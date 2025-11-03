Adam Sandler Will Win Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award

Adam Sandler has come a long way since Saturday Night Live.

From 1990 to 1995, ﻿the beloved Gen X icon gained fame on the late-night show by playing memorably goofy characters such as Opera Man, Cajun Man, Canteen Boy and Lucy Brawn. After leaving SNL, he headed to Hollywood, where he starred in smash-hit comedies including Billy Madison (1995), Happy Gilmore (1996), The Wedding Singer (1998) and Big Daddy (1999).

Members only

But little did we know that a serious dramatic performer lurked beneath his funnyman facade.

Sandler, 59, made a major career pivot — and earned critical acclaim — with transformative performances in Punch-Drunk Love (2002), Reign Over Me (2007), The Meyerowitz Stories (2017) and Uncut Gems (2019). Those diverse film roles showcased his surprising emotional depth as an actor, and he won the Movies for Grownups Best Actor Award for Uncut Gems in 2020.

Adam Sandler is AARP’s latest Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award winner. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI

That versatility is a big reason Sandler will receive the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award at the Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP on Saturday, Jan﻿. 10, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

“We couldn’t be prouder to present this year’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award to Adam Sandler, a Hollywood legend whose remarkable career has set a new standard for comedic storytelling, captivating audiences across generations,” says Myechia Minter-Jordan, CEO of AARP. “Adam’s enduring success, his ability to reinvent himself, inspire laughter and move us through dramatic performances is a testament to the power of creativity at every age.”

Sandler is fully embracing life in his 50s. In 2022, the kid who grew up on “Mel Brooks movies, MTV and homemade mixtapes” told AARP he loves taking on acting roles that fit his more mature self.﻿

﻿“It feels great. It makes sense. I’m getting older. That doesn’t mean I feel old,” he said. “But I like my age, and it’s fun to play my age. It’s freeing.”﻿

He also said that pushing himself to try new things as he gets older helps fuel his creative passion.