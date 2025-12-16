Baumbach, who cowrote the film with 54-year-old British actor Emily Mortimer (who also plays Jay Kelly’s makeup artist), envisioned the role with his friend Sandler in mind, and revealed as much years ago before the official offer came to the star. “You just get excited,” Sandler says of first hearing of Baumbach’s idea. “I don’t know when that’s coming, but that will be fun. He writes pretty on-the-money stuff that happens to be funny as hell and smart as hell, and can also break your heart. It’s beautiful.”

One can see the similarities between Sandler and his character pretty easily. Ron is affable and kind, alternating between doing everything he can for his client and friend and keeping his family happy. The latter is what Sandler really related to the most, particularly a scene toward the end of the film in which Ron reads a book to his son over FaceTime as they’re on opposite parts of the world. “That just feels very real,” Sandler says. “When [I’m] making a movie, most of the time my family is with me. But when they’re not, I’m just dying to get any time with them on the phone … and let them know I’m thinking of them. And they let me know they’re thinking of me.”

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend AARP's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in 2020. Getty Images for AARP

It’s the relationship between Jay and Ron that is the film’s central conflict, with the spoiled and self-centered actor unable to give back to his devoted manager. Their friendship is also complicated by the transactional nature of the actor-manager partnership: Is Ron a real friend, or just another one of Jay’s many employees? It’s a complicated situation that Sandler knows well as a Hollywood veteran.

“It feels like a lot of relationships in our town — and also [with] every job,” says Sandler. “You see each other daily, and you have some sort of closeness and rapport. [Jay and Ron have] been through so much together, and they do feel a true affection and love for each other.” He has seen this relationship play out among his peers over the years, and it was very real in the film that Jay and Ron are tempted to go their separate ways. “I've heard a lot of different people say, ‘Oh, I have a new agent,’ and that is part of the business, too — starting new relationships,” the actor says.

But Sandler himself doesn’t relate, as he’s tried his best to maintain a community of friends and collaborators in his orbit. “I've had the same team for a very long time, since [I was] a young guy, and I see they feel very close to what I’ve done and the choices I’ve made,” he says. “They’re a part of those decisions and thoughts, so it feels like [everyone feels] the ups and downs together.”