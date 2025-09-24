Javascript is not enabled.

Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Is a Family Affair

‘The Lost Bus’ stars McConaughey’s son, 17, and mother, 93

By

Natasha Stoynoff,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 25, 2025
matthew mcconaughey smiling with his mother and son on the red carpet
(From left) Matthew McConaughey, Mary Kathlene McCabe and Levi Alves McConaughey attend the premiere of "The Lost Bus" during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

It’s not every day you get to take your mom and kid to work, but that’s what Matthew McConaughey did for more days than one while shooting the disaster thriller The Lost Bus, in theaters Friday.

Inspired by true events about a school bus driver who struggles to save 22 children during the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, The Lost Bus is also a story about mending a profound and fragile relationship between father and son, said the Oscar-winning actor.

“For my character, I was too late as a son,” said McConaughey, “and I think I’m maybe too late as a dad. But sometimes you get a second chance.”

With that family dynamic storyline, it made sense to do more than take his family to work with him. He put them to work too—tapping his mother, Kay, and son, Levi, to portray his on-screen mother and son.

It wasn’t too taxing a chore, said Levi McConaughey, 17, who makes his acting debut in the film. In fact, when prodded by his dad at the Toronto International Film Festival this month (where the movie had its world premiere) he admitted that working with the old man and his grandma was kind of nice.

“Levi, did you have any difficulty acting with my mom and myself?” the elder McConaughey asked, taking the reins at a virtual press event as three generations of McConaugheys cozied up together in a hotel suite living room.

“No,” said the teen, shaking a head of dark curls, “it was good!” Tanned and laid-back, Levi has obviously inherited his dad’s good looks but with a dash of his own Gen Z cool. His mom is Brazilian model and entrepreneur Camila Alves.

“I mean, I think if our relationship was really bad outside of [the film], it would’ve made playing it like it was ... harder,” he said. “But it was easy to get in the flow, in a groove of reacting to the behavior of the moment.”

McConaughey gave his son a proud, reassuring nod and turned to his mother, whose character in the film is sick and confined to a wheelchair.

“Let me tell you,” said Kay, 93, who has one previous acting credit, for her son’s 2011 film Bernie. “What it did to me, being in that wheelchair ... you don’t have any idea out there, folks. I don’t do humility good.”

“She was like, ‘I want to get up!’  ” McConaughey added, teasing his mother. “And I was like, ‘The character can’t do that! No, no, no!’  ”

Method acting may not be for everyone in the family.

But audiences, too, will be unsettled (in a good way) when they immerse themselves in the story. Produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, the film is a two-hour-plus, heart-thumping, chaotic ride with a ticking clock to catastrophe. Think Speed with a blazing inferno and a busload of terrified, gasping-for-breath kids.

“I got very good at driving that bus,” boasted McConaughey, who performed his own stunts for the action scenes, dodging flames and other obstacles in his way. “Kids can be great actors if they can just relax and be honest and react to a situation.”

For authenticity, director Paul Greengrass (The Bourne Supremacy) cast real-life firefighters in the film.

“He said, Nonactors make actors better actors,” said McConaughey, “and actors can make nonactors better actors.”

“And we had real fires!” added Kay.

matthew mcconaughey behind the wheel of a school bus in a scene from the lost bus
America Ferrera and Matthew McConaughey in "The Lost Bus," coming soon to Apple TV+.
Courtesy Apple TV+

More assuring nods from McConaughey. “We’d have big plumes of fire go from zero to eight feet,” he said. “And that’s another thing where, boy, you don’t want to overrun your mark at the time when that fire’s going to bounce up eight, 10 feet or 20 feet in the air.”

To prepare for the role, McConaughey met up with the real-life bus driver, Kevin McKay, whom his character is based on. McKay described the emotional, existential question he was forced to ask himself the day of the deadly fire:

“Do you go save your family?” McConaughey said, “or do you decide to take a ride and go pick up the [stranded] kids because you got an empty bus?”

The answer to that question led to another theme of the film and a little family discussion.

“Everyone’s always talking about what’s the definition of a hero, da, da, da,” said McConaughey. “And there was a lot of heroic people and heroic acts at this time. But I think one consistent thing is that heroes are someone when there is a crisis, whatever that crisis is, they’ll run to it instead of away from it.”

“And that’s what Kevin did,” added Kay.

“The selfless act of Kevin in real life,” said Levi, “that’s what the story is about.”

“And second chances,” said Kay, “they’re beautiful. Kind of like redemption.”

Mindful of his son’s entrance into showbiz (Levi also has Way of the Warrior Kid with Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini in the can, set for release in December), McConaughey reflected on his decades-long career.

“I learned to love the craft,” he said. “I mean, I liked what I was doing at the beginning when I first started, but I didn’t actually know what I was doing. I had instincts when I first started 30, whatever, years ago. Then, after about eight years, I started to learn the craft of acting.... When I did that, I started to learn how to love it. I learned what to do if I got in trouble, if I got in a funk, if I was stuck.... I learned how to break down characters. That took 25, 30 years.”

Today, he looks for more than a great role or an Academy Award; he seeks on-set synergy, a communal rhythm. “I want to have a personal experience,” he insisted. It’s what he gave his son the boy’s first time out.

Working with his father and grandmother “made it more fun,” said Levi. “Because after, we can all look at each other and give each other hugs and kisses.”

He looked over at his dad. “And we have this for the rest of our lives, which is awesome.”

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore, 62 (The Substance), and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52 (The Brutalist).

%{postComment}%

Natasha Stoynoff is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling coauthor of 15 books who frequently writes about celebrities and culture for AARP The Magazine. Her most recent book is Bones: Anorexia, Anxiety, and My Path to Self-Love, with Robyn Shumer.

Most Popular

