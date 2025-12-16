AARP Hearing Center
It’s another beautiful day in Los Angeles, and Adam Sandler has been busy talking about himself.
“What a wonderful feeling that is,” he jokes over the phone from a suite at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, where the 59-year-old actor and comedian is spending the day doing press for his latest film, Jay Kelly. “I can’t tell you how bananas I go talking about myself too much. I just run to the hills, man.”
George Clooney, 64, plays the title character: a George Clooney-esque actor who, following the completion of his latest movie and the death of his mentor, has an existential crisis as he looks back on his life and comes to understand how his choices affected the closest people in his life.
Sandler plays Ron Sukenick, Jay’s longtime manager and best friend, who embarks on a madcap trip through Europe with the actor before he accepts a tribute honoring his film career at an Italian film festival.
The fact that the film is about an actor reflecting on his career is appropriate, as Sandler is set to receive the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award at the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.
