Matthew McConaughey’s New Movie Is a Family Affair

It’s not every day you get to take your mom and kid to work, but that’s what Matthew McConaughey did for more days than one while shooting the disaster thriller The Lost Bus, in theaters Friday.

Inspired by true events about a school bus driver who struggles to save 22 children during the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, The Lost Bus is also a story about mending a profound and fragile relationship between father and son, said the Oscar-winning actor.

Members only

“For my character, I was too late as a son,” said McConaughey, “and I think I’m maybe too late as a dad. But sometimes you get a second chance.”

With that family dynamic storyline, it made sense to do more than take his family to work with him. He put them to work too—tapping his mother, Kay, and son, Levi, to portray his on-screen mother and son.

It wasn’t too taxing a chore, said Levi McConaughey, 17, who makes his acting debut in the film. In fact, when prodded by his dad at the Toronto International Film Festival this month (where the movie had its world premiere) he admitted that working with the old man and his grandma was kind of nice.

“Levi, did you have any difficulty acting with my mom and myself?” the elder McConaughey asked, taking the reins at a virtual press event as three generations of McConaugheys cozied up together in a hotel suite living room.

“No,” said the teen, shaking a head of dark curls, “it was good!” Tanned and laid-back, Levi has obviously inherited his dad’s good looks but with a dash of his own Gen Z cool. His mom is Brazilian model and entrepreneur Camila Alves.

“I mean, I think if our relationship was really bad outside of [the film], it would’ve made playing it like it was ... harder,” he said. “But it was easy to get in the flow, in a groove of reacting to the behavior of the moment.”

McConaughey gave his son a proud, reassuring nod and turned to his mother, whose character in the film is sick and confined to a wheelchair.

“Let me tell you,” said Kay, 93, who has one previous acting credit, for her son’s 2011 film Bernie. “What it did to me, being in that wheelchair ... you don’t have any idea out there, folks. I don’t do humility good.”