder in her sleepy Georgia hometown. He’s the former detective with the local sheriff’s office, and she’s a TV news anchor — both chase clues while suspecting that the other may be a suspect .

The Pitt, Season 2 (HBO Max, Jan. 8)

One of last year’s biggest hits, The Pitt marked the return of Noah Wyle, 54, to a hyperrealistic medical drama and earned five Emmys, including outstanding drama series. Ten months have elapsed since the events of the first season, which broke down a single prolonged day in a teaching hospital ER into 15 hour-long, real-time increments. In the workday tracked in the second season, Wyle’s Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch harbors unrealistic plans to leave early for a hard-earned sabbatical — considering that it’s the Fourth of July and resident Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) is just back after months in rehab.

The Traitors, Season 4 (Peacock, Jan. 8)

Alan Cumming, 60, trots out a whole new wardrobe for the fourth season of this addictive reality competition series featuring B- and C-list celebrities backstabbing each other in and around a Scottish castle. This time, the competitors include Real Housewives Lisa Rinna, 62, and Brandi Glanville, 53, former Olympians Tara Lipinski and Ryan Lochte, and other familiar faces from the small screen, including actor Michael Rapaport, 55, and Top Chef host Kristen Kish.

The Night Manager, Season 2 (Prime Video, Jan. 11)

While 2016’s award-winning first season was a faithful adaptation of the late John Le Carré’s 1993 novel, the show is charting new territory in its second season. Tom Hiddleston’s Jonathan Pine is a former British intelligence operative now living under the radar — until a chance sighting of an old nemesis draws him back into the world of international intrigue.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials (Netflix, Jan. 15)

It was only a matter of time before Agatha Christie got a 21st-century update. Chris Chibnall, 55, the creator of the beloved British crime series Broadchurch, offers a new spin on Christie’s 1929 novel about a country house party that turns deadly. The unlikely detective who steps in to crack the case is Lady Eileen “Bundle” Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce).