Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Get the AARP Now app. New and improved, it’s the app that makes your membership truly mobile!

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Movies For Grownups Career Achievement Award Winner Adam Sandler Keeps Defying Expectations — Even His Own

The comedy legend, taking another serious turn in Netflix’s Jay Kelly, never thought he’d be looking back at such a long career

By

Tyler Coates,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 16, 2025
a collage with images of adam sandler inside of film strip frames
AARP (Courtesy Netflix; Danielle Levitt/AUGUST Image; Courtesy A24)

It’s another beautiful day in Los Angeles, and Adam Sandler has been busy talking about himself.

“What a wonderful feeling that is,” he jokes over the phone from a suite at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills, where the 59-year-old actor and comedian is spending the day doing press for his latest film, Jay Kelly. “I can’t tell you how bananas I go talking about myself too much. I just run to the hills, man.”

George Clooney, 64, plays the title character: a George Clooney-esque actor who, following the completion of his latest movie and the death of his mentor, has an existential crisis as he looks back on his life and comes to understand how his choices affected the closest people in his life.

Sandler plays Ron Sukenick, Jay’s longtime manager and best friend, who embarks on a madcap trip through Europe with the actor before he accepts a tribute honoring his film career at an Italian film festival.

adam sandler and george clooney in a scene from jay kelly
Sandler stars alongside George Clooney in "Jay Kelly."
Courtesy Netflix

The fact that the film is about an actor reflecting on his career is appropriate, as Sandler is set to receive the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award at the annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.

Most Popular

The Gen X icon admits he never expected to receive such an honor. “I was always trying to just continue marching forward,” Sandler says. “But it’s random moments like this that are interesting. It’s almost like flipping [on] the TV and seeing an old movie of yours. You just go, ‘Oh man, I used to be pretty damn skinny!’ ”

There is no shortage of films that still make that broadcast rotation. After his five-year stint on Saturday Night Live from 1990 to 1995, Sandler embarked on a successful run in films including Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Wedding Singer and The Waterboy. While those films didn’t receive critical raves, they were financially successful and became instant comedy classics, and in 1999 Sandler founded the production company Happy Madison that specialized in the broad, goofy comedies that made Sandler a household name. 

In 2002, however, Sandler changed direction and appeared in his first “serious” film role with Punch-Drunk Love from writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55. His performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor and proved his dramatic acting chops, even if the film — in which Sandler starred as a socially anxious businessman who falls in love — is certainly a comedy, albeit darker and more grounded than his earlier fare.

generic-video-poster

Since then, he’s seamlessly alternated between those two poles. Among the numerous comedies like 50 First Dates, Anger Management, and You Don’t Mess with the Zohan in his filmography are sober turns in Reign Over Me (in which Sandler played a man struggling with depression following September 11), Men, Women and Children (an ensemble drama about troubled relationships), and Uncut Gems (a crime thriller for which Sandler won the 2020 Movies for Grownups Award for Best Actor). 

“There’s a difference between the [movies] I make with my buddies and something like Noah’s movie,” Sandler says of Jay Kelly, his second collaboration after The Meyerowitz Stories with director Noah Baumbach, 56. Since he’s only on board as an actor and not a producer, Sandler respects his role as a member of the larger team. “It’s Noah’s movie. He writes it, puts it together, shoots it, decides what’s right. I just try to do the best I can for him and don’t let him down.”

Baumbach, who cowrote the film with 54-year-old British actor Emily Mortimer (who also plays Jay Kelly’s makeup artist), envisioned the role with his friend Sandler in mind, and revealed as much years ago before the official offer came to the star. “You just get excited,” Sandler says of first hearing of Baumbach’s idea. “I don’t know when that’s coming, but that will be fun. He writes pretty on-the-money stuff that happens to be funny as hell and smart as hell, and can also break your heart. It’s beautiful.”

One can see the similarities between Sandler and his character pretty easily. Ron is affable and kind, alternating between doing everything he can for his client and friend and keeping his family happy. The latter is what Sandler really related to the most, particularly a scene toward the end of the film in which Ron reads a book to his son over FaceTime as they’re on opposite parts of the world. “That just feels very real,” Sandler says. “When [I’m] making a movie, most of the time my family is with me. But when they’re not, I’m just dying to get any time with them on the phone … and let them know I’m thinking of them. And they let me know they’re thinking of me.”

jackie sandler and adam sandler smiling at a press event
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend AARP's 19th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards in 2020.
Getty Images for AARP

It’s the relationship between Jay and Ron that is the film’s central conflict, with the spoiled and self-centered actor unable to give back to his devoted manager. Their friendship is also complicated by the transactional nature of the actor-manager partnership: Is Ron a real friend, or just another one of Jay’s many employees? It’s a complicated situation that Sandler knows well as a Hollywood veteran. 

“It feels like a lot of relationships in our town — and also [with] every job,” says Sandler. “You see each other daily, and you have some sort of closeness and rapport. [Jay and Ron have] been through so much together, and they do feel a true affection and love for each other.” He has seen this relationship play out among his peers over the years, and it was very real in the film that Jay and Ron are tempted to go their separate ways. “I've heard a lot of different people say, ‘Oh, I have a new agent,’ and that is part of the business, too — starting new relationships,” the actor says. 

But Sandler himself doesn’t relate, as he’s tried his best to maintain a community of friends and collaborators in his orbit. “I've had the same team for a very long time, since [I was] a young guy, and I see they feel very close to what I’ve done and the choices I’ve made,” he says. “They’re a part of those decisions and thoughts, so it feels like [everyone feels] the ups and downs together.”

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. View this year’s nominees here.

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All