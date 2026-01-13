Actors are the stars in Hollywood, but they don’t do all the work to bring some of the most exciting films to our screens, big and small. Those involved behind the scenes are less visible — and that’s what they sometimes prefer, letting their A-list colleagues have most of the attention. But the amazing work of these five behind-the-scenes veterans, who have had a hand in some of the most beloved films of the past few decades, is impossible to ignore. AARP spoke with five titans in their respective crafts, all 50-plus and continuing to make movie magic for audiences across the globe.

Members only Composer Alexandre Desplat talks in the studio with Xavier Forcioli during the production of “Frankenstein.” Courtesy Xavier Forcioli

Composer Alexandre Desplat

Alexandre Desplat is one of the most in-demand composers in the movie business. The 64-year-old has more than 100 film scores to his name, ranging from indie features to massive blockbusters and collaborations with directors like Wes Anderson, Terrence Malick and George Clooney. An 11-time Oscar nominee, Desplat has won twice, for The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Shape of Water. The latter was directed by Guillermo del Toro, who reteamed with Desplat for a third time for his long-awaited adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, now streaming on Netflix.

“[Guillermo] is a filmmaker with a capital F,” Desplat says of the 61-year-old auteur, who is also a three-time Oscar winner. “He knows cinema in and out. He knows art in and out, literature in and out. It's a great way of [collaborating] with an artist because the feedback is always intelligent, open-minded and bright. And we have fun.”

Despite their two previous films together (which also includes the animated feature Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), there was trepidation on Desplat’s part when it came to what del Toro has described as his most personal film yet. “[Frankenstein was] such a motivation for him to become a filmmaker,” Desplat says, noting he would have been more anxious had it been their first collaboration. But the project offered a big sandbox in which Desplat could play, sonically. “In this kind of movie, all the emotions that music can convey are there. It can be intimate, minimal. It can be lush. It can be huge and frightening,” he says. “It can be everything that you can dream [of].”

The film itself may have epic proportions, but Desplat chose a smaller approach to his themes. His job, he says, is to interpret the internal lives of the film’s characters. The Creature, played by Jacob Elordi, is surprisingly more timid and childlike compared with previous iterations of the character. To achieve that dichotomy, Desplat chose the violin to represent the brute. “It’s the most fragile instrument,” he says, which “conveys what this huge creature hides behind his armor.”

Victor, his maker (played by Oscar Isaac), is joyful while picking through cadavers to assemble his creation, and, likewise, Desplat conveyed the character’s joy through music. “He’s putting these body parts together with so much excitement, and not in a horrific way,” Desplat explains. A cello at times represented Victor, which resulted in the stringed instruments playing a duet of sorts, tracking the two characters’ conflict throughout the film.

(Second from left) Artist Kazu Hiro watches filming of “The Smashing Machine.” Eric Zachanowich/Courtesy Real American Hero LLC

Special Effects Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro

Kazu Hiro is an expert at transforming some of the most recognizable faces on the planet into entirely different people. The 56-year-old special effects makeup artist has won two Oscars, first for turning Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman (then 59) into Winston Churchill and, later, transforming Charlize Theron into former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. In 2024 he earned another Oscar nom, for Maestro, in which Bradley Cooper played conductor Leonard Bernstein. (The real Bernstein’s children said ahead of the film’s release that Hiro’s work was so realistic that it brought them to tears.)

Hiro is back in the Oscar race this season for his work on The Smashing Machine. The film stars 53-year-old Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr, a mixed martial artist and an early notable figure in the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) — a subject that immediately took Hiro out of his comfort zone. “I’m not so much into martial arts,” he says. “Physical activity? I’m not interested.” But when the project came his way, Hiro watched the 2002 documentary about Kerr that inspired writer-director Benny Safdie’s film, and he was instantly drawn to the humanity behind the sport’s brutality.

One associates makeup with the face, but Hiro — whose early credits include fantasy and comedy films, turning Jim Carrey into the Grinch and Eddie Murphy into characters of all ages, shapes and ethnicities — begins his work by creating true-to-life 3D casts of his performers, on which he can build his prosthetics. For The Smashing Machine, Hiro had to maim and scar Johnson’s body to depict the violent nature of UFC. He also focuses on the body when aging a character, adding evidence of time’s passing not just to the skin but also to a character’s body shape.