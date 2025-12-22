50 Years Ago, I Swam Around Manhattan Island

Fifty years ago, I relished one of the great adventures of my life — my 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan Island. If people happen to know of my open-water swimming history, they may well associate me with my 2013 crossing from Havana to Key West at 64 years old (a feat which inspired a 2023 film starring Annette Bening and Jodie Foster). But truth be told, even though the Cuba swim was a lifelong quest, and much longer and harder, the Manhattan swim lives in a special place in my memory.

In the 1970s, I was an open-water swimmer who competed on what was then called the World Professional Marathon Swimming Federation circuit. When I came home in ’75 from a summer of various swims in different corners of the world, a friend asked why I would swim in those fairly remote places when the most famous island in the world, Manhattan Island, was right here.

Members only

Endurance athletes often feel an emotional connection to a particular mountain, desert, cross-country route. I have been drawn to many bodies of water, starting with the Straits of Florida, between Cuba and Florida, and to the rivers that flow around Manhattan Island. To this day, 50 years later, on my way to landing at JFK Airport, when I peer out the plane window at the expanse of the Hudson, a smile sweeps across my face, recalling that grand adventure of 1975.

A sunny day for a swim

On September 24, 1975, Nyad made her first attempt at an around-Manhattan swim. “The tides from a hurricane down south were not behaving as the charts indicated, so we came back in early October for a second, successful, try,” she says. Tony Triolo/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

October 6, 1975, was a crisp, sunny fall day. The starting-off point for the around-Manhattan swim would be Gracie Mansion on the East River. At the peak of high tide, the so-called Hell Gate is a dangerous vortex, as the East River, the Harlem River and the Long Island Sound all converge there. But I would dive in at low tide.

A few days earlier, I had marched over to the 79th Street Boat Basin to find a boat captain to navigate during the swim, work with the tide charts and host my team onboard that day. Each of the wealthy yacht folks sipping cocktails on their tony teak decks at sunset turned me down. One even called the dockmaster to get me thrown out. The last boat I approached didn’t at all resemble the other gorgeous beauties, with their polished mahogany rails. The floorboards were cracked, it badly needed a washing, and the owner, Ed, was wearing khakis stained with motor oil.

But Ed agreed, so we began researching tides and currents, with additional input and permits from the Coast Guard. I was required to get several vaccines for such things as typhoid and diphtheria.