This is shaping up to be a banner movie year for Netflix. The streamer plans to roll out a rich supply of dramas, comedies, rom-coms, mysteries and action films in 2026 with some of the biggest stars and directors on the planet. While many of the release dates aren’t in stone yet (we’ve included the ones that are so far), you can always check this page — and AARP's guide to what's new on Netflix each month — for updates. In the meantime, stock up on popcorn for these exciting new movies coming to Netflix in 2026.

Dramas: Russell Crowe and Tyler Perry Get Serious, Plus the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie and a New ‘Narnia’

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (March 20)

Steven Knight’s dark and dangerous British crime drama makes the jump from series to feature film, with Cillian Murphy (returning as Tommy Shelby) joined by big-time costars including Stephen Graham, 52, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth, 64.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew (December)

Barbie director Greta Gerwig follows up her 2023 box office smash with this highly anticipated adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ family-friendly fantasy series about the timeless battle between good and evil in a magical realm. Your move, Game of Thrones.

​Doing Life

The latest movie to emerge from Tyler Perry’s fruitful Netflix deal is an urban drama about a single mother (Naomi Baker) who forms an unlikely bond with a reformed ex-con (Jay Reeves, one of the stars of Perry’s drama The Six Triple Eight).

​The Mosquito Bowl

Peter Berg, 61, the director of American Primeval and Friday Night Lights, returns with this WWII drama based on the true story of four top college football stars who enlisted in the Marines following Pearl Harbor and ended up playing in a legendary game on the eve of the invasion of Okinawa.

​UNABOM

Russell Crowe, 61, stars in this intriguing origin story of Ted Kaczynski, the domestic terrorist better known as the Unabomber. Room’s Jacob Tremblay tackles the role of Kaczynski as a young man, showing how he began to be radicalized while studying mathematics at Harvard. Crowe plays a controversial professor.